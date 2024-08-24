22.08.2024, 10:47 5516

Kazakhstan and OPANAL Reaffirmed Their Desire for Co-operation in the Field of Nuclear Security

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico Timur Primbetov met with the Secretary General of the Agency for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (OPANAL), Flavio Roberto Bonzanini, ahead of the visit of a high-level OPANAL delegation to the capital of Kazakhstan on 27-28 August this year to participate in the Workshop of Fostering Cooperation and Enhancing Consultation Mechanisms Among Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Flavio Roberto Bonzanini was informed in detail about the program and agenda of the forthcoming Workshop.

During the conversation, the prospects for further co-operation between Kazakhstan and OPANAL in the field of nuclear security and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons were discussed. The sides reaffirmed the unity of views and positions on these most important and topical issues.

The interlocutors emphasized the need to accelerate procedures for the negotiation and signing of a multilateral document of cooperation between the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (CANWFZ) and OPANAL.

Furthermore, the Kazakh diplomat drew attention to the importance and relevance of the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS).

Flavio Roberto Bonzanini, for his part, noted that the Secretariat of the Organization actively informs the member countries of OPANAL about this initiative of the leader of Kazakhstan and is ready to further provide comprehensive assistance in its promotion.
 

22.08.2024

Kazakhstan and Egypt Strengthen Cooperation in Youth and Sports

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif held a meeting with the newly reappointed Minister of Youth and Sports of Egypt Ashraf Sobhi and handed over to him a congratulatory letter on behalf of the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Marzhikpayev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated the Egyptian team on winning medals at the Olympics in Paris in August this year. The Egyptian team won gold in pentathlon, silver in weightlifting and bronze in fencing. For his part, Minister Sobhi expressed warm wishes to the Kazakh athletes.

Taking this opportunity, Ambassador Lama Sharif invited the Minister of Youth and Sports of Egypt to be an honorary guest at the 5th World Nomad Games, which will be held in Astana on September 8-13, 2024. It is expected that about 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries will take part in the Nomad Games, and more than 100,000 tourists will visit the capital of Kazakhstan.

The interlocutors also discussed in detail the process of preparing drafts of relevant bilateral memorandums between the government agencies of Kazakhstan and Egypt aimed at developing cooperation in the field of youth and sports.

Given to the significant achievements of both sides in many sports, as well as the importance of establishing cooperation between young politicians, the prospects of exchanging experience in sports and arranging mutual visits of delegations from among young civil servants and parliamentarians were actively discussed.

Minister Sobhi gratefully accepted the invitation and confirmed the participation of the Egyptian side in the 5th World Nomad Games.
 

21.08.2024

Plans to Further Deepen Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Kazakhstan Monika Iwersen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the discussion, the parties addressed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on the current international and regional issues.

The parties highlighted dynamic contacts as evidenced by a series of visits at the highest and high level during 2023-2024, as well as active work of the Kazakh-German working groups and commissions.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko affirmed Astana’s commitment to maintaining close dialogue with Berlin and the intention to further expand and deepen mutually beneficial trade, economic, scientific and educational cooperation with Germany.

Germany is an important trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. In 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany reached 3.9 billion US dollars, having increased by 41.3% compared to 2022.

Since 2005, the volume of investments from Germany to Kazakhstan’s economy has amounted to 6.6 billion US dollars. At the same time, the inflow of investments from Germany to Kazakhstan nearly tripled from 2020 to 2023.
 

21.08.2024

Kazakhstan Accredited Charge d'Affaires of Afghanistan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received Mr. Muhammad Ur Rehman Rahmani, Head of the Afghanistan diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

At the meeting Deputy Minister Bakayev stated that the Republic of Kazakhstan accredited Mr. Muhammad Rahmani as Charge d'Affaires of Afghanistan, guided by the crucial goal for both countries of expanding trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.

Active involvement of Afghanistan into regional relations creates additional conditions for restoring the country's economy and social stability by improving the situation of the Afghan people, as well as maintaining peace and security in the region.

