Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation with Portugal Discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with José Ataide Amaral, Chargé d’Affaires en pied of the Portuguese Republic in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the discussions, both sides explored key areas and future prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation. They acknowledged the steady progress in political, trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people relations, and commended the strong collaboration between the two nations on the international stage.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko underscored the importance of effectively implementing the bilateral agreements reached during the 2023 talks between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Portugal. He emphasized that expanding the relevant legal framework is essential to further strengthen Kazakh-Portuguese relations.
In closing, Vassilenko extended his best wishes to the Portuguese diplomat in his new role.
Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Portugal were established on August 19, 1992. In the first half of 2024, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 25.9 million US dollars (exports: 2.2 million; imports: 23.7 million). In 2023, trade turnover was 50.5 million US dollars (exports: 4.9 million; imports: 45.6 million). Currently, six joint ventures operate in Kazakhstan.
15th Kazakh-German Business Council was Held in Berlin
The 15th meeting of the Kazakh-German Business Council for Strategic Cooperation was held in the capital of Germany. First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms co-chaired the council. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov also spoke on the sidelines of the event, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Representatives of key industry ministries, the group of companies of JSC NUH Baiterek, and the domestic business community also participated in the meeting on behalf of the Kazakh side. On the German side, representatives of such industrial enterprises and financial institutions of Germany as Siemens, Siemens Energy, Svevind Energy, CT Agro, CLAAS KGaA, Flight Design General Aviation, Deutsche Bahn, KfW Banken Gruppe, Deutsche Bank, etc. took part in the meeting.
During his speech, Kuantyrov stressed the high degree of importance of the event for further expansion of economic cooperation and for identifying new opportunities and niches for investment. The Deputy Minister also noted the results of the work on bringing the businesses of Kazakhstan and Germany closer together in terms of successfully operating German and joint ventures in Kazakhstan. Thus, more than 740 German companies and about 400 joint ventures operate in the country.
Today, economic cooperation between our countries is reaching a new level. The total pool of German projects in Kazakhstan includes 66 projects with a total value of 54 billion US dollars, creating about 15 thousand jobs. Thirty-two projects have been commissioned, which provide 6 thousand permanent jobs. Many leading German brands have been present in the Kazakh market for a long time, are well-known, and enjoy well-deserved consumer recognition. Given that Germany is a key trading partner of Kazakhstan in the EU, we should further intensify cooperation between the two countries’ business communities," Kuantyrov stressed.
In addition, the Deputy Minister noted the important role of German companies in the country’s industrialization and the region’s socio-economic development: "From 2005, German companies invested about 7.8 billion US dollars in our country’s economy. The significant increase in foreign direct investment in the past year, which reached 770 million US dollars, stands out in particular. I am confident that the upcoming visit of German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kazakhstan will bring bilateral relations to a new level and give an additional impetus to strengthening existing, as well as creating new economic ties."
Particular importance is also attached to the transport and logistics industry development, especially in the context of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM), also known as the "Middle Corridor". It was noted that cargo traffic through the Middle Corridor to Germany and the EU countries has increased almost three times since the beginning of 2022 to 1.5 million tons and 2.6 million tons in 7 months of this year. At the same time, the potential of TMTM is estimated at 10 million tons of cargo. In this regard, Kuantyrov invited German partners to take an active part in developing the ports of the Caspian Sea Aktau and Kuryk.
Newly Appointed French Ambassador to Kazakhstan Presents Copies of Credentials
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmetullin, received copies of credentials from Sylvain Guiaugue, the newly appointed Ambassador of the French Republic to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on a broad range of issues concerning bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on the prospects for enhancing trade, economic, and investment relations between the two nations.
Diplomats emphasized the importance of maintaining the high momentum of bilateral exchanges at the high and highest levels.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the French Ambassador expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France.
Kazakhstan and the UN Reaffirmed Their High Level of Cooperation in the Field of International Security
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held talks with UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Nations in the fields of international security, nuclear disarmament, and non-proliferation was reaffirmed. The interlocutors exchanged views on the results of the Preparatory Committee for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which concluded on August 2 in Geneva under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.
The parties also discussed Kazakhstan’s preparations for its upcoming chairmanship under the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) in March 2025. Detailed attention was given to the Kazakh initiative to establish an International Trust Fund to assist victims of nuclear tests and to restore the environment.
The UN representative highly praised the global activities held in observance of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, celebrated on August 29, the day the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site was closed.
An important agenda item in the meeting was the implementation of the initiative by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the establishment of an International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS) and its further promotion on multilateral platforms.
At the meeting’s conclusion, both sides reiterated their intent to continue close cooperation on global disarmament and non-proliferation, as well as on strengthening international security.
UN Under-Secretary-General Nakamitsu arrived in Astana to participate in the conference on strengthening cooperation between nuclear-weapon-free zones, organized by Kazakhstan in cooperation with the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs.
As part of the official events on the occasion of the International Day against Nuclear Tests on August 27-28, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, jointly with the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs is holding the second thematic conference on strengthening cooperation between nuclear-weapon-free zones. The first such event took place in 2019 in Astana.
