02.05.2026, 13:01 16271
Kazakhstan and Northeastern Regions of Thailand Expand Cooperation in Industry and Logistics
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As part of a working visit to the northeastern regions to study transport corridors of the Kingdom of Thailand, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, held a series of meetings and familiarization visits in the provinces of Udon Thani Province and Nong Khai Province, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, and logistics, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In Udon Thani Province, the Kazakh diplomat met with the provincial Governor, Rachan Soonhua, to discuss prospects for expanding interregional cooperation, including trade, investment, and humanitarian ties. It was noted that Udon Thani is one of the economic centers of northeastern Thailand, with well-developed industrial and logistics infrastructure.
As part of the visit program, a meeting was also held with representatives of the Federation of Industries of Udon Thani Province, where opportunities for establishing direct contacts between business communities of Kazakhstan and Thailand were discussed.
Margulan Baimukhan delivered a presentation on Kazakhstan’s investment and economic opportunities, including projects in the agro-industrial complex, manufacturing, logistics, and energy sectors.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in attracting Thai companies to participate in joint projects, as well as in developing cooperation in industrial production and technology transfer.
Special attention was also given to visits to the industrial zone of Udon Thani Province and the region’s logistics center, where opportunities for establishing production facilities and warehouse infrastructure were presented. The parties discussed prospects for Kazakh companies’ participation in regional supply chains, as well as the use of Thailand’s logistics potential to access markets in Southeast Asia.
During the visit to Nong Khai Province, a meeting was held at the Customs Office, where information was presented on current customs procedures, regulation of cross-border trade, and the functioning of one of Thailand’s key border checkpoints with Laos. The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in logistics, simplifying trade procedures, and developing international transport corridors linking Southeast Asia with Central Asia.
Particular attention was given to the region’s potential as a major transit hub in the Greater Mekong Subregion, as well as opportunities to utilize its infrastructure for developing multimodal transport and strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and ASEAN countries.
Following the meetings, an agreement was reached on the participation of a business delegation from Udon Thani Province in the Kazakhstan-Thailand business forum scheduled for the end of May this year.
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02.05.2026, 16:15 15876
Kazakhstan strengthens digital partnership with Alibaba Group in the fields of artificial intelligence and data centers
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The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, met the Chairman of "Alibaba Group", Joseph Tsai, where prospects for cooperation in the fields of digital technology and artificial intelligence was discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Chairman of "Alibaba Group" was briefed on the progress of Kazakhstan's implementation of the "Digital Kazakhstan" strategy, aimed at developing the digital economy and establishing a regional AI hub.
An invitation was extended to "Alibaba Group" to participate in the AI Data Center Valley project - an international hub for data centers, cloud services, and AI companies, as well as the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to strengthen international expertise.
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02.05.2026, 15:46 15966
Kazakhstan and Montenegro Discuss Cooperation in Digitalization and Public Administration
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The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Montenegro Gabiden Temirbek, held a meeting with the Minister of Public Administration of Montenegro, Marash Dukaj, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing Kazakh-Montenegrin cooperation in digital transformation, including public administration, GovTech, civil service modernization, and the application of artificial intelligence.
The Montenegrin side was briefed on Kazakhstan’s experience in introducing digital solutions, including the E-Qyzmet system, as well as approaches to the digital transformation of the public sector.
The parties noted significant potential for expanding cooperation in these areas, including through the exchange of experience, expert-level contacts, and further development of the legal framework.
Minister Marash Dukaj highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan in digitalization and expressed interest in studying Kazakhstan’s experience.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening cooperation and continuing dialogue on the issues discussed.
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02.05.2026, 12:48 16581
Kazakhstan Expands Cultural Opportunities for Pilgrims in Mecca and Medina
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The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah, Ruslan Kospanov, visited the International Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, located within the Abraj Al Bait complex (Clock Tower) in Mecca, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting and discussions with Mr. Fayez Kansara, the General Manager of Al-Salam Company (ASC), the exclusive operator of the Museum, the parties discussed possible areas of cooperation in culture, education, and tourism aimed at expanding opportunities for citizens of Kazakhstan visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
The Consul General noted that, in accordance with previously reached agreements with the leadership of the Muslim World League and with the participation of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, work is currently underway to open the first Prophet Museum in Central Asia in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana.