Kazakhstan advocates for the consolidation of international efforts to provide assistance to Afghanistan and resolve its complex humanitarian problems. To this end, Kazakhstan proposed to establish the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
 

20.08.2024

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Adheres to the Principle of Long-Term Cooperation with Kazakhstan

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ahmed Shaheen, in the New Administrative Capital. During the meeting, he presented a congratulatory letter on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu addressed to the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration of Egypt Badr Abdelatty, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The parties confirmed that Astana and Cairo have established a stable political dialogue, and mutual support is provided for initiatives and candidates within the framework of international organizations. The results of the first official visit of the Chairman of the Senate of the Egyptian Parliament Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek to Astana in June 2024 and his meeting with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were particularly noted.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of implementing the results of the 8th Round of Political Consultations held in February 2024, which allowed them to “synchronize watches” on current issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda and confirm their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

The parties agreed to accelerate the approval procedure of a number of draft bilateral documents, including the intergovernmental Convention on the Avoidance of Double Taxation, as well as interstate agreements in the legal sphere.

In order to give further impetus to political dialogue and economic cooperation, the parties emphasized the importance of organizing cross-visits at the highest and high levels, intensifying trade and investment cooperation using the capabilities of the “Middle Corridor” to resolve transport and logistics issues.

In the context of further development of economic partnership, the Kazakh diplomat pointed to promising sectors for expanding trade and economic relations, particularly emphasizing the agro-industrial sector. It was noted that this year, due to support for the agricultural sector and favorable weather conditions, a high grain harvest is expected in Kazakhstan. In this regard, there is great potential for grain exports to Egypt, for the implementation of which negotiations are underway between “Food Corporation” NC” JSC and the state-owned company “General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC)”, authorized to conduct state tenders for the purchase of food wheat on international markets.

As a result of the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in strengthening and expanding bilateral relations at all levels and a commitment to further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt was confirmed.
 

19.08.2024

Ambassador of Finland Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Upon Completion of Diplomatic Mission

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Republic of Finland Soili Mäkeläinen-Buhanist on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in the country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Welcoming dynamic bilateral contacts and productive work of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, the parties expressed mutual aspiration to further strengthening Kazakh-Finnish partnership.

Deputy Minister stressed the importance of promoting business contacts, broadening the legal framework of relations, as well as maintaining close dialogue on multilateral issues, including the European Union and the OSCE, taking into account Suomi’s upcoming Chairmanship in the OSCE and the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act next year.

In conclusion, Roman Vassilenko thanked Ambassador Mäkeläinen-Buhanist for the constructive interaction and significant contribution to strengthening friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Finland, wishing every success in her further career. The work of Soili Mäkeläinen-Buhanist in Kazakhstan was greatly commended and she was presented with a letter of appreciation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu.
 

19.08.2024

Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen Cooperation in the Legal Sphere

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with Chancellor of Justice of Finland, Tuomas Pöysti. It is important to note that the legal status of the Chancellor of Justice is defined by the Constitution of Finland, and he is the highest official in the field of supervision of the rule of law, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that Finland is an important partner for Kazakhstan in the region of the Northern Europe, and our country is interested in further expanding cooperation across all areas.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of legal issues. Special attention was given to the large-scale reforms being carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further developing Kazakhstan and the rule of law.

Tuomas Pöysti highly appreciated the political reforms underway in Kazakhstan and the efforts of the President Tokayev aimed at developing political and socio-economic processes in the country. He also spoke about the features of the Finnish judicial system and expressed readiness to share experience in this area with Kazakh colleagues.
 

19.08.2024

Kazakh Delegation Took Part in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of the Dominican Republic

Kazakh MFA
The Kazakh delegation headed by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Mexican States Timur Primbetov took part in the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the official events, the Kazakh delegation conveyed congratulations and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to President Luis Abinader.

In addition, Ambassador Primbetov held a number of meetings with the heads of delegations of Latin American countries and Spain.
 

14.08.2024

Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Strengthen Cooperation in the Legal Field

In order to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of legal assistance, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Prosecutor General of Bulgaria Borislav Sarafov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat familiarized the interlocutor with the complex of political transformations and socio-economic reforms being carried out in the country. At the same time, he highlighted in detail the set of measures taken by Kazakhstan in the field of ensuring the protection of human rights, improving the judicial system and creating the necessary conditions for the administration of justice.

In turn, Borislav Sarafov welcomed the ongoing reforms and showed genuine interest in the further development and deepening of cooperation between law enforcement agencies, including in the field of the return of illegally acquired assets.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain working contacts on all identified issues.
 

