13.06.2024, 16:06 22271
Kazakhstan Ambassador Presents Credentials to UAE President
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Najmedin Mukhametaliuly presented his credentials to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation at the formal ceremony, Ambassador Mukhametaliuly conveyed the warm regards and best wishes of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the UAE leader and reaffirmed the commitment in the comprehensive development of cooperation in various fields between the two countries.
The Kazakh diplomat informed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the current state of political and economic reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan.
At the end of the meeting, the UAE President congratulated the Ambassador on assuming his official duties and wished him success in further strengthening bilateral relations.
14.06.2024, 19:50 15106
Kazakhstan and Lithuania Strengthen Cooperation in Foreign Policy Planning
As part of agreements’ implementation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Lithuania, consultations on foreign policy planning and analysis issues were held in Astana at Department directors’ level, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakh side was represented by Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Analysis and Strategic Planning of Kazakhstan MFA Anuarbek Akhmetov, Lithuanian side - by Head of the Department of Strategic Management and Analysis of Lithuanian MFA Marius Janukonis.
During consultations, parties shared their experience in foreign policy planning and government management field, exchanged views on entire spectrum of international and regional agenda, and also agreed to continue the practice of regular consultations between departments.
Event participants emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and Lithuania and confirmed their commitment to further expand constructive and trusting dialogue between countries, in particular in the spirit of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU.
14.06.2024, 18:21 15306
Kazakhstan and U.S. Strengthen Trade and Investment Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of further development of Kazakh-American trade, economic and investment cooperation.
The parties highly appreciated the results of the TIFA meeting in the regional format and bilateral meetings at the governmental level, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. - Central Asian Trade and Investment Framework Agreement. It is highly symbolic that such a significant event taking place in Astana, a driver of trade and investment growth in the region.
The United States is a key investor in Kazakhstan’s economy with more than 60 billion US dollars in capital. Mutual trade turnover in 2023 increased by 33% to reach 4 billion dollars, which indicates a long-term partnership between our countries.
14.06.2024, 11:50 16501
Kazakhstan Strengthens Environmental Cooperation with the United Nations
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin received a United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) delegation led by Arnold Kreilhuber, Regional Director and UNEP Representative for Europe. The visit was organized by UNEP to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the negotiations, the parties exchanged views on the global environmental agenda, where they discussed the impact of climate change on Kazakhstan’s and Central Asia countries’ sustainable development.
First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin informed about Kazakhstan’s initiatives in ecology and sustainable development, including the holding of the Regional Climate Summit in 2026 under the UN auspices, the "One Water Summit" with the French side, and the launch of the Project Office for Central Asia on climate change and green energy. "Our country is committed to the goals and objectives of the UN environmental conventions, and we hope to implement breakthrough green projects with UNEP", - noted the Kazakh diplomat.
In turn, Arnold Kreilhuber highly appreciated the active environmental position of our country, including the initiative to hold a Regional Climate Summit in 2026 under the UN auspices. He expressed UNEP’s readiness to become a co-organizer of this event. "Kazakhstan is home to us, as our Sub-Regional Office for Central Asia is located in Almaty, so we highly value cooperation with your country in the environmental and climate fields", - said the UN representative.
In this regard, Regional Director shared plans to strengthen the capacity of the UNEP Sub-Regional Office in Almaty and the UN agency’s future projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries.
Importantly, the parties mutually agreed to actively promote common projects and set out clear steps for their further implementation.
The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), established in 1972, is the leading global environmental organization that sets the global environmental agenda and promotes the coherent implementation of the ecological component of sustainable development within the UN system. UNEP headquarters is located in Nairobi (Kenya). Since March 2015, the UNEP Subregional Office for Central Asia has been operating in Almaty.
12.06.2024, 21:42 19986
OSCE Cyber Crime Initiatives in Central Asia under Discussion in Vienna
The OSCE held its final conference in Vienna on the results of the first phase (2020-2024) of the Central Asia Cybercrime Capacity Building Project, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The heads of the main Central Asian law enforcement training institutions attended the Forum. The Kazakh delegation included representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of the Interior, the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies under the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Almaty Academy of the Ministry of the Interior named after Makan Yesbulatov.
The conference participants discussed the achievements and results of the project's first phase, as well as plans for the future. Views were exchanged on current trends and challenges in the fight against cybercrime.
Against the background of increasing cybercrime in the region, representatives of Central Asian countries stressed the importance of international cooperation for an effective criminal justice response to cybercrime and crimes related to electronic evidence.
The participants highly appreciated the results of the first phase of the project, noted the need for continuous improvement of methods to combat and adapt to new cyber threats, and expressed their willingness to continue cooperation in the second phase of the project, with a special focus on training and professional development of law enforcement officers.
12.06.2024, 17:40 20166
Kazakhstan and Oman Discussed Joint Standardization Project
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman Aidarbek Tumatov held a meeting with General Director of the Omani company Atyab International Services Mohib Ahmed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties considered ways to strengthen scientific, technical and investment cooperation with Kazakhstani scientific institutes in the field of standardization and certification.
In addition, discussed the prospects for launching an Agro Center for Food Technologies in Kazakhstan. In the future, this project could certify non-primary domestic products according to international standards and export to the GCC countries.
During the meeting, Mohib Ahmed shared the results of his visit to Kazakhstan during June 4-7, where he held bilateral meetings with representatives of the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology, QazTrade and the Islamic Organization for Food Security.
Within the framework of these negotiations, an exchange of experience on international standards took place, and directions for strengthening bilateral ties were discussed.
Following the meeting, an introductory tour of the Atyab International Services laboratories was held. During the tour, the parties became familiar with the work of the technological food laboratory, where planned and production quality control of finished food products is carried out.
12.06.2024, 15:37 20321
Measures to Combat Domestic Violence in Kazakhstan Presented at OECD Gender Equality Forum
Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Paris participated in the first edition of the OECD Forum on Gender Equality, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Forum discussed the issues of promoting gender equality in OECD member states and partner countries, especially in the context of green, energy, and digital transitions, economic and social factors of inequality, innovative strategies and policies for protection and empowerment of women.
Among the key speakers of the Forum were OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, First Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Amina Mohamed, former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet, ministers, government advisers, heads of large international companies and non-governmental organizations on gender equality from more than 30 countries.
In his welcoming speech, Mathias Cormann noted that gender violence was a key emerging risks to gender equality, as well as discriminatory legal frameworks and social norms. He encouraged utilizing the relevant OECD policy recommendations in this area, which can contribute significantly to shaping strong, sustainable, inclusive societies that ensure gender equality.
Speaking at a special session on restrictive social norms, Ambassador Askar Abdrakhmanov stressed that the state and civil society in Kazakhstan cooperate in improving the legislative framework and social conditions to ensure gender equality in all areas of labor, economic and family relations. Recent amendments to national legislation criminalizing domestic violence and other measures aimed at ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men were particularly highlighted.
Wrapping up the Forum, OECD Deputy Secretary-General Ulrik Knudsen, proposed to focus efforts on the following areas of work: strengthen the legal framework for eliminating discrimination and promoting gender equality; ensuring equality in labor, education, and training; integrating gender aspects into climate, energy, and digital technology policies; increasing investments in gender aggregated data gender-responsive government tools; confrontation of discriminatory social norms against women and men.
Following its first Gender Equality Forum, the OECD published a Key Issues Paper on this topic with relevant policy recommendations.
12.06.2024, 13:42 16661
Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and South Korea reaches USD 6 bln
Today the Presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea held restricted-attendance talks in Astana. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President Yoon Suk Yeol for accepting his invitation to visit Kazakhstan calling the visit a sincere striving for deepening bilateral cooperation, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today’s visit of the President of South Korea is of great importance for both nations. South Korea is a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Relations between the two countries based on traditional friendship lie deep. We have close ties at all levels. The sales between the two states reached 6 billion US dollars thanks to joint efforts. We developed large-scale economic projects and our investment cooperation keeps on expanding year after year. Currently, over 700 joint ventures with the participation of South Korea’s capital work in Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.
President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening multifaceted cooperation and embarking on a new level of relations. He expressed confidence the visit of the South Korean counterpart would give an impetus to the development of bilateral ties.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit on the eve of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two nations.
The presidents reaffirmed striving to develop agreements signed during the Kazakh President’s visit to South Korea to bring relations between Kazakhstan and South Korea to an expanded strategic partnership.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on regional and global agendas. The Head of State noted Kazakhstan and South Korea share common positions on many international issues and may contribute to settling geopolitical contradictions.
12.06.2024, 09:35 15481
Pilot Delivery of Pakistani Cargo to Azerbaijan via Kazakhstan
As part of the implementation of the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the development of the transit transport potential of Kazakhstan, with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Islamabad, the Pakistani transport and logistics company TCS carried out a pilot delivery of goods from Karachi to Baku through the seaport of Aktau, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The 4820 km long route for transporting Pakistani pharmaceutical products under TIR conditions passed through Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to Aktau and then by sea to Baku. The total delivery time was 21 days.
According to Pakistani experts in the field of logistics, the Trans-Afghan corridor, along with the Karakoram Highway, can give a serious impetus to expanding the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan and Pakistan, including with reference to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
