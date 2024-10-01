Rights of People with Disabilities in the Context of Emergencies and Climate Change were Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu spoke at the Summit of the Future, held within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation, the UN reform and global efforts to address challenges such as climate change, nuclear security and digital transformation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Kazakhstan is here today to join forces with all UN member states and its institutions in ensuring a bright future for both our Planet and all of humanity," said Nurtleu, reaffirming Kazakhstan's full support for the UN Secretary-General's initiatives and all key documents of the Summit of the Future.





The Minister noted that a comprehensive reform of the UN system is needed to overcome current global challenges such as climate change and the nuclear threat. Strengthening the voices of middle powers and developing countries in international institutions should play an important role in this process.





As stated by President Tokayev of Kazakhstan, the voices of Middle Powers and the developing world need to be amplified and heard clearly in the Security Council. In times of geopolitical turmoil and economic uncertainty, the world needs diplomacy and dialogue," Nurtleu emphasized.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister also drew attention to the internal reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, aimed at building a just and inclusive society. Special attention was paid to the abolition of the death penalty, combating torture and domestic violence, and strengthening human rights mechanisms.





In line with the goal of building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, our country has abolished the death penalty, introduced a zero-tolerance policy on torture and domestic violence, and strengthened the national preventive mechanism," said Nurtleu, emphasizing that respect for human rights remains a priority of state policy.





Central Asia faces climate change threats such as rising temperatures, melting glaciers and desertification. In response to these challenges, Kazakhstan plans to hold the first UN Regional Climate Summit in 2026 and to strengthen coordination on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and has proposed to establish a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan.





In the area of digital transformation, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the role of technology in achieving the 2030 Agenda and proposed the establishment of the UNESCAP Digital Solutions Centre, which will contribute to bridging the digital divide in the Asia-Pacific region.





Kazakhstan, which has a tragic experience of nuclear testing, continues to play an active role in promoting international nuclear disarmament. Minister Nurtleu called on the international community to work together to prevent a nuclear catastrophe in the future.





At the end of his speech, the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that there is no alternative to peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law. He called on the world community for open dialog and multilateral cooperation. The Minister also expressed Kazakhstan’s full support for the three landmark documents adopted at the Summit of the Future: The Pact for the Future, the New Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations. These documents aim to strengthen multilateral cooperation and create an effective global system to address the existential threats of our time, including climate change, technological transformation and security threats.