A regular meeting of the TPNW Coordinating Committee will also be held on August 29 in preparation for Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (NWFZ).
The events gathered over 60 participants, including diplomats, representatives of international and regional organizations as well as civil society.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to King of Jordan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Talgat Shaldanbay presented his credentials to the King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
After the ceremony, the monarch of the Hashemite Kingdom held an audience with the Ambassador at Raghadan Palace.
The King of Jordan wished the Ambassador successful and fruitful work to strengthen the Kazakh-Jordanian relations.
After the meeting with the King, the Ambassador signed the Guest Book of the Royal Palace.
Furthermore, the Ambassador laid wreaths at the Royal tombs of King Abdullah I ibn Al Hussein, founder of the Hashemite Kingdom, King Talal bin Abdullah and King Hussein bin Talal.
Conference on Strengthening Cooperation between Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones
A conference on "Fostering Cooperation and Enhancing Consultation: Mechanisms among the existing nuclear-weapons-free zones" was launched in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. The event is being held jointly with the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin and anti-nuclear activist Karipbek Kuyukov.
Invited participants include diplomats from states parties and secretariats of nuclear-weapon-free zones (currently such zones have been created in Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, the Pacific region, Central Asia, and Mongolia), representatives of the UN and regional organizations. Delegations from the P5 member states, as well as international non-governmental and academic organizations involved in nuclear disarmament issues, participate as observers.
The event is planned to discuss measures to further deepen cooperation between nuclear-weapon-free zones and interaction with other UN disarmament platforms in order to strengthen the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.
The conference is held on the occasion with the International Day against Nuclear Tests, commemorated in accordance with the UN General Assembly resolution annually on August 29 - the day the Semipalatinsk test site was closed 33 years ago.
Kazakhstan and OPANAL Reaffirmed Their Desire for Co-operation in the Field of Nuclear Security
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico Timur Primbetov met with the Secretary General of the Agency for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (OPANAL), Flavio Roberto Bonzanini, ahead of the visit of a high-level OPANAL delegation to the capital of Kazakhstan on 27-28 August this year to participate in the Workshop of Fostering Cooperation and Enhancing Consultation Mechanisms Among Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Flavio Roberto Bonzanini was informed in detail about the program and agenda of the forthcoming Workshop.
During the conversation, the prospects for further co-operation between Kazakhstan and OPANAL in the field of nuclear security and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons were discussed. The sides reaffirmed the unity of views and positions on these most important and topical issues.
The interlocutors emphasized the need to accelerate procedures for the negotiation and signing of a multilateral document of cooperation between the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (CANWFZ) and OPANAL.
Furthermore, the Kazakh diplomat drew attention to the importance and relevance of the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety (IABS).
Flavio Roberto Bonzanini, for his part, noted that the Secretariat of the Organization actively informs the member countries of OPANAL about this initiative of the leader of Kazakhstan and is ready to further provide comprehensive assistance in its promotion.
Kazakhstan and Egypt Strengthen Cooperation in Youth and Sports
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif held a meeting with the newly reappointed Minister of Youth and Sports of Egypt Ashraf Sobhi and handed over to him a congratulatory letter on behalf of the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Marzhikpayev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated the Egyptian team on winning medals at the Olympics in Paris in August this year. The Egyptian team won gold in pentathlon, silver in weightlifting and bronze in fencing. For his part, Minister Sobhi expressed warm wishes to the Kazakh athletes.
Taking this opportunity, Ambassador Lama Sharif invited the Minister of Youth and Sports of Egypt to be an honorary guest at the 5th World Nomad Games, which will be held in Astana on September 8-13, 2024. It is expected that about 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries will take part in the Nomad Games, and more than 100,000 tourists will visit the capital of Kazakhstan.
The interlocutors also discussed in detail the process of preparing drafts of relevant bilateral memorandums between the government agencies of Kazakhstan and Egypt aimed at developing cooperation in the field of youth and sports.
Given to the significant achievements of both sides in many sports, as well as the importance of establishing cooperation between young politicians, the prospects of exchanging experience in sports and arranging mutual visits of delegations from among young civil servants and parliamentarians were actively discussed.
Minister Sobhi gratefully accepted the invitation and confirmed the participation of the Egyptian side in the 5th World Nomad Games.
Plans to Further Deepen Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Kazakhstan Monika Iwersen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the discussion, the parties addressed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on the current international and regional issues.
The parties highlighted dynamic contacts as evidenced by a series of visits at the highest and high level during 2023-2024, as well as active work of the Kazakh-German working groups and commissions.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko affirmed Astana’s commitment to maintaining close dialogue with Berlin and the intention to further expand and deepen mutually beneficial trade, economic, scientific and educational cooperation with Germany.
Germany is an important trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. In 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany reached 3.9 billion US dollars, having increased by 41.3% compared to 2022.
Since 2005, the volume of investments from Germany to Kazakhstan’s economy has amounted to 6.6 billion US dollars. At the same time, the inflow of investments from Germany to Kazakhstan nearly tripled from 2020 to 2023.
