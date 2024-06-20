Astana and Tokyo Exchange Views on Bilateral Cooperation

Tell a friend

Current issues of political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Japan were discussed at the talks between Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan A.Bakayev and Director General of the European Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan M.Nakagome, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The two sides thoroughly discussed key aspects of further strengthening the strategic partnership, intensifying economic ties, as well as expanding the bilateral legal framework.





They exchanged views on topical issues of coordination within multilateral structures such as the UN and the IAEA.





Both sides noted the importance of the forthcoming First Summit of the Dialogue "Central Asia plus Japan".





A.Bakayev underlined the importance of high-level visits to strengthen the political and economic dialogue between the countries and contribute to the further development of the strategic partnership.





M.Nakagome informed about the prospects of cooperation in such priority areas as transport and logistics, human resources development and "green" economy.





As a conclusion of the meeting, the Kazakh and Japanese sides agreed to maintain close dialogue at the level of foreign ministries to further strengthen and deepen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan.