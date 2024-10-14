This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-Swiss Political Consultations Held in Astana
Commitments under the Global Compact on Refugees and Efforts to Eradicate Statelessness Discussed in Almaty
On the Visit of the Special Representative of the Foreign Ministry of Japan for Central Asia
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Met with U.S. Trade Mission
The U.S. House of Representatives is our key partner in maintaining a constant dialogue between the Government of Kazakhstan and U.S. business. Despite the difficult geopolitical situation, our country maintains positive dynamics in all key indicators of economic development. We are the largest economy in Central Asia, accounting for more than 60% of the region’s GDP. Our country aims to remain a stable and safe place to attract foreign investment. In turn, thanks to the international presence of the Chamber, you can help strengthen Kazakhstan’s voice on global economic platforms, increasing our recognition as a rapidly developing market," the Deputy Minister noted.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce can facilitate the creation of partnerships aimed at developing human capital through the promotion of educational exchanges, skills training, and capacity-building programs between American and Kazakh institutions, especially in the IT sector. This will help prepare the Kazakh workforce with the necessary skills to meet the growing needs of strategic industries such as IT, agriculture, and green energy while benefiting American companies by forming a more qualified local labor market," the Deputy Minister said.
Astana Hosts Ceremony of Unveiling the Report of the Global Innovation Index 2024 for Asian Countries
The Government is currently working to achieve all the tasks set by the President. I am sure that such platforms allow us to exchange views on the future of innovative development and introduce new approaches to stimulate innovation at the regional level," said the Deputy Prime Minister.
Despite global geo-economic uncertainty and stagnation of foreign direct investment flows, Kazakhstan has shown positive results, including by increasing capital inflows into the country’s economy (+5 positions in "Investments"), creating favorable conditions for business development ("Business development level" +9 positions), due to transformations in the institutional environment and targeted actions of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to introduce innovations into the economy," the Deputy Minister noted.
Ways to Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were Discussed in Almaty
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye Celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day
Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Women participate in all areas of peacekeeping as part of military, police, and civilian personnel and have a positive impact on the environments in which peacekeeping operations are conducted, including fostering the advancement of women in peacebuilding and protecting women's rights. Women peacekeepers have proven that they are capable of performing the same functions as their male counterparts at the same level and under the same challenging conditions," Shakeyeva stated.
Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the airstrike on the residence of the UAE head of diplomatic mission in Sudan
