Kazakhstan and Northeastern Regions of Thailand Expand Cooperation in Industry and Logistics

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As part of a working visit to the northeastern regions to study transport corridors of the Kingdom of Thailand, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, held a series of meetings and familiarization visits in the provinces of Udon Thani Province and Nong Khai Province, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, and logistics, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In Udon Thani Province, the Kazakh diplomat met with the provincial Governor, Rachan Soonhua, to discuss prospects for expanding interregional cooperation, including trade, investment, and humanitarian ties. It was noted that Udon Thani is one of the economic centers of northeastern Thailand, with well-developed industrial and logistics infrastructure.





As part of the visit program, a meeting was also held with representatives of the Federation of Industries of Udon Thani Province, where opportunities for establishing direct contacts between business communities of Kazakhstan and Thailand were discussed.





Margulan Baimukhan delivered a presentation on Kazakhstan’s investment and economic opportunities, including projects in the agro-industrial complex, manufacturing, logistics, and energy sectors.





The Kazakh diplomat emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in attracting Thai companies to participate in joint projects, as well as in developing cooperation in industrial production and technology transfer.





Special attention was also given to visits to the industrial zone of Udon Thani Province and the region’s logistics center, where opportunities for establishing production facilities and warehouse infrastructure were presented. The parties discussed prospects for Kazakh companies’ participation in regional supply chains, as well as the use of Thailand’s logistics potential to access markets in Southeast Asia.





During the visit to Nong Khai Province, a meeting was held at the Customs Office, where information was presented on current customs procedures, regulation of cross-border trade, and the functioning of one of Thailand’s key border checkpoints with Laos. The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in logistics, simplifying trade procedures, and developing international transport corridors linking Southeast Asia with Central Asia.





Particular attention was given to the region’s potential as a major transit hub in the Greater Mekong Subregion, as well as opportunities to utilize its infrastructure for developing multimodal transport and strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and ASEAN countries.





Following the meetings, an agreement was reached on the participation of a business delegation from Udon Thani Province in the Kazakhstan-Thailand business forum scheduled for the end of May this year.