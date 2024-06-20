Prospects for Cooperation in the Military-Technical Sphere Discussed in Belgrade

Images | Kazakh MFA

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Ambassador Burshakov conveyed congratulations and best wishes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the election of Siljanovska-Davkova as head of state following the recent presidential elections.





In his address, the diplomat expressed the readiness to expand political, trade and economic partnership, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. In this context, he shared the plans of the newly opened Embassy of Kazakhstan in Skopje for the near future. Ambassador briefed the leadership of North Macedonia about the democratic reforms and new economic policy carried out by President Tokayev aimed at modernizing Kazakhstan society and the state. He also informed about foreign policy priorities, including strategic partnership with the European Union and major international events scheduled in Kazakhstan.





In her speech, the first female President in the country’s history, G.Siljanovska-Davkova, congratulated and welcomed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, while expressing her interest in promoting cooperation with Astana both bilaterally and multilaterally for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. The President wished the head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission success in finding new approaches to the development of economic relations, increasing mutual trade, as well as intensifying cooperation in the fields of culture, education, healthcare and tourism. President Siljanovska-Davkova conveyed sincere greetings to the Head of our State, as well as gratitude for the congratulations on the occasion of her election as president.





During the conversation held after the ceremony, President of North Macedonia supported the Ambassador’s initiative to organize events in 2025 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, and also expressed interest in promoting mutual high-level visits, while noting the significant potential for cooperation with the new Government of North Macedonia.