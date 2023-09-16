Kazakhstan exporters were offered to open representative offices in Hong Kong

Tell a friend

Within the framework of the visit to Hong Kong, the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev discussed with the Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development of Hong Kong Algernon Yau the directions of mutually beneficial cooperation, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The main direction is export supplies of Kazakhstani agro-industrial products. The territory of Hong Kong has little arable land and natural resources. With annual population growth, today the region imports up to 95% of food products from all over the world.





For this purpose, a liberal regime for import of authorized products has been created in a special administrative region. Arman Shakkaliev proposed to increase the supply of Kazakhstani high-quality and healthy products. These are meat (beef, pork, poultry), semi-finished products, premium segment products and others.





This proposal was supported by the Chinese side. Moreover, Algernon Yau expressed readiness to support the opening of representative offices of food exporting companies in Hong Kong. Hong Kong plays a significant role in foreign economic relations with China, is the largest financial center of Asia and the most important trade and transport hub of South China. Hong Kong's economy is characterized by a high level of investment protection and minimal restrictions on trade and capital movement. Opening their own representative offices of major exporting companies in Hong Kong provides access to the markets of not only mainland China, but also ASEAN countries.





For the speedy removal of trade barriers Arman Shakkaliev asked to accelerate the work on accreditation of Kazakh producers of meat products to the Hong Kong market, as well as to accelerate the signing of the Authorized Economic Operators Program between the customs services of our countries. This will simplify and speed up the procedure of registration of importation of Kazakhstani goods to Hong Kong.





Also during the meeting the parties agreed to intensify cooperation next year and participate in international exhibitions of imported goods and food products in Hong Kong, which will allow to familiarize local residents with Kazakhstani goods and establish contacts with the business community. In addition, the Qaztrade Trade Policy Center will work to find partners and opportunities to create export-oriented joint productions in Kazakhstan.