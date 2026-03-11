This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Open for Cooperation in IT and Artificial Intelligence Spheres
relevant news
Constitutional Reforms in the Kazakhstan was Discussed by Jordanian Expert Circles
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Senate Speaker extends Kazakh President’s condolences to the people of Iran
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Priorities for the Development of the Middle Corridor and Regional Cooperation Discussed in Washington, DC
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Norway Presented Copies of Credentials
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Reaffirmed its Commitment to Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the University of Liège Expand Cooperation in Science, Innovation and Space Technologies
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for Interparliamentary Cooperation Discussed in Kenya
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and United Kingdom Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Strategic Partnership
This year our countries mark the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over this period, Astana and London have built an active political dialogue, expanded trade and investment cooperation, and strengthened people-to-people ties. The United Kingdom remains one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe, and we are committed to further deepening our strategic partnership," noted Kazakh Foreign Minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
10.03.2026, 13:00Expanding Cooperation in Intellectual Property and Innovation Discussed in Geneva 10.03.2026, 13:507976Kazakhstan and Spain Strengthen Interparliamentary Dialogue 10.03.2026, 14:55The Portuguese Parliament Advocates Deepening Cooperation with Kazakhstan in View of the Reforms Being Carried Out7061The Portuguese Parliament Advocates Deepening Cooperation with Kazakhstan in View of the Reforms Being Carried Out 10.03.2026, 15:126786Kazakhstan and Flanders Discuss Joint Projects 10.03.2026, 16:476496Draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was Discussed in Frankfurt am Main 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations162306Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 06.03.2026, 20:27160076Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law159861Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law 06.03.2026, 12:12129056Meeting with the Head of the International Finance Corporation in Kazakhstan Hold in Astana 07.03.2026, 16:54125001Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Egypt Discuss Regional Situation 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations162306Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 06.03.2026, 20:27160076Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law159861Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law 12.02.2026, 17:10154421Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured 26.02.2026, 22:19153431Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary