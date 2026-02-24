This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Inter-Religious Council of Kenya Outline Paths for Cooperation
Kazakhstan Commemorates Al-Farabi at Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Headquarters
Students of the Capital's School Visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Global Coalition on Primary Health Care Discussed in Geneva at Kazakhstan’s Initiative
Kazakhstan’s Growing Role in Strengthening Eurasian Stability and Connectivity was Discussed in Paris
Kazakhstan Delegation Participates in the 39th African Union Summit
Draft of New Constitution Presented to Diplomatic Corps, International Institutions and Experts
The sovereignty, independence, unitary character and territorial integrity of the Republic of Kazakhstan remain unchanged in the draft Constitution. Amendments to the Constitution will be introduced exclusively following a nationwide referendum. The republican referendum on 15 March 2026 will be a day of responsible choice for the people of Kazakhstan regarding the country’s future path of development," E.Azimova stated during the briefing.
Kazakhstan Participates in the "Busan City Diplomacy Network" Forum in Busan
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Israel in Special and Inclusive Education
