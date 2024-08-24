Kazakhstan and OPANAL Reaffirmed Their Desire for Co-operation in the Field of Nuclear Security

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico Timur Primbetov met with the Secretary General of the Agency for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (OPANAL), Flavio Roberto Bonzanini, ahead of the visit of a high-level OPANAL delegation to the capital of Kazakhstan on 27-28 August this year to participate in the Workshop of Fostering Cooperation and Enhancing Consultation Mechanisms Among Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Flavio Roberto Bonzanini was informed in detail about the program and agenda of the forthcoming Workshop.





During the conversation, the prospects for further co-operation between Kazakhstan and OPANAL in the field of nuclear security and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons were discussed. The sides reaffirmed the unity of views and positions on these most important and topical issues.





The interlocutors emphasized the need to accelerate procedures for the negotiation and signing of a multilateral document of cooperation between the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (CANWFZ) and OPANAL.





Furthermore, the Kazakh diplomat drew attention to the importance and relevance of the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS).





Flavio Roberto Bonzanini, for his part, noted that the Secretariat of the Organization actively informs the member countries of OPANAL about this initiative of the leader of Kazakhstan and is ready to further provide comprehensive assistance in its promotion.