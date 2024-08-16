Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Strengthen Cooperation in the Legal Field

Tell a friend

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the South Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Woo Won-shik, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated the interlocutor on his election as the head of the legislative body of the Republic of Korea and highly appreciated his significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations as the Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group, including through his multiple visits to Astana, Almaty, and Kyzylorda.





In response, Speaker Woo Won-shik noted the high level of political dialogue and the rapid development of the enhanced strategic partnership. Additionally, the Speaker of the Korean Parliament expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for the political decision to return the remains of General Hong Beom-do in 2021. The Korean legislator expressed satisfaction with the cooperation in culture and education, including the recent opening of the School of Artificial Intelligence at Korkyt Ata University with the assistance of Seoultech University.





It was noted that by 2023 full year statistics, the Republic of Korea is the 4th largest trading partner and the 5th largest investor in the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Currently, there are 15 flights per week between Kazakhstan and Korea (13 flights between Almaty and Seoul, and 2 flights between Astana and Seoul), contributing to the dynamic growth in tourism exchanges.





There are several successful economic projects between the two countries: Kia and Hyundai automobile plants, SK Ecoplant’s participation in the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD), the construction of a 1 GW combined-cycle power plant by Doosan in the Turkestan region as well as the opening of several CU convenience stores in Almaty, among others.





At the conclusion of the conversation, the sides agreed to continue the dialogue to further strengthen constructive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea.