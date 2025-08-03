Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Strengthen Economic and Investment Cooperation

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Nico Schermers, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on expanding trade, economic, and investment relations, developing the agro-industrial sector, introducing advanced technologies and innovations, and strengthening business contacts between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.





Deputy Minister Issetov noted that the Netherlands has long remained the largest European investor in Kazakhstan’s economy and a trusted partner in the implementation of major joint projects. He also underscored the significance of the annual meetings of the Kazakhstan-Netherlands Business Association in fostering business ties between entrepreneurs of both countries.





Ambassador Schermers highly praised the current level of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the Netherlands’ interest in implementing joint projects, including in the areas of sustainable agriculture, energy, science, education, and green technologies.





The parties expressed their interest in further expanding their partnership and confirmed their intention to maintain an active political dialogue and to continue their cooperation on international platforms.