04.05.2026, 17:45 8536
The Manisa Region of Türkiye Shows Interest in Expanding Trade and Investment Cooperation with Kazakhstan
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As part of the working visit of the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, to the province of Manisa, a series of substantive meetings were held with company leaders of the region’s leading industrial enterprises, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meetings, presentations were delivered on the activities of companies operating in sectors such as composite materials production, construction industry, plastic products manufacturing, machinery, metal processing, agro-industrial complex, and industrial technologies. In particular, special attention was given to the production capacity and export potential of companies including Fiber Kompozit, Logo Beton, Nat Plastik, Asr Makina, Namtek Makina, Sistem Oluklu Mukavva, Efestar, SKP, Osso, Agrotek, Hat İndüksiyon, Zenit, Miksan, and Onuras.
The parties discussed prospects for further expanding trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, and exchanged views on Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, industrial zones, and government support mechanisms.
Following the meetings, a number of companies from the Manisa region highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s investment potential and expressed interest in implementing production projects in the Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkistan regions, as well as in the city of Shymkent.
In this regard, a visit of a business delegation from the Manisa region to Kazakhstan is scheduled for May 2026. It is expected that this visit will provide additional momentum for the development of concrete investment projects and the strengthening of bilateral industrial cooperation.
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04.05.2026, 12:22 8841
In Montreal, a Screening of a Kazakh Film was Held for the ICAO Leadership for the First Time
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With the assistance of the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the ICAO Cinema Club, a screening of the Kazakh musical film "Bakyt Qushagynda" in the Kazakh language with English subtitles was organized for the first time, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by the President of the ICAO Council, Toshiyuki Onuma, the Secretary General, Juan Carlos Salazar, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Canada, Dauletbek Kusainov, as well as Permanent Representatives of Member States to ICAO, heads of structural units of the Organization, staff of the ICAO Secretariat, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Canada, and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Montreal.
In his speech, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to ICAO, Timur Tlegenov, noted that this event is of a historic nature, since for the first time a screening of a Kazakh film has been organized within the premises of ICAO Headquarters. He expressed confidence that such cultural initiatives would contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and the development of cultural exchange. Particular attention was paid to the significance of the presented film, based on the works of the outstanding Kazakh composer Shamshi Kaldayakov, whose work occupies an important place in the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.
In his speech, the President of the ICAO Council, Toshiyuki Onuma, thanked the Kazakh delegation for the excellent organization of the evening.
He also noted that during his tenure as Permanent Representative of Japan to ICAO, one of his first initiatives was the organization of a screening of a Japanese film, emphasizing the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international cooperation.
In addition, T.Onuma emphasized the significant role of civil aviation as an instrument that unites states and contributes to the development of global interaction.
Prior to the screening, a reception with traditional Kazakh refreshments was organized for the guests, as well as a musical programme on the national instrument - the dombyra. Performed by a citizen of France, Alexander Audi, well-known Kazakh works were presented, including "Saryarka," "Kara Zhorga," "Karatorgai," "Alatau," and others.
Following the event, the guests noted the high level of organization of the reception, the warm atmosphere of the evening and received the Kazakh film with great interest, which obtained positive feedback from the audience.
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04.05.2026, 10:13 9571
A New Impetus to Kazakhstan-Thailand Partnership: Preparations for the Business Forum and THAIFEX 2026 Move to the Practical Stage
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand Margulan Baimukhan held a meeting with Mr. Phurisit Changsiripun, Vice Executive Director of the Thai Chamber of Commerce / Board of Trade of Thailand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and promising avenues for further development of Kazakhstan-Thailand trade and economic cooperation, including the expansion of bilateral trade, promotion of investment interaction, strengthening of business-to-business contacts, as well as the use of Kazakhstan’s potential as a key trade and logistics hub for Thai businesses seeking access to the markets of Central Asia and the CIS countries.
Special attention was paid by the Kazakh diplomat to organizational matters related to the preparation of the Kazakhstan-Thailand Business Forum, which is planned to be held in late May 2026 in Bangkok on the sidelines of THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2026. The parties