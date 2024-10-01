Kazakhstan and Morocco Signed an Agreement on Exemption from Visa Requirements

Images | Kazakh MFA

On the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, a bilateral meeting took place between Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The ministers discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.





Following the negotiations, the parties signed the Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of National/Ordinary Passports between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco. This Agreement aims to facilitate the movement of citizens of both countries and contributes to further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.





According to the Agreement, citizens of Kazakhstan and Morocco are exempted from visa requirements for entry, exit, transit, and temporary stay in each other’s territories based on valid national/ordinary passports. The duration of each stay must not exceed 30 calendar days within a 180-day period from the date of entry.





At the same time, citizens of either party who intend to stay in the territory of the other party for longer than provided by the Agreement, or engage in employment, education, or entrepreneurial activities, must obtain the appropriate visa from the diplomatic missions or consular offices of the host country.





The Agreement shall enter into force after 30 calendar days from the date of receiving the last written notification through the diplomatic channels confirming the completion by the parties of the internal procedures necessary for its entry into force.