14.01.2025, 09:50 2306
Kazakhstan and Cyprus Hold Second Round of Political Consultations
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the second round of political consultations between Kazakhstan and Cyprus, focusing on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Andreas Kakouris, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus co-chaired the consultations. Discussions covered a wide range of topics, including political, trade and economic cooperation, the expansion of the bilateral legal framework, as well as key issues on the international and regional agenda.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko highlighted Kazakhstan’s view of Cyprus as a valuable and reliable partner within the European Union and expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to strengthen ties both bilaterally and multilaterally.
Permanent Secretary Kakouris underscored the significance of regular high-level interactions between the two countries’ foreign ministers, referencing their recent meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last September and the OSCE Ministerial Council past December. He noted that the recent opening of the Cypriot Embassy to Kazakhstan marks a significant step toward enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.
As a result of the meeting, both sides agreed on developing a schedule for future engagements to ensure the effective implementation of prior agreements.
On the same day, the Cypriot delegation met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Bakayev to exchange views on developments within international and regional organizations.
Both parties stressed importance of resolving the conflicts through peaceful means exclusively, based on the principles of international law.
For reference: From January to November 2024, trade between Kazakhstan and Cyprus reached 7.1 million US dollars, a fivefold increase compared to the same period in 2023. Exports from Kazakhstan amounted to 6.1 million dollars, while imports totaled 1 million dollars. Since 2005, Cyprus has invested more than 4.8 billion dollars in Kazakhstan, reflecting the growing economic partnership between the two countries. In Kazakhstan there are more than 370 companies with Cypriot capital.
relevant news
13.01.2025, 09:45 2556
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue to Develop Allied Relations and Strengthen Strategic Dialogue
Images | Kazakh MFA
At the invitation of the Kazakh side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev paid his first official visit to Astana, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Zheenbek Kulubaev discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, priority areas of political, trade-economic, investment, water-energy, transit-transport and cultural-humanitarian interaction. They expressed mutual commitment to deepening of alliance on the basis of friendship, brotherhood and good-neighborliness.
The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan emphasized that due to the political will of the Heads of State, Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have been brought to a qualitatively new level of interaction. In particular, following the official visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan was signed, a number of economic, cultural and humanitarian events were held, aimed at comprehensive strengthening of the bonds of friendship between the two countries.
Kyrgyzstan is not only a reliable ally for us, but also a good neighbor and a brotherly nation, with which we are linked by centuries-old ties of friendship, common spiritual values and common Turkic roots," said Nurtleu.
For his part, Minister Kulubaev reiterated that today the relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level, having acquired the character of deepened allied relations.
The heads of the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reviewed in detail the implementation of the agreements reached during the 6th High Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic, held in Astana on April 19, 2024. They agreed to continue to assist in further expansion of inter-parliamentary and intergovernmental relations.
The parties emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation. Today Kazakhstan is among the three largest trade partners of Kyrgyzstan. Thanks to the measures taken, in recent years the bilateral trade turnover has steadily exceeded 1.5 billion US dollars. In the context of the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level, the ministers agreed to promote the increase of mutual trade up to 3 billion US dollars. In this context, they noted the importance of launching the Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, expanding the nomenclature of bilateral trade turnover, holding regular business forums and trade missions, as well as further developing interregional ties.
Particular attention was paid to the creation of favorable conditions for the business communities of the two countries. Kazakhstan has invested more than 1.3 billion dollars in the Kyrgyz economy.
The ministers noted the significant potential for cooperation in the spheres of energy, transportation, logistics, including the prospects for the implementation of joint projects. They expressed readiness to promote the development of fruitful cooperation in these areas.
The issues of deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, which are the basis of strong and long-term relations between the two states, were discussed in a separate item.
Last year, the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and a number of large-scale events were held in Kazakhstan with great success, including joint concerts, movie days, forums of youth and elders. This year it is planned to hold cross-cultural movie days, as well as the 3rd Kazakh-Kyrgyz Youth Forum.
The Kazakh side reported that the KazAID will continue to conduct educational courses for young diplomats from Central Asian countries, as well as academic exchange of students and professional development of teachers of medical universities. In this regard, the Kazakh side invited the Kyrgyz side to take an active part in these programs.
