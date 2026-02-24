Kazakhstan and Inter-Religious Council of Kenya Outline Paths for Cooperation

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Nairobi, Barlybay Sadykov, held a meeting with the Executive Director of the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), Linus Nthigai, Board Member Bishop John Warari, and Hindu Council of Kenya Chairperson Sujatha Kotamraju, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the conversation, Ambassador Sadykov provided a detailed briefing to the Kenyan side regarding Kazakhstan’s unique model of inter-ethnic and inter-confessional harmony. Special emphasis was placed on Kazakhstan’s initiatives to promote global dialogue, particularly within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the active participation of Kenyan representatives in this process.





The parties discussed practical approaches to preventing religious-based conflicts and promoting the values of tolerance among the youth.





In turn, Linus Nthigai highly praised Kazakhstan's efforts on the international stage and expressed deep interest in exchanging experience with Kazakhstani institutions dedicated to the development of inter-civilizational dialogue.





Participants of the meeting emphasized the vital importance of solidarity among religious leaders in addressing modern global challenges - ranging from climate change to social inequality.