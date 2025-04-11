08.04.2025, 16:16 7581
Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone Arrived in Kazakhstan on His First Official Visit
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Timothy Musa Kabba, who arrived in Astana for his first official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including political, economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation with a focus on expanding bilateral contacts.
In this context, the sides confirmed their readiness to intensify efforts to improve the legal framework and to advance the practice of mutual visits at various levels.
Despite the geographical distance, we are interested in developing cooperation based on trust and equality. There is significant potential for fruitful collaboration in areas such as trade, transport and logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and other key sectors," emphasized Minister Nurtleu.
It was noted that Kazakhstan ranks among the top ten largest grain producers in the world and is interested in using the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route for the delivery of grains, cereals, oilseeds, high-quality meat and organic products to African countries.
Additionally, the ministers discussed cooperation in the field of information technology and digitalization, particularly based on the Central Asia’s largest IT startup park, Astana Hub. A memorandum of understanding was signed in this regard last year, and Kazakhstan, through its KazAID development agency, has transferred e-Gov component elements to Sierra Leone.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed sincere gratitude to his colleague for the support and co-sponsoring of the UN General Assembly resolution regarding the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He also emphasized Astana’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the field of sustainable development and continue active participation in international initiatives.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda and agreed to continue active coordination of efforts at various levels.
Following the negotiations, the parties signed the Roadmap for Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
09.04.2025, 19:16 2836
Strengthening the "Living Bridge" between Kazakhstan and Germany: Intergovernmental Commission on Ethnic Germans Holds Annual Meeting in Berlin
Tell a friend
The 21st meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Ethnic Germans in the Republic of Kazakhstan discussed the issues of supporting ethnic Germans, strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Matters Related to Ethnic German Resettlers and National Minorities, Member of the Bundestag Natalie Pawlik co-chaired the annual session in the German capital.
The agenda of the IGC covered issues of cooperation in education, culture, science, youth policies, the studying of German language, archival work, facilitating business contacts and liberalization of the visa regime, focusing on implementation of the joint projects to support the national identity of Germans in Kazakhstan.
The participants welcomed the opening of the Centre for German Language and Culture at the Eurasian National University and the branch of the Anhalt University of Applied Sciences at the Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications in 2024, noting also the important contribution of the Kazakh-German Center in Astana, the Kazakh-German University in Almaty, the Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering in Aktau, the National Academic German Drama Theatre and other institutions in strengthening the bilateral interaction.
Just as the Kazakh land has traditionally connected the West and the East, so the ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan and former citizens of our country in Germany have today created a "living bridge" between Kazakhstan and Germany and are key to perspective development of Kazakh-German relations," said Vassilenko.
He noted that ensuring favourable conditions for coexistence of various people in a common socio-cultural space remains one of the key objectives of the Government of Kazakhstan. The Deputy Foreign Minister also highlighted the important role of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, in supporting and developing national cultures.
In turn, Natalie Pawlik confirmed the German Government’s plans to continue providing assistance to ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan. "I would like to highlight the dynamic development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, including support for ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan that play an important role in further deepening bilateral relations", noted the Member of the Bundestag.
The parties agreed on the implementation of further measures to ensure comprehensive support to ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan that were stipulated in the Communique signed at the end of the meeting.
During his visit to Berlin, Deputy minister Vassilenko also held meetings with Member of the German Bundestag Stefan Rouenhoff and the Director for Central Asia, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Konrad Arz von Straussenburg. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as exchanged views on global and regional affairs.
The Intergovernmental Commission on Ethnic Germans in the Republic of Kazakhstan was established in accordance with the Agreement on Cooperation in the Support for Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan of German Nationality between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany signed in Almaty on May 31, 1996.
According to statistics, there are 226,000 ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan and around one million German resettlers from Kazakhstan in Germany.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.04.2025, 16:18 2631
Kurultai of Kazakhs of Asia Held in South Korea
Tell a friend
The second Kurultai of Kazakhs of Asian countries took place in South Korea, bringing together over 200 participants, including members of the Kazakh community from Korea, Malaysia, Japan, China, and Mongolia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea, the Otandastar Foundation, and the Qazaq Nomad Kazakh Association in Seoul. The gathering was held at the Global Campus of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.
The main goal of the Kurultai was to strengthen cultural ties and promote economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Asian countries with ethnic Kazakh communities.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nurgali Arystanov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea, highlighted the growing investment cooperation between two countries. He noted that South Korea ranked as the third-largest foreign investor in Kazakhstan in 2024, with investments totaling 1.2 billion US dollars. Today, 876 companies with Korean capital are operating in Kazakhstan, with major joint projects underway in innovation and infrastructure.
Ambassador Arystanov also emphasized the growing connectivity between the countries, with 13 direct flights operating weekly. He noted the increasing people-to-people exchanges that contribute to mutual understanding and trust. In 2024, a total of 40,180 Korean tourists visited Kazakhstan - a 12% increase from the previous year. At the same time, 53,224 Kazakh citizens traveled to South Korea, representing an 8% year-on-year growth.
President of the Otandastar Foundation Daniyar Kadyrov emphasized the special significance of holding the second Kurultai of Kazakhs of Asia. According to him, the event served not only as a symbol of unity among Kazakhs living in different Asian countries but also as an important platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the preservation of the Kazakh language, traditions, and cultural values. He noted that such gatherings help foster a common cultural space where ethnic Kazakhs can feel connected to their historical homeland and actively engage in the development of interethnic and interstate relations.
The first day of the Kurultai featured a conference, including a plenary cultural session and an economic session. Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Svetlana Aitbayeva introduced the audience to the rich traditions of Kazakh jewelry art. Ethnographer Aygerim Musagazhinova delivered a presentation on the nutritional value of traditional Kazakh cuisine. In the cultural segment, renowned Kazakh artist Zhubanysh Zheksenuly performed iconic songs alongside the audience.
Another highlight of the first day was the first-ever public speaking competition in the Kazakh language held in South Korea. Organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Seoul, the contest featured students from the Department of Central Asian Studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies who are currently studying Kazakh language. Seven finalists competed before a jury chaired by Kanat Aitbayev, People's Artist of Kazakhstan.
Sophomore student Lee Seo Yeon took the first place, impressing the judges with her fluency and eloquence in Kazakh. "To build closer cultural ties, we need to meet and communicate more often. I want to master the Kazakh language and contribute to the cooperation between our two countries", said the winner. She was awarded a round-trip flight from Seoul to Almaty or Astana and a two-day stay at a Pana hotel - her first trip to Kazakhstan.
Second place went to senior Son Won Jin, who received a commemorative gold bar as a prize. Third place was awarded to junior Jeon Jae Hon, who was presented with a traditional Kazakh musical instrument - the dombra.
On the second day, participants celebrated Nauryz with concerts, traditional dances and games, as well as exhibitions of Kazakh national clothing, crafts, and cuisine.
The Kurultai served as a vibrant platform to deepen cultural understanding, strengthen community ties, and foster long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and its Asian neighbors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.04.2025, 11:19 29851
Kazakhstan Expands the Opportunities of the Honorary Consulate Institution in Hungary
Tell a friend
Abzal Saparbekuly, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary participated in the official opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in the city of Veszprém, covering the counties of Veszprém, Vas, and Fejér, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The solemn ceremony was attended by representatives of business and public circles, as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Veszprém and the counties of Veszprém, Vas, and Fejér.
In his opening remarks, Ambassador Saparbekuly emphasized that Hungary is a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan within the European Union, and today’s strong political cooperation and close economic ties are a clear testament to this fact.
Additionally, the Kazakh diplomat noted that, given the shared historical roots of Kazakhstan and Hungary, the Honorary Consulate had been entrusted with important tasks, including the protection of the interests of Kazakh citizens, the development of trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, and assistance with consular matters in the Veszprém, Vas, and Fejér.
For his part, Gábor Sági, who has been appointed as the Honorary Consul responsible for the consular district covering the counties of Veszprém, Vas, and Fejér, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him. He assured that, as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan, he is committed to making every effort to deepen and expand interregional cooperation between Hungary and Kazakhstan. He also aims to enhance the depth and significance of comprehensive engagement with regional institutions.
During the opening ceremony, guests were introduced to a corner of Kazakh culture and a photography exhibition about Kazakhstan. At the same time, the event’s highlight was a masterful performance of traditional Kazakh compositions on the dombra.