During the meeting, the ministers "compared the notes" on topical issues on the regional and international agenda. They reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation within the framework of such multilateral structures as the UN, SCO, CTG, CIS, CSTO, CICA, as well as mutual support in promoting international initiatives of the two states.
The foreign ministers elaborated on the development of regional cooperation, joint efforts to strengthen peace and stability in Central Asia, interaction within the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. In this context, they expressed their readiness to further strengthen inter-ministerial interaction, including within the framework of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries for 2024-2026 adopted last year.
During the official visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic ZheenbekKulubaev was also received by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
10.01.2025, 20:39 3021
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Hungary Discussed Current Cooperation in a Telephone Conversation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the call, the parties discussed the progress in the implementation of the agreements reached during a state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Hungary last November.
Special attention was focused on the joint projects in agriculture, energy and infrastructure. It was noted that the visit marked an important milestone in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Ministers also touched upon cooperation within international organizations, such as the United Nations (UN), Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and Organization of Turkic States (OTS), emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts in addressing pressing global challenges.
The schedule of the upcoming events at the highest and high levels in 2025 was also reviewed.
As a result of the conversation, the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Hungary reaffirmed their commitment to further develop bilateral cooperation in all areas of bilateral relations.
05.01.2025, 22:22 13861
Issues of Cooperation with the Turkic Investment Fund were Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the President of the Turkic Investment Fund Bagdad Amreyev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the head of the Fund presented the results of work for 2024, noting the successful launch of operational activities of the Organization. Special attention was paid to the plans for 2025, which include expansion of the project portfolio, development of infrastructural and economic ties, as well as support for small and medium enterprises in Turkic countries.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of the Fund's activities as a key instrument to promote sustainable development and economic cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.
23.12.2024, 18:49 98726
Kazakhstan, EU Note Dynamic Cooperation, Plan its Intensive Development in 2025
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties noted the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation in the outgoing year, welcoming both numerous and regular high-level contacts as well as a significant increase in trade turnover and investment activity. The interlocutors also compared notes on key issues of Kazakh-European cooperation and discussed the calendar of events for the next year.
Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of further full and effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU and its Member States, as well as the development of interaction in the "Central Asia - European Union" format.
The interlocutors focused on further deepening cooperation in promising areas such as transport and logistics, critical raw materials, climate and green energy.
In particular, the parties welcomed the progress achieved in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, including the launch of the Coordination Platform for the Middle Corridor. They commended the intention to sign the Strategic Partnership Roadmap on Raw Materials for 2025-2026.
Vassilenko also emphasized the mutual importance of the earliest launch of negotiations between Astana and Brussels on a Visa Facilitation Agreement. In this context, he noted the significance of the initialed and currently being prepared for signing Horizontal Aviation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU aimed at strengthening business and people-to-people ties.
Concluding the meeting, the parties commended the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and agreed to increase interaction on issues of mutual interest.
The European Union is the main trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan.
Trade turnover in January-October this year amounted to 41.2 billion US dollars, increasing for 23% compared to the same period last year (exports from Kazakhstan - 32.6 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 8.6 billion dollars). In 2023, trade turnover increased by 3.5%, amounting to 41.4 billion US dollars.
The volume of European investments into the economy of Kazakhstan since 2005 amounted to 180 billion dollars.
More than 3,000 companies with European capital operate in Kazakhstan.
23.12.2024, 10:46 98936
Italian Ambassador Warmly Thanked For His Successful Mission in Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Marco Alberti on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting Deputy Minister expressed deep gratitude to Italian diplomat for his efforts to strengthen Kazakh-Italian strategic cooperation, emphasizing the significant contribution to organizing the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Italy last January, as well as intensification of trade and economic relations (since 2021 the trade turnover has increased from 10 to 17 billion US dollars).
The fruitful work of the Ambassador in conducting visits to Kazakhstan by members of the Italian Government, opening the Italian Cultural Center in Almaty, building up an active dialogue in the field of higher education, launching direct flights between Italy and Kazakhstan, as well as a number of other important events was also noted.
For contribution to the development of bilateral relations, Marco Alberti was awarded the Letter of Appreciation from President of Kazakhstan along with the "Barys" badge.
In turn, Italian Ambassador conveyed gratitude to the Kazakh side for its continuous support and warm welcome, and expressed hope for the ongoing strengthening of Kazakh-Italian strategic cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, Deputy Minister wished his interlocutor success and new heights in his future endeavours.
