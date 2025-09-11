Prospects for Deepening Strategic Partnership with France Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Sylvain Guiaugué, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the current state and prospects of Kazakh-French cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on bilateral interaction within multilateral platforms.





Deputy Minister Issetov noted the high dynamics of reciprocal exchanges at the high and highest levels, which testifies to the interest of Astana and Paris in strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.





On his part, Ambassador Guiaugué reaffirmed the intention of the Government of France to continue developing multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan, including in the fields of energy, mechanical engineering, agriculture, critical raw materials, medicine, education, and science.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides discussed the calendar of upcoming bilateral meetings and events.