Kazakhstan and Italy: Strengthening Dialogue in Year of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Partnership

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Marco Alberti, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, the progress of investment projects, the expansion of the legal framework, as well as planned high-level contacts and cultural and humanitarian events in the year of the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy.





Roman Vassilenko noted the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Italian Republic in January 2024, as well as the need to maintain the dynamics of contacts at the highest level.





The diplomats agreed that the first Astana-Milan flight scheduled for early July by "Neos" airline, as well as the eventual launch of a regular service in the near future, will give a significant impetus to the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Italian relations.





In turn, Marco Alberti informed about the activities of the Italian Cultural Center in Almaty and shared plans for the implementation of cultural and image projects aimed at strengthening humanitarian ties between the two countries.





In addition, the interlocutors noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in the development of contacts in the field of education and science, including the planned launch of a double degree program with one of the leading Italian university in the field of agriculture this fall.





At the same time, the Kazakh diplomat raised the issue of facilitating the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. Expressing gratitude to the Italian side for its support in this matter, Roman Vassilenko noted that promoting dialogue and achieving specific measures in this area would help create favorable conditions for intensifying mutually beneficial interaction in all areas of cooperation.





For reference: Italy is the third largest trading partner of Kazakhstan (after China and Russia) with a share of 14.4% in the total volume of foreign trade turnover in 2023.





According to Kazakh statistics, in January-April 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached 6.4 billion US dollars (exports - 6 billion, imports - 400 million). At the end of 2023 - 16 billion US dollars (exports - 14.8 billion, imports - 1.2 billion). Since 2005, the volume of foreign direct investments from Italy to Kazakhstan has amounted to over 7.6 billion US dollars.





According to the Italian side, in the first five months of 2024, it issued 12,210 visas to citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan (more than 9,600 of which are tourist Schengen visas), which is 47% more than in the same period in 2023.