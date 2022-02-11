Kazakh Deputy FM receives copies of credentials from new Ambassador of Hungary

Images | MFA

Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, received today copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of Hungary Otto Ivan Rona and wished him success in his work, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the interlocutors discussed the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.

The diplomats also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of the entire spectrum of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary, with particular emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation, as well as enhancing cultural and humanitarian interaction between the two historically kindred peoples. They placed special emphasis on cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

Despite the pandemic, in 2021 the volume of trade between the two countries increased by 23.2% and amounted to 138.7 million US dollars (in 2020 it was 112.5 million US dollars), and the volume of direct investment from Hungary to our economy over the past 16 years reached 264.3 million US dollars. Since September 2021, direct flights between Nur-Sultan and Budapest have resumed.

The parties agreed on close cooperation in order to fully realize the potential of bilateral relations. The Hungarian diplomat thanked for the warm welcome and noted he feels at home in Kazakhstan and is ready to make every effort to develop Kazakh-Hungarian relations further.