Italy is one of the largest trading partners of Kazakhstan with a share of 14.4% in the total volume of foreign trade turnover in 2023.
In January-October 2024, bilateral trade reached 17.4 billion US dollars (exports - 16.4 billion, imports - 1 billion).
Since 2005, the volume of foreign direct investment from Italy to Kazakhstan has amounted to over USD 7.6 billion.
20.12.2024, 11:45 99146
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Algeria
During a ceremony at El Muradia Palace, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune received credentials from the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anuarbek Akhmetov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
President Tebbun expressed a gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the decision to open the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Algeria, conveyed to him warm greetings and wishes of success in his activities, and prosperity and well-being to the people of Kazakhstan.
The President of Algeria expressed an interest in strengthening political contacts at the highest level, building up trade and economic cooperation, and developing humanitarian projects.
The Ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Head of the Algerian state on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, expressed interest in implementing mutual visits at a high and highest level, the readiness of the Kazakh side to intensify cooperation in all mutually beneficial areas.
In conclusion, the President of Algeria wished success to the new ambassador, recommended him to hold meetings with members of the Government of the country, and announced his readiness to support and promote Kazakhstan-Algeria cooperation.
18.12.2024, 20:39 112996
Issues of Social Work and Sustainable Development Were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
An international conference dedicated to "The next steps of professional social work in achieving sustainable Development Goals in the context of Kazakhstan: the implementation of the SOLID project" took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted together with the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Within the framework of the final conference, SOLID projects implemented in Kazakhstan, Central Asia, China and Germany aimed at the re-socialization of people with addictive behavior and persons released from prison were discussed.
The conference also discussed the current state of socio-economic development through the prism of professional social work in Kazakhstan. The Professional Association of Social Workers shared its achievements over the five years of its existence and proposed the following joint steps with stakeholders for the next five years.
The event was attended by representatives of the deputy corps, line ministries, the Constitutional Court, the National Center for Human Rights, the academic sphere, the expert community, civil society, as well as the scientific director of the SOLID project, Professor Heino Stover.
In her welcoming speech, Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alua Nadirkulova shared information about the importance of the event not only for the professional community, but also for the entire social sphere of our country and the region. "Today we are faced with the task of discussing key aspects related to the role of social work in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are the global agenda for building a more just and sustainable world", - the Ambassador noted.
During the meeting, Deputy of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Natalya Dementieva noted the study of the possibility of developing professional standards for line ministries, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education and others, in the context of the implementation of the Action Plan in the field of human Rights.
In turn, the head of the National Center for Human Rights of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saltanat Tursynbekova noted the solution of such key tasks as improving conditions for socially vulnerable groups, ensuring equal opportunities for all and protecting the rights of those who face difficulties, including in the field of health, social support, justice and rehabilitation.
In general, the discussion of the final conference was open and constructive. Representatives of government agencies and the academic sphere, the expert community, representatives of civil society listened to questions, as well as reports from doctoral and postdoctoral students and gave practical recommendations on the systematic improvement of professional social work issues in achieving sustainable development goals in the context of Kazakhstan.
18.12.2024, 17:41 111856
Kazakhstan and Serbia Aim to Expand Cooperation as Belgrade prepares for EXPO 2027
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko hosted Ambassador of Serbia Vladimir Jovičić for a meeting, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Serbian Ambassador presented an official invitation from the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, inviting him to attend the specialized international exhibition EXPO 2027, which will take place in in Belgrade from May 15 to August 15, 2027, and will be dedicated to the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All".
Vladimir Jovičić expressed hope that Kazakhstan would participate in this important event at a high level, thereby enhancing and broadening bilateral cooperation.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko extended gratitude for the invitation, highlighting the significance of Serbia’s participation in EXPO 2017 in Astana, and confirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening the cooperation across all key areas.
During the meeting, the parties further discussed the current state of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as identified key areas for further cooperation between the two countries.
The two officials paid special attention to the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of President Tokayev to Serbia (November 18-19, 2024) and the meeting between Foreign Ministers Murat Nurtleu and Marko Đurić on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York (September 24, 2024). They reaffirmed the intention to continue expanding the political dialogue.
The diplomats emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties, especially in the areas of trade, investment and the implementation of joint projects in key sectors of the economy. In this regard, the parties agreed to continue preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which is to be held in Astana in 2025.