Gábor Sági is the General Director of Globalia Kft., a company engaged in strategic and corporate consulting and project financing since 2011. Since 2022, he has been the owner of Kazglobal LLP, registered at the Astana International Financial Centre. Kazglobal LLP attracts Hungarian companies to Kazakhstan and implements several large-scale investment projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.04.2025, 08:25 29631
Kazakhstan and Greece Strengthen Interparliamentary Dialogue
Tell a friend
A meeting was held in Athens between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, and the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Hellenic Parliament, Ambassador Constantine Economides, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of interparliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece. Particular attention was paid to the upcoming visit of the Greek parliamentary delegation to Kazakhstan, scheduled for June of this year.
Ambassador Sultangozhin provided the Greek counterpart with a detailed briefing on the reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan as part of the country’s course toward political modernization, strengthening of democratic institutions, and improvement of its socio-economic policy.
Ambassador Economides highly praised the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, emphasizing the importance of interparliamentary dialogue for strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging experiences.
Both sides expressed their interest in further intensifying interaction between the legislative bodies of the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.04.2025, 22:12 47266
Issues of Gender Equality and Combating Violence against Women were Discussed at the Dialogue Platform under the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Tell a friend
A meeting of the "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform" Consultative and Advisory Body was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of Ambassador-at-Large Alua Nadirkulova. The meeting focused on two key agenda items: ensuring gender equality and equal opportunities for men and women, as well as combating violence against women, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by members of the Mazhilis of Parliament, representatives of the Human Rights Commission under the President, the National Human Rights Center (Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights), relevant government agencies (the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Health, etc.), Kazakhstani non-governmental organizations working in the field of women’s rights, as well as observers from international organizations, including UNDP and UN Women.
The meeting opened with a report by Lira Raisova, Deputy Chair of the Youth and Family Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information. She emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to justice and inclusivity, as well as its active promotion of global initiatives to ensure gender equality. It was noted that Kazakhstan’s international partners recognize its significant contribution to the implementation of the Generation Equality Forum’s Action Coalitions and the Beijing+30 Process.
Participants were informed that Kazakhstan has undertaken significant efforts to improve national legislation in the interests of women. It was highlighted that on June 16, 2024, the Law on "Ensuring Women’s Rights and Children’s Safety" came into force, making Kazakhstan the first country in the CIS who introduced advanced measures to combat violence against women and children.
During the discussion of the first agenda item, Sayat Kenebayev, Director of the Department for Social Sector Development, Law Enforcement, and Special Agencies at the Ministry of National Economy, presented key measures to expand women’s economic rights and opportunities. These included the gradual increase of women’s representation in the governing bodies of state-owned companies to 30%. Target indicators were set to enhance female representation at decision-making levels - both in executive positions and in boards of directors. It was noted that by the end of 2024, women accounted for 48.1% of small and medium-sized business owners, demonstrating their growing contribution to the economy.
Azhary Suleimenova, a representative of the National Human Rights Center, briefed participants on a Special Report prepared by the Ombudsman’s Office on combating domestic violence. She highlighted the issue of insufficient crisis center coverage in remote regions. Strengthening interagency coordination was proposed to enable timely identification of at-risk families and provide targeted assistance. Additionally, the importance of working with offenders was emphasized - expanding and continuing correctional programs for aggressors.
During the meeting, Aselgul Alibayeva, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, provided details on the implementation of new legislative measures. It was noted that the April 2024 law significantly strengthened mechanisms for protection against domestic violence. The Criminal Code was amended to reinstate liability for battery and intentional infliction of minor harm to individuals in a helpless or financially dependent situation - provisions most frequently applied in cases of domestic violence. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at the President’s instruction, special police units for the protection of women and children from violence have been reinstated, and a new institution of female investigators for handling sexual crime cases is being introduced.
Among the new legislative measures discussed at the meeting, particular interest was drawn to the President’s initiative to introduce a separate article in the Criminal Code establishing liability for the abduction of individuals for the purpose of forced marriage (commonly known as "bride kidnapping"). The proposal to introduce this separate article was supported by the General Prosecutor’s Office, and work is currently underway with relevant government agencies to draft the necessary amendments.
Overall, the discussion took place in an open and constructive atmosphere. Representatives of government agencies and NGOs engaged in a candid exchange of views, identified existing problems, and proposed specific recommendations for their systematic resolution.
