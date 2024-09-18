This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Strengthening of Cooperation with EU Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
relevant news
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Received the UN Resident Coordinator
Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation with Estonia was Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Astana Expresses Readiness to Expand Cooperation with Prague and Tallinn
Kazakhstan Participates in the "Yerevan Dialogue"
Issues Concerning Children’s Rights, Volunteerism, and Corporate Responsibility in Respecting Human Rights were Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Prospects for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Met With the Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE
King of Sweden Received Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the Occasion of the Completion of the Diplomatic Mission
Most viewed
12.09.2024, 17:42Kazakh PM Bektenov: Major businesses need to exercise their social responsibility 11.09.2024, 09:16Sayasat Nurbek on higher education development: Businesses increase cooperation with higher education institutions in Kazakhstan31746Sayasat Nurbek on higher education development: Businesses increase cooperation with higher education institutions in Kazakhstan 13.09.2024, 19:0629596President Tokayev instructs to better education system, ensure safety of children 11.09.2024, 18:4227906Kazakhstan Participates in the "Yerevan Dialogue" 12.09.2024, 12:4427761Astana Expresses Readiness to Expand Cooperation with Prague and Tallinn 21.08.2024, 11:3682631Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Finland 22.08.2024, 21:49Allied Relations Treaty marks beginning of a quality new stage of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation - Tokayev82501Allied Relations Treaty marks beginning of a quality new stage of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation - Tokayev 22.08.2024, 16:3780556Telephone survey shows how many Kazakhstanis support nuclear power plant construction 20.08.2024, 16:3378911Kazakh President surveys preparations for V World Nomad Games 20.08.2024, 14:1278416Olzhas Bektenov: Social coal only to be sold to population