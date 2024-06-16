Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and South Korea reaches USD 6 bln

Tell a friend

Today the Presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea held restricted-attendance talks in Astana. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President Yoon Suk Yeol for accepting his invitation to visit Kazakhstan calling the visit a sincere striving for deepening bilateral cooperation, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Today’s visit of the President of South Korea is of great importance for both nations. South Korea is a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Relations between the two countries based on traditional friendship lie deep. We have close ties at all levels. The sales between the two states reached 6 billion US dollars thanks to joint efforts. We developed large-scale economic projects and our investment cooperation keeps on expanding year after year. Currently, over 700 joint ventures with the participation of South Korea’s capital work in Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.





President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening multifaceted cooperation and embarking on a new level of relations. He expressed confidence the visit of the South Korean counterpart would give an impetus to the development of bilateral ties.





South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit on the eve of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two nations.





The presidents reaffirmed striving to develop agreements signed during the Kazakh President’s visit to South Korea to bring relations between Kazakhstan and South Korea to an expanded strategic partnership.





During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on regional and global agendas. The Head of State noted Kazakhstan and South Korea share common positions on many international issues and may contribute to settling geopolitical contradictions.