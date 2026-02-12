11.02.2026, 23:12 7026
Kazakhstan and Moldova Strengthen Parliamentary Ties
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov, held a meeting with Ilie Ionaș, Member of Parliament of Moldova and Chair of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh diplomat noted the friendly relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of interparliamentary ties as one of the key instruments for strengthening political dialogue, as well as for promoting mutual understanding and trust between two nations.
He also informed about the key economic and political transformations currently underway in Kazakhstan. In particular, it was noted that a Constitutional Commission has been established to prepare amendments to the Constitution. The proposed changes are aimed at shaping a modern constitutional model that meets the requirements of the current stage of state development, public expectations, and long-term objectives of socio-political modernization.
In turn, I. Ionaș expressed appreciation for the constructive exchange of views and confirmed the Moldovan side’s interest in the consistent development of interparliamentary relations. He also emphasized openness to further expansion and deepening of cooperation across all areas.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Kazakhstan-Moldova cooperation, underscoring the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and expanding interparliamentary cooperation.
11.02.2026, 18:40 6756
Kazakhstan’s Strategic Role in the Development of the Middle Corridor Highlighted in Washington
The National Press Club hosted the presentation of an analytical report focused on Eurasia’s transit potential, including the Middle Corridor and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together representatives of the U.S. Government, as well as leading experts from the policy and academic communities.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov emphasized that the development of East-West transport and logistics routes serves the long-term objectives of sustainable economic growth, enhanced regional connectivity, and diversification of global supply chains. He noted that Kazakhstan is consistently strengthening its transit and logistics capacity through investments in the modernization of rail, port, and digital infrastructure, as well as through the optimization of trade and customs procedures.
Speakers noted that Kazakhstan is widely regarded as one of U.S. key partners in the region, distinguished by institutional stability, strategic vision, and the capacity to play a system-forming role in advancing Eurasian connectivity and investment initiatives.
U.S. experts highlighted that, amid the transformation of global trade routes and shifts in the geopolitical environment, the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor has grown significantly. According to experts, it is increasingly viewed as one of the key overland routes of Eurasia, offering shorter times of goods delivery and greater resilience of supply chains. In this context, Kazakhstan was identified as the central link of the corridor, ensuring its reliability and continued development.
Particular attention was given to Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable partner in securing supply chains for critical minerals and energy resources. It was noted that Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries possess substantial reserves of critical materials essential for high-technology industries and are increasingly focused on developing domestic processing and manufacturing capacities in their territories.
During the discussion, participants also emphasized that the development of Eurasia connectivity extends beyond logistics and has become a factor in economic diversification, the strengthening of sovereignty and the long-term resilience of countries across the region. Connectivity between Central Asia, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea, and onward to Western markets was described as a key element of an emerging new interregional economic configuration.
The event concluded with a Q&A session, during which participants exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation between Central Asian countries and the United States.
11.02.2026, 12:10 7291
Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Discuss New Areas of Cooperation
The headquarters of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) in The Hague hosted a meeting of the Netherlands-Kazakhstan Business Association (NKBA) entitled "Kazakhstan-Netherlands: New Investment Cycle & Strategic Opportunities". The event brought together representatives of government institutions, business communities, and expert circles from both countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting served as an important platform for discussing emerging investment opportunities, Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities, and prospects for expanding bilateral economic cooperation in the context of a newly launched investment cycle.
Welcoming remarks were delivered by Henk Nieboer, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands and Chairman of NKBA, Annemieke Broesterhuizen, Director for International Trade at RVO; Akan Rakhmetullin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands; and Nico Schermers, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan.
It was specifically highlighted that the overall concept of the event, including presentations and keynote speeches, focused on explaining the key provisions of the recent interview of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the Turkistan newspaper, as well as his address at the 5th meeting of the National Kurultai. These strategic documents currently form the foundation of the country’s new stage of modernization and set long-term benchmarks for investors and international partners.
Speakers emphasized that Kazakhstan has entered a new phase of economic modernization and the formation of a favorable investment environment aimed at diversification, technological advancement, and the creation of higher value added. The new investment cycle announced by the country’s leadership envisages a transition from a resource-based model toward a knowledge-driven economy, deep processing industries, and industrial growth.
According to the results of 2025, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 6.5%, with the overall size of the economy exceeding USD 300 billion. The share of small and medium-sized enterprises reached 40%, demonstrating steady economic diversification and the strengthening of the entrepreneurial sector.
Special attention was paid to the role of the Netherlands as a key economic partner of Kazakhstan. The Netherlands remains the largest foreign investor in the country’s economy, with investments totaling approximately USD 126 billion, and is also among Kazakhstan’s leading trading partners.
During the event, five priority areas of economic development identified by the Head of State were presented: industrial diversification and development of high value-added production, development of transport and logistics infrastructure and positioning Kazakhstan as a Eurasian value-creation platform, agriculture and food security, digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence, energy, water, and infrastructure sustainability.
The complementary nature of the two economies was emphasized: Kazakhstan offers market scale, resources, and growing demand, while Dutch companies bring advanced technologies, engineering solutions, and managerial expertise. This combination creates a solid foundation for long-term joint projects and industrial partnerships.
Participants noted the steadily growing interest of the business community in the NKBA platform. While the association’s initial meetings brought together around 30 participants, the current session gathered approximately 80 representatives of the business community, demonstrating increasing trust and the positive dynamics of bilateral economic cooperation.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen business ties, launch new investment projects, and expand cooperation across key sectors of the economy. Particular attention will be paid to implementing joint initiatives in industry, logistics, agribusiness, digital technologies, and sustainable infrastructure, areas that form the foundation of a new phase of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.
