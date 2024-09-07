This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Ambassador of Finland to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials
relevant news
Kazakhstan and Serbia Aim to Actively Enhance Bilateral Cooperation
Kazakhstan and the International Labor Organization Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation in the Field of Labor Standards
Interaction with Iran at the UN was Discussed in the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Kazakhstan and Finland Expand Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education
Abu Dhabi Municipality Familiarized with the State of the Nation Address of Kazakhstan’s President
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Qatar
Kazakhstan and Slovakia Intend to Bring Co-operation to a Qualitatively New Level
President Tokayev Outlines Vision for Kazakhstan’s Future in Annual Address
04.09.2024, 16:41Educational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of PresidentEducational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of President 05.09.2024, 20:5516681Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs AIFC Management Council meeting 04.09.2024, 13:3715601Serik Zhumangarin: Financing of spring field and harvesting works planned to reach 1 trillion tenge 04.09.2024, 10:29Government considers measures to implement President's instructions on digitalisation development and law enforcement15186Government considers measures to implement President's instructions on digitalisation development and law enforcement 03.09.2024, 20:3314516Fulfilment of President's tasks: work to develop four areas of economic block to be continued 08.08.2024, 19:01114036Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan capital 08.08.2024, 18:38113361President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana 09.08.2024, 13:42111436CA transport ministers sign memo of coop and Astana Communique 09.08.2024, 16:49111236Central Asia’s future depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation - President Tokayev 08.08.2024, 17:55Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia101891Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia