Kazakhstan’s Strategic Role in the Development of the Middle Corridor Highlighted in Washington

The National Press Club hosted the presentation of an analytical report focused on Eurasia’s transit potential, including the Middle Corridor and the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together representatives of the U.S. Government, as well as leading experts from the policy and academic communities.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov emphasized that the development of East-West transport and logistics routes serves the long-term objectives of sustainable economic growth, enhanced regional connectivity, and diversification of global supply chains. He noted that Kazakhstan is consistently strengthening its transit and logistics capacity through investments in the modernization of rail, port, and digital infrastructure, as well as through the optimization of trade and customs procedures.





Speakers noted that Kazakhstan is widely regarded as one of U.S. key partners in the region, distinguished by institutional stability, strategic vision, and the capacity to play a system-forming role in advancing Eurasian connectivity and investment initiatives.





U.S. experts highlighted that, amid the transformation of global trade routes and shifts in the geopolitical environment, the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor has grown significantly. According to experts, it is increasingly viewed as one of the key overland routes of Eurasia, offering shorter times of goods delivery and greater resilience of supply chains. In this context, Kazakhstan was identified as the central link of the corridor, ensuring its reliability and continued development.





Particular attention was given to Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable partner in securing supply chains for critical minerals and energy resources. It was noted that Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries possess substantial reserves of critical materials essential for high-technology industries and are increasingly focused on developing domestic processing and manufacturing capacities in their territories.





During the discussion, participants also emphasized that the development of Eurasia connectivity extends beyond logistics and has become a factor in economic diversification, the strengthening of sovereignty and the long-term resilience of countries across the region. Connectivity between Central Asia, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea, and onward to Western markets was described as a key element of an emerging new interregional economic configuration.





The event concluded with a Q&A session, during which participants exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation between Central Asian countries and the United States.