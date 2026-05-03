Kazakhstan Expands Cultural Opportunities for Pilgrims in Mecca and Medina

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The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah, Ruslan Kospanov, visited the International Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, located within the Abraj Al Bait complex (Clock Tower) in Mecca, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting and discussions with Mr. Fayez Kansara, the General Manager of Al-Salam Company (ASC), the exclusive operator of the Museum, the parties discussed possible areas of cooperation in culture, education, and tourism aimed at expanding opportunities for citizens of Kazakhstan visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.





The Consul General noted that, in accordance with previously reached agreements with the leadership of the Muslim World League and with the participation of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, work is currently underway to open the first Prophet Museum in Central Asia in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana.





In turn, Mr. Fayez Kansara highly appreciated the initiative and expressed readiness to further establish and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.





Following the visit, the official signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation took place between the Museum, represented by its exclusive operator Al-Salam Company (ASC), and the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the ceremony, Fayez Kansara emphasized that the Republic of Kazakhstan has become the first foreign country with which the Museum has concluded such an agreement.





In accordance with the signed document, an agreement was reached to introduce a special discount program for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, providing reduced admission fees to the International Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization. The initiative applies to the Museum’s branches in Mecca and Medina and will be valid for a limited period, after which it may be extended upon mutual agreement of the parties.





Following the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to further strengthen their partnership, develop joint cultural and educational initiatives, and continue operational coordination aimed at improving service quality and expanding opportunities for Kazakhstani citizens visiting the Kingdom.