10.02.2026, 19:44 14846
Kazakhstan Showcased Its Achievements in the Space Sector in Vienna
The delegation of Kazakhstan took part in the 63rd session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (STSC COPUOS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the session, Director of the Vasiliy Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute, Chingiz Omarov delivered a presentation on Kazakhstan's current scientific and technical achievements in the field of space situational awareness (SSA), and presented promising areas of cooperation in the field of near-Earth space monitoring and ensuring the safety of space activities.
On the sidelines of the session, Ch.Omarov held a meeting with representatives of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAE Space Agency). During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the development of scientific and applied cooperation in the space sector, including possible joint initiatives in the field of space research, data exchange and SSA technologies.
The participation of the Kazakh side in the work of the STSC COPUOS confirms the commitment of Kazakhstan to strengthening international cooperation in the space sector and contributing to global efforts to ensure the safety and sustainability of space activities.
10.02.2026, 16:18 14576
Kazakhstan Pavilion in Mumbai Receives International Recognition
Kazakh delegation took part in one of Asia's largest international tourism exhibitions, Outbound Travel Market (OTM) 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh delegation included representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India and the Almaty City Administration. In addition, the event was attended by executives from leading Kazakhstan's tourism companies, as well as representatives from organizations such as Air Astana, the Ritz-Carlton Kazakhstan hotel chain, and other industry-specific companies.
The Kazakhstan pavilion presented the country's rich and harmonious cultural heritage, embodied in a contemporary design solution. The exhibition vividly demonstrated Kazakhstan's national craftsmanship, culture, and identity, helping to strengthen its position as one of Central Asia's leading touristic destinations.
The exhibition attracted considerable attention from the professional community and, at the end of the exhibition, was awarded the prestigious prize for "Best Promotion of Urban Tourism."
As part of the exhibition in Mumbai, the Kazakh delegation held more than 100 targeted B2B meetings with leading tour operators, airlines, and international hotel chains. The talks focused on developing inbound tourism, creating new tourism products, and expanding partnerships, with a particular emphasis on the promising Indian market.
On the final day of the exhibition, Kazakhstan strengthened its steadily developing cooperation with the Indian tourism industry by organizing a themed networking evening held in conjunction with the OTM-2026 exhibition.
The format of the meeting combined the presentation of touristic destinations and substantive industry dialogue, which clearly reflected the sustained momentum of cooperation between Kazakhstan and India in the fields of tourism, aviation, and investment.
09.02.2026, 17:00 19511
Kazakhstan’s Digital Achievements Presented in Kuwait
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, took part in the 5th General Assembly of the "Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)" and the International Digital Cooperation Forum held in Kuwait City, together with a delegation from the Ministry of AI and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During a thematic panel on the future of the digital economy, Kazakh diplomat presented the results of Kazakhstan’s digital transformation. It was emphasized that, according to the UN E-Government Development Index 2024, Kazakhstan ranks 24th among 193 countries worldwide and is included in the group of countries with a very high level of e-government development, while ranking 10th globally in online services.
In his remarks, Ambassador highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic approach to digitalization as a key element of economic infrastructure and a driver of national competitiveness. Measures aimed at developing a platform-based e-government model, introducing proactive public services, and expanding digital solutions for citizens and businesses were presented.
Information was also shared on the comprehensive three-year accelerated digital transformation program being implemented on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The program provides for the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure, construction of data centers, expansion of computing capacity, and workforce training.
Kazakhstan confirmed its readiness to exchange practical experience with DCO member states in the fields of e-government, artificial intelligence, digital services, and cybersecurity.
The issue of Kazakhstan’s accession to the "Digital Cooperation Organization" was also discussed on the sidelines of the events. Participation of the Kazakh delegation in the DCO activities thus became an important step toward strengthening international cooperation in digitalization and promoting Kazakhstan’s technological development experience at the global level.
06.02.2026, 22:09 30461
Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the terrorist attack in Islamabad that resulted in multiple casualties, akorda.kz reports.
The President of Kazakhstan firmly condemned this heinous act and conveyed words of heartfelt support to the families of the victims and those injured, expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan.
21.11.2025, 09:41 363936
Kazakh-Qatar Foreign Ministry Consultations Held in Astana
The third round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Qatar were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Ahmed Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar led the delegations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding multifaceted cooperation and injecting new momentum into the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The focus was on further strengthening political interaction, improving coordination mechanisms between the foreign ministries, and exploring new areas for the development of bilateral relations.
Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of consistently implementing the agreements reached at the highest level during meetings between the leaders of the two countries in Astana and Doha last year, which laid a solid foundation for long-term cooperation.
Considerable attention was paid to economic and investment cooperation. The parties exchanged views on the prospects for developing joint projects in the energy sector, the financial sector, telecommunications, agro-industrial complex, logistics, and digital technologies.
Cultural and humanitarian issues played an important role in the dialogue. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to further strengthening ties between their peoples.
Furthermore, the parties exchanged assessments of key international and regional processes. They noted the similarity of their approaches to pressing issues of international security and sustainable development, as well as the highly productive interaction at the UN, OIC, CICA, IOFS and other multilateral platforms.
20.11.2025, 22:10 368046
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Ahmed Hassan Al-Hammadi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the interlocutors acknowledged the high level of political dialog, the dynamic development of trade and investment ties, and reviewed current issues of bilateral cooperation.
Special attention was paid to the effective implementation of the agreements, in particular major investment projects, reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visits to Doha last year.
Concluding the meeting the parties confirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation between the two countries.
