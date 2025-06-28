Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Pays Official Visit to Mongolia

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, arrived in Mongolia on an official visit at the invitation of the Mongolian side, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the visit, he met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Batmunkh Battsetseg. The two sides noted the high level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Mongolia, emphasizing the steady development of high-level political dialogue and active intergovernmental and interparliamentary cooperation.





Today, Kazakh-Mongolian relations are exemplary and friendly. There are no unresolved issues between us. This is a valuable asset we should use to strengthen mutual trust and sustainable development," Minister Nurtleu emphasized.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted that his visit to Ulaanbaatar is aimed at a substantive discussion on the practical implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Mongolia in October 2024.





In turn, Minister Battsetseg noted that "Kazakhstan and Mongolia are brotherly nations, united by their nomadic heritage, similar historical and cultural roots, and mutual respect. Kazakhstan was the first country in Central Asia with which Mongolia established a strategic partnership."





In discussing trade and economic cooperation, the sides outlined steps to achieve the goal set by the two Presidents to increase bilateral trade turnover to 500 million US dollars.





Kazakhstan has expressed interest in purchasing 500,000 goats from Mongolia as a pilot project. This will serve as a joint initiative for export-oriented agro-industrial cooperation in the field of deep processing of meat and other livestock products.





In this context, Minister Nurtleu proposed to intensify business contacts and invited Mongolian companies to engage in mutually beneficial cooperation.





The ministers exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues and reaffirmed their commitment to further cooperation within the UN, CICA, and SCO frameworks.





Gratitude was also expressed to the Mongolian side for supporting and co-sponsoring the UN Security Council resolution on establishing the UN Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.





During the visit, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan met with members of the State Great Khural and prominent Kazakh figures in Mongolia. On behalf of President Tokayev, 5,000 literary books by renowned Kazakh authors, poets, and scholars were handed over to the local Kazakh community, symbolizing the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties and support for Kazakhs abroad.





The importance of preserving the native language and cultural identity of Kazakhs living in Mongolia was especially emphasized. The project was implemented jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Culture and Information, and the Otandastar Foundation.