Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and KAZAKH INVEST Expand Investor Support at AIFC Platform

Tell a friend

As part of enhanced measures to support foreign investors, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gabidulla Ospankulov, together with representatives of KAZAKH INVEST NC JSC, including Director of the Service Support Department Alida Tuyebekova, visited the Expat Center of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The meeting was held with the participation of AIFC Chief Client Officer Bauyrzhan Kankin and Director of the Expat Center Ainur Zhumatova, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the visit, the parties discussed measures to integrate government services for investors and officially launched the operation of a joint front office. It is planned that the AIFC Expat Center will offer a full range of services for foreign investors, including visa support, consultations on investment contracts and state support mechanisms, as well as assistance with obtaining long-term residence permits in Kazakhstan ("Golden Visa").





We see the AIFC Expat Center as an efficient platform for consolidating government services to support investors. The launch of a joint front office with KAZAKH INVEST will ensure more convenient and faster access to key services - from visa assistance to investment consulting," noted Gabidulla Ospankulov.





The AIFC Expat Center is a unique multifunctional hub created to provide comprehensive support to foreign investors and experts, ensuring their comfortable stay in Kazakhstan. Its operations follow a "one-stop shop" model and are conducted in English.





The joint efforts at the AIFC Expat Center are expected to provide investors with access to a more integrated support system, covering the full cycle from initial consultation to project implementation.





This step is part of a systemic approach aimed at building a convenient and transparent environment for investors and enhancing Kazakhstan’s overall investment attractiveness.