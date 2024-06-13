This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the UAE Discussed the Implementation of a Joint Project in the Field of Energy
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Participated in the Ministerial Session of the BRICS+ Dialogue
Last year, our trade turnover with BRICS members increased by 55%, exceeding 70 billion US dollars. We look forward to further expanding our ties on digital-technologies, critical minerals, agriculture, infrastructure, investment projects and many other areas," noted Murat Nurtleu.
Reforms of Kazakhstan in the Investment and Economic Spheres were Discussed in Chisinau
Prospects for Strengthening the Strategic Partnership between Astana and Tokyo Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Norway are Developing Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education and Research
Steps to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU outlined in Brussels
Cooperation between Libraries of Kazakhstan and Serbia Discussed in Belgrade
Goodwill Ambassadors Project Launched at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
In an unprecedented geopolitical environment, public and cultural-humanitarian diplomacy is becoming increasingly in demand. Thanks to your victories and outstanding performances on world stages, arenas, and conferences, our turquoise flag is raised across the globe, and our national anthem resounds with pride," stated the Foreign Minister.
Central Asian Countries, European Union Discuss Prospects for Political and Security Cooperation