In turn, Mr. Fayez Kansara highly appreciated the initiative and expressed readiness to further establish and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.
Following the visit, the official signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation took place between the Museum, represented by its exclusive operator Al-Salam Company (ASC), and the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the ceremony, Fayez Kansara emphasized that the Republic of Kazakhstan has become the first foreign country with which the Museum has concluded such an agreement.
In accordance with the signed document, an agreement was reached to introduce a special discount program for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, providing reduced admission fees to the International Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization. The initiative applies to the Museum’s branches in Mecca and Medina and will be valid for a limited period, after which it may be extended upon mutual agreement of the parties.
Following the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to further strengthen their partnership, develop joint cultural and educational initiatives, and continue operational coordination aimed at improving service quality and expanding opportunities for Kazakhstani citizens visiting the Kingdom.
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01.05.2026, 10:00 30146
Businesses from the Indian State of Maharashtra have Reaffirmed their Interest in the Kazakhstani Market
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Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India during his visit to Mumbai held a series of meetings with the leadership of Kazakhstani and Indian companies, representatives of Maharashtra’s political circles, and religious leaders, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The purpose of the visit was to strengthen trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as to promote joint projects of mutual interest.
During the talks with the management of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium-Magnesium Plant JSC., the parties discussed the implementation of the Kazakh-Indian project "IREUK Titanium Limited", which focuses on the production of titanium slag. Its strategic importance was noted, given the steady demand for titanium products and its contribution to the development of industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and India. The Ambassador reaffirmed the Embassy’s full support for the project and its readiness to provide assistance at every stage of its implementation, including liaising with Indian government agencies and facilitating the negotiation process.
The visit also included a meeting with Sucharita Choudhury, President of Business Development and Corporate Relations at Tata Sons Private Limited. The prospects for investment cooperation and priority areas of collaboration were discussed. The Indian side confirmed its interest in implementing projects in Kazakhstan, viewing the our country as a key partner in Central Asia. Kazakhstan’s significant potential, which creates favorable conditions for the implementation of long-term industrial initiatives, has been noted.
There is particular interest in projects in the energy sector, the mining and metallurgical industry, and heavy industry, including participation in the extraction and processing of raw materials, the modernization of production facilities, and the implementation of advanced technologies. In addition, the possibility of implementing infrastructure projects in the field of digital technologies was discussed, including the construction of an artificial intelligence data center in Ekibastuz using cutting-edge solutions. Particular interest was expressed in participating in airport construction, as well as in implementing major infrastructure projects aimed at developing transportation, logistics, and industrial infrastructure.
Special attention was given to cooperation in the spiritual and humanitarian spheres. During a meeting with religious leader Samir Somaiya, President of the Somaiya Vidyavihar Center for Indology, the significance of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as an effective platform for interfaith dialogue was highlighted. Samir Somaya spoke highly of Kazakhstan’s experience in fostering interfaith harmony and reaffirmed his interest in continuing cooperation.
Overall, mentioned visit helped to strengthen Kazakh-Indian ties, gave new impetus to the development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and expanded contacts in the business and cultural spheres. The agreements reached and the ties established form the basis for the practical implementation of joint projects and the further deepening of the bilateral partnership.
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30.04.2026, 19:20 37246
Expansion of Trade and Economic Cooperation at the Center of the Kazakh-Finnish Dialogue
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov met with Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland Ville Tavio, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Finnish side about the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the economy and improving the investment climate.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of the development of Kazakh-Finnish relations, with a particular focus on expanding trade and economic cooperation and strengthening business ties between the two countries. Mutual interest was noted in further enhancing practical cooperation, including through relevant government bodies.
Special attention was paid to the preparation of the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which is expected to give additional impetus to practical engagement and the implementation of joint initiatives.
The parties confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.
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29.04.2026, 17:37 55726
Kazakhstan and Denmark Outline New Horizons for Bilateral Cooperation
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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov visited the Kingdom of Denmark, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The visit was conducted at the head of a high-level interagency delegation, which included Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Amanglyi Berdalin, as well as representatives of state bodies and leading national financial and investment institutions, including Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC, Samruk-Kazyna Invest, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund and Kazakh Invest.
As part of the official programme, bilateral consultations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.
The Deputy Minister held a meeting with State Secretary for Trade and Investment of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lina Gandløse Hansen, during which the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of Kazakhstan-Denmark trade, economic and investment cooperation. Particular attention was given to attracting Danish investment and expanding cooperation in priority sectors, including renewable energy, green technologies, water solutions, the agro-industrial sector, transport and logistics, digital governance and artificial intelligence. Plans to organise a trade mission of Danish companies to Kazakhstan were also discussed.
During the meeting with Deputy State Secretary - Director for Political Affairs of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eva Barløse, the parties exchanged views on key issues of the bilateral and international agenda.
The Danish side reaffirmed the growing importance of Central Asia in Denmark’s foreign policy and trade agenda and introduced Lars Thuesen as Special Representative for Central Asia, who is expected to assume his duties in August 2026.
The parties also agreed to intensify efforts to expand the legal and regulatory framework of bilateral cooperation aimed at creating more favourable conditions for trade, investment and business activity.
A separate part of the visit was dedicated to strengthening cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. Vice Minister of Agriculture A.Berdalin held meetings with the leadership of the Danish Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as the Danish Agriculture and Food Council.
During the discussions, the parties explored prospects for the introduction of advanced Danish technologies in dairy farming, including plans to import high-yield dairy breeding cattle of Danish origin. Particular attention was given to veterinary safety, deep processing of agricultural products, expansion of bilateral trade in agri-food products, and the attraction of Danish investment into Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex.
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28.04.2026, 20:51 74091
Kazakhstan Supports the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
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On April 27, 2026, at the Headquarters of the United Nations, the Review Conference of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) commenced its work. The NPT is the cornerstone treaty in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and its Review Conference is taking place in an exceptionally complex international environment characterized by rising tensions, regional conflicts, and the weakening of the arms control architecture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Speaking in his national capacity during the General Debate, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently advocates for strengthening the NPT regime and advancing practical and realistic measures to reduce nuclear risks. Kazakhstan’s approach is grounded in its historical experience, including the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and the voluntary renunciation of its nuclear arsenal - steps that remain a significant contribution to strengthening international security and trust. In this context, the Head of the Kazakh delegation highlighted the relevance of the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to resume dialogue among nuclear-weapon States.
In a separate statement delivered by Kazakhstan in its capacity as Chair of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia (Semipalatinsk Treaty), the contribution of the States Parties to the Zone to strengthening the global nuclear disarmament regime was underscored. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty in Semipalatinsk, the States Parties called for enhanced inter-zonal cooperation and the establishment of new nuclear-weapon-free zones.
On the margins of the Conference, the Head of the Kazakh delegation also held a meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, as well as with a number of heads of foreign delegations, to discuss current issues on the international security agenda.
In parallel, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, is serving as Chair of the Second Main Committee of the Conference, whose mandate covers non-proliferation, regional issues, and safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The NPT Review Conference is a key event in the field of international security, during which States Parties will review the implementation of their obligations under the Treaty and continue discussions on ways to strengthen the regime in current conditions.
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28.04.2026, 19:57 69016
Kazakhstan and OSCE ODIHR Confirm Readiness to Continue Dialogue on Democratic Reforms
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Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Maria Telalian, who arrived in Astana on a visit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the discussion, the prospects for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE ODIHR were discussed in the areas of strengthening democratic institutions, improving electoral processes, ensuring the rule of law, and protecting human rights. Particular attention was paid to the results of the republican referendum held on March 15, as well as the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which became an important step in the further democratization and modernization of the country’s political system.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the readiness of the Kazakh side to continue constructive dialogue with OSCE ODIHR on issues of improving electoral legislation, developing civil society institutions, and strengthening human rights protection mechanisms.
Telalian expressed her gratitude to the Kazakh side for the warm reception. She reaffirmed the Bureau’s readiness to continue providing expert, legal and technical support, including the exchange of best practices in the field of democratic reforms and election monitoring.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing the dialogue.
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