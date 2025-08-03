This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Strengthen Economic and Investment Cooperation
relevant news
Prospects of Cooperation with Romania Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and VEON Discuss Deepening Partnership in Digitalization
Kazakhstan is prioritizing the digital transformation of its economy, and we are interested in expanding cooperation with international companies that bring experience, technology, and scale. VEON is one such partner: the company has already made significant investments in the development of Beeline Kazakhstan, becoming one of the largest private investors in the ICT sector. We see great potential for further expansion, both in urban and rural areas. We are ready to support the implementation of new projects, including 5G deployment, development of data centers, and digital platforms," he noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and KAZAKH INVEST Expand Investor Support at AIFC Platform
We see the AIFC Expat Center as an efficient platform for consolidating government services to support investors. The launch of a joint front office with KAZAKH INVEST will ensure more convenient and faster access to key services - from visa assistance to investment consulting," noted Gabidulla Ospankulov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Austria Confirm Commitment to Further Strengthen Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Montenegro Reaffirmed Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Relations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Further Steps to Expand Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Partnership Discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the European Union are Committed to Further Developing Strategic Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
29.07.2025, 08:06Kazakh, Turkish presidents hold brief conversation at Ankara Airport 29.07.2025, 12:1823336Kazakhstan reports unemployment rate at 4.6% in H1 2025 29.07.2025, 11:2723146Kazakhstan receives 10.2 bln cubic meters of water from China in 6 months 28.07.2025, 19:5122876President Tokayev congratulates Aigerim Altynbek on her win in international opera contest 29.07.2025, 21:3522441First HIV prevention drug offering 100% protection approved for global use 04.07.2025, 23:57177706Dimash Qudaibergen to perform on stage with Plácido Domingo in Hanoi 07.07.2025, 20:47160821Drawing wisdom, strength from great victory in WWⅡ 04.07.2025, 09:15Presidential Directives in Action: Government Reviews Progress on Key Energy and Infocommunication Projects160376Presidential Directives in Action: Government Reviews Progress on Key Energy and Infocommunication Projects 07.07.2025, 18:00153951Kazakh actor named best at SCO Film Festival in China 07.07.2025, 09:00147761Kazakhstan fully supports BRICS Summit goals and objectives