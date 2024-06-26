This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Astana Host the CICA Special Working Group Meeting
Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization
The principles of Astana Declaration, adopted fourteen years ago, from year to year retain their importance without losing its relevance. Today Valletta presides over the organization and responsibly fulfills this mission," said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.
Experts from Central Asia, S. Korea talk rare minerals
KIGAM is currently exploring lithium in Kazakhstan. After this, we plan to produce pyroxene in spodumene and eventually lithium cathode," Zholmagambetov told.
Currently, we produce high-purity manganese cathode, holding a 5 percent share of the global market. Next year, we aim to increase this share to 11 or 12 percent with two highly anticipated projects," Zholmagambetov added.
Kazakhstan and Italy: Strengthening Dialogue in Year of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Partnership
In Islamabad, on the Eve of the SCO Summit, a Round Table was Held Dedicated to Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship
Toward the Asian Community Through Strengthening the Asia Cooperation Dialogue
Organised a seminar on anti-corruption policy for the Ministry's subordinate organisations
Structural units or a responsible person performing the functions of anti-corruption compliance services are determined in quasi-public sector entities. Their main task is to ensure compliance of the organisation and its employees with the anti-corruption legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Institute of anti-corruption compliance has been operating in the country since 2020", - Asan Aidarkhanov explained during the seminar.
Kazakhstan’s Policies to Utilize Its Transit Potential Presented during ITF Day at OECD
We are working together to help countries in Central and Southeast Asia to advance their decarbonization efforts as part of the Sustainable Infrastructure Program in Asia (SIPA), that governs the scale up the industry and energy infrastructure investments and shifting towards lower emissions and resilient development pathways aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement," Mathias Cormann said.
The current geopolitical situation has created new economic and logistical challenges for Kazakhstan and other countries in the region, and the answers to them lie in closer cooperation with our neighbors and international partners," the Kazakh diplomat said.
Kazakhstan and Lithuania Set Course for Closer Cooperation