The "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform" Consultative and Advisory Body was established in 2013 at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The platform serves as an effective tool for promoting dialogue between the government and the civil sector. Various current issues of human rights protection are discussed at the platform with the participation of representatives of international organizations and diplomatic corps (UNDP, OHCHR, OSCE, and others) as observers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.03.2025, 22:47 52736
Kazakhstan and EU Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais, who arrived to Kazakhstan on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, including the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as strengthening economic ties, investment cooperation, and regional security issues.
Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue within the framework of the EU Strategy for Central Asia and implementing joint initiatives in the fields of sustainable development, digitalization, and climate policy. Green transformation and the transport and logistics connectivity of the region with the European Union were discussed thoroughly. In this context, the importance of implementing projects aimed at developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was highlighted.
Minister Nurtleu reaffirmed the country’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the European Union and noted the significance of the upcoming "Central Asia - European Union" Summit in Samarkand this week.
For his part, Special Representative Stiprais praised the dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, highlighting the key role of Kazakhstan in fostering interregional cooperation and implementing major infrastructure and economic projects.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their constructive dialogue on all pressing bilateral and regional issues.
The European Union is the main trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and European Union reached 49.7 billion US dollars (+16.9%), including exports from Kazakhstan - 38.6 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 11.1 billion dollars. The gross inflow of direct investment from EU countries for the period from 2005 to 9 month of 2024 amounted 200.7 billion dollars, which is 47.8% of the total gross FDI (419.5 billion dollars). Of these, in 9 months of 2024, FDI from EU countries amounted to 6.4 billion dollars or 50.4%. There are more than 3,000 European companies currently operating in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.03.2025, 17:45 52951
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Discussed Prospects for Expanding Bilateral Cooperation
Tell a friend
Within the framework of the official visit of the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed current issues and prospects of development of Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation. Special attention was paid to strengthening trade and economic ties and creating favorable conditions for business circles of the two countries.
Both ministers emphasized the importance of a business forum to be arranged during President Pirc Musar’s visit, as a key step in expanding bilateral contacts. In this context, transportation and logistics, pharmaceuticals, green energy, water resources and telecommunications were highlighted as priority areas.
Astana highly values ties with Ljubljana as an important partner in Central Europe and the European Union. We can find common ground on many issues, in particular mutually beneficial use of our transit and transportation potential," said Minister Nurtleu.
The foreign ministers also "compared the notes" on topical issues on the regional and international agenda, emphasizing the constructive interaction within the multilateral format. In this context, the proximity of Astana’s and Ljubljana’s positions on the importance of compliance with the UN Charter and principles of international law was noted.
Minister Nurtleu also expressed appreciation for Slovenia’s support in the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, and for its assistance in granting the European Commission’s mandate to begin negotiations on facilitation of the EU visa regime for Kazakhstan’s citizens.
In her turn, Minister Fajon reiterated Slovenia’s commitment to expanding multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan across all areas of mutual interest.
Following the meeting, the sides agreed on further efforts to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.03.2025, 21:11 71801
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Tanzania
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Yerkin Akhinzhanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Mozambique, and the United Republic of Tanzania concurrently, presented his credentials to the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During their conversation, held as part of the ceremony, both sides reaffirmed the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Tanzania. They emphasized the importance of maintaining a consistent policy to further strengthen political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.
President Suluhu Hassan wished Yerkin Akhinzhanov, Kazakhstan’s first Ambassador to Tanzania, success in his diplomatic mission, highlighting that deepening bilateral relations would foster mutual prosperity and development.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
11.04.2025, 09:49First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan 04.04.2025, 20:3365696China accelerates humanoid robot development for diverse applications 04.04.2025, 10:1461591Expansion of industrial potential. Large-scale projects launched in Kazakhstan's regions 04.04.2025, 09:07Localisation in machine building: John Deere launches production of agricultural machinery in Kostanay61586Localisation in machine building: John Deere launches production of agricultural machinery in Kostanay 04.04.2025, 16:1857746President Tokayev calls on CA to join forces to address climate challenges 04.04.2025, 17:2753651Italy's Etna Volcano spews ash, lava again 18.03.2025, 19:30131851Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 19.03.2025, 14:22113961Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister 19.03.2025, 12:37113031Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker 18.03.2025, 20:55112086Head of State receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry106031Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry