07.02.2023, 11:10 9741
Kazakhstan launches new Astana International Forum to address key global challenges
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
As the international community moves towards an era of increased polarization and geopolitical division, Kazakhstan launches a new international conference, the Astana International Forum, to join efforts on tackling key global challenges, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Forum will be held under the aegis of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on 8-9 June 2023, in Astana. It will serve as a platform for eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, business, and academia, to engage in a dialogue to seek ways to address climate, food scarcity and energy security challenges.
Commenting on the launch of the Astana International Forum, President Tokayev noted:
Today, across the globe we face historic challenges, the likes of which we have not encountered for decades or longer. These challenges are putting unprecedented pressure on the international community, creating new dividing lines and challenging the principles of globalization and multilateralism.
The Astana International Forum was created to respond to these challenges, prioritizing cooperation as a core tenet of a functioning international system.
Kazakhstan has a long history of advancing constructive international relations, serving as a bridge between East and West - and while this policy has been firmly tested in 2022, it has proven resilient. We have shown the value of cooperation.
Through the Astana International Forum, we hope to build new bridges and strengthen ties, as we come together to overcome the collective challenges we face, charting a new way forward - diplomatically, economically and politically."
The Astana International Forum grew out of the success of the Astana Economic Forum. It was conceptualized to address four key global issues: foreign policy, security & sustainability, energy & climate, and economy & finance. These pillars are at the heart of the Forum’s mission of "Tackling Challenges through Dialogue: Towards Cooperation, Prosperity and Progress."
The programme of the Forum will include keynote speeches, panel sessions, armchair discussions, and other side events.
Registration for the event is now open and interested parties can sign up here: https://astanainternationalforum.org.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
07.02.2023, 21:20 6046
Kazakhstani rescuers join recovery efforts in Türkiye
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani rescuers join the race to save trapped survivors in the center of Gaziantep, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Kazakhstani rescue team began recovery efforts to try to save those trapped under rubbles in İbrahimli district of Gaziantep city.
It was reported that the Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye. The Kazakhstani rescuers are to assist in the liquidation of the aftermath of a series of major quakes.
The Kazakh Health Ministry which is in close contact with the Turkish ministry of health stands ready to provide medical assistance and pharmaceuticals to those affected by major earthquakes in Türkiye. Kazakhstan is ready to send a team of 125 health workers to the regions of the country hit by major earthquakes.
At least 3,419 people have been killed and 20,538 have been injured as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.
Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of the earthquakes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2023, 15:24 6326
Kazakhstan to evacutate its nationals from quake-hit Türkiye
Images | twitter/@dw_turkce
Tell a friend
Kazakh embassy is taking measures to evacuate its nationals from quake hit Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Kazakh embassy is taking measures to evacuate its nationals from Türkiye which suffered from a series of major earthquakes Monday.
Kazakhstanis currently staying in Türkiye need to pass all procedures and be ready to leave at the airport in Gaziantep.
The Kazakh nationals willing to leave need to contact:
+90 538 880 7041 - Consul Temirlan Sailauly;
+903124919100 -superintendant on duty.
At least 3,381 people have been killed as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.
Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.
Notably, there are no Kazakhstani nationals among earthquake victims in Türkiye.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of earthquakes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.02.2023, 16:30 12136
So far no information about Kazakhstanis among those killed, injured in Türkiye quake - MFA
Images | aa.com.tr
Tell a friend
There is no information on Kazakhstanis among those killed or injured in the devastating earthquake that rocked Türkiye earlier this morning, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to our embassy in Türkiye, as of 15:00 pm Astana time the nationals of Kazakhstan have not requested help after the powerful earthquake in the southeast of Türkiye. Our consul keeps in constant touch with the emergency authorities of Türkiye," Smadiyarov said at the weekly press briefing at the ministry.
There are no nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the lists of those killed or injured. Rescue operation is ongoing due to mass destructions caused by the earthquake," he added.
At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 people were injured as 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Pazarcik district of southeastern Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye.
Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of mass loss of life as a result of the deadly earthquake.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.02.2023, 09:57 26656
Kazakh FM pays official visit to Bahrain
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The Bahraini side attached special importance to the visit of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Minister was received by the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to whom he conveyed warm greetings and wishes on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Tileuberdi introduced the interlocutor to the new stage of political and economic modernization of Kazakhstan. In turn, the King highly appreciated the pace of modern development of Kazakhstan and expressed support for the reforms of the President Tokayev carried out for the benefit of the Kazakh people.
Taking into account the dynamics of the development of Kazakh-Bahraini political cooperation, the parties noted the importance of continuing the dialogue at the highest level. In order to expand trade and economic ties, we agreed to make joint efforts to resolve transport and logistics issues. The parties also exchanged views on the international situation in the world and on regional and global security issues.
During the talks with the Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the parties discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields. The Kazakh side stressed that Bahrain is an important partner of our country in the Middle East. "Thanks to mutual political support, now we have friendly relations based on mutual trust and active cooperation," Minister Tileuberdi said.
The parties positively assessed the high level of cooperation between the two countries, while emphasizing that the existing potential in the trade and economic sphere is not being fully used. In this regard, an agreement was reached on the development of a Roadmap for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bahrain, which will reflect specific areas of further cooperation.
During the meeting with Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the entire range of issues of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres was discussed. The Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to interregional cooperation within the framework of the dialogue platform "Central Asia - Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf".
The Bahraini side welcomed the first official visit of the Kazakh Foreign Minister to Bahrain in the history of bilateral relations and expressed hope that it would give an additional impetus to further development of cooperation in all spheres.
The program of the visit ended with negotiations at the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry. With the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Samir al Nass and representatives of the Bahraini business circles, ways to intensify trade, economic and investment ties, as well as cooperation between the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and the International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM) of Bahrain were discussed. An agreement was reached on the establishment of a Business Council of the two countries to stimulate direct contacts between businessmen and identify promising areas of cooperation.
Following the talks, the parties agreed to continue cooperation aimed at expanding mutual trade and increasing investment volumes, as well as developing cooperation in various sectors of the economy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.02.2023, 08:29 29671
Kazakhstan, Oman discuss bilateral coop
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman at the invitation of the Omani side, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The Kazakh Minister's visit to Oman took place for the first time in 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states. The official part of the visit began with talks between Tileuberdi and Deputy Prime Minister of the Sultanate of Oman for International Relations and Cooperation Asa'ad bin Tariq.
The parties discussed the main areas of bilateral cooperation and topical issues of the international agenda. "The Sultanate of Oman is one of the first states that supported Kazakhstan in the first years of independence. We attach great importance to cooperation with your country," the Kazakh Foreign Minister said.
The parties notd the need to develop contacts at the highest level and expressed mutual interest boosting the bilateral cooperation. Tileuberdi conveyed the message of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq.
Minister Tileuberdi held talks with Foreign Minister of Oman Badr al Busaidi, during which the parties discussed a wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The dynamic and progressive development of the Kazakh-Omani cooperation was noted.
Following the meeting, the foreign ministers signed an intergovernmental agreement on the establishment of a joint intergovernmental commission, as well as a memorandum on political consultations. The parties agreed within the framework of the Kazakh-Omani joint commission to further deepen comprehensive cooperation, in particular, to intensify cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres.
Minister Tileuberdi also held talks with Finance Minister of Oman Sultan Al Habsi, where the topics of the development of Islamic finance in Kazakhstan were discussed. The Kazakh side proposed to consider the platform of the Astana International Financial Center for the implementation of joint projects in this area.
The parties emphasized significant potential in the development of bilateral trade and noted the need to conclude an intergovernmental agreement on the exemption of double taxation.
The volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Oman in January-November 2022 amounted to 6.2 million US dollars and showed an increase of more than two times compared to the same period in 2021 (2.1 million dollars). Investments from Oman into the Kazakh economy since 2005 amounted to 253.4 million US dollars. In 1998, Oman donated 10 million dollars for the construction of the Saltanat Sarayi Palace in Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.01.2023, 15:41 38751
CIS mission to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The CIS observation mission is set to monitor the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev told the media, BelTA has learned.
We have received an invitation from the leadership of Kazakhstan to send an observation mission to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for 19 March. We are now working on the mission. We have already prepared letters to the countries with the request to send us the candidates for the mission," Sergei Lebedev said, BelTA reports.
The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council is holding its session in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 31 January. The concept of Kyrgyzstan's presidency in the CIS in 2023 and an action plan for its implementation will be presented at the meeting. The plenipotentiaries will also discuss the draft agenda of the next session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council scheduled for 14 April in Tashkent and approve the council's work plan for 2023.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2023, 14:53 48876
Kazakh Embassy in Iran operates routinely - MFA official spokesperson
According to official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh side has no plans to take additional security measures in light of the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tehran operates routinely, the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry confirmed, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh side has no plans to take additional security measures in light of the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.
The official spokesperson told the Monday press briefing that since it has been a single terrorist attack, there are no plans to make changes in the operations of the Kazakh embassy. "If a number of embassies located in Tehran were targeted by terrorists, it would be a whole other story. The embassy operates routinely," he added.
In his words, there were no reports about Kazakhstani citizens injured.
Earlier it was reported that a gunman attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in the Iranian capital and killed the security chief of the embassy, injuring two security guards on January 27.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan condemned the barbaric attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.01.2023, 13:42 46521
Kazakhstan in talks with Japan to resume flights to Tokyo
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov told a press briefing in Astana that the ministry is in talks [with Japan] to resume or open new routes linking the two countries
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is in talks with Japan to resume flights to Tokyo or open new routes, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov announced Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Aibek Smadiyarov told a press briefing in Astana that the ministry is in talks [with Japan] to resume or open new routes linking the two countries.
Of course, we are interested in resuming such popular flights," he said, refusing to disclose more details because the negotiations with the Japanese side are underway.
Smadiyarov went on to add that the coronavirus pandemic caused mayhem and it is necessary to pick up the negotiation process where it stopped.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
02.02.2023, 18:43Eurasian Intergovernmental Council holds narrow-format meeting in Almaty 01.02.2023, 15:4142436President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent 03.02.2023, 11:4242246President Tokayev arrives in Zhambyl region 03.02.2023, 15:5041946The key is to preserve statehood, President Tokayev 02.02.2023, 16:1741526Kazakh PM meets with Chairman of EEC Board 27.01.2023, 21:3996851Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 26.01.2023, 15:3683306Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 27.01.2023, 15:0979676610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022 27.01.2023, 12:5878351Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 26.01.2023, 11:0477446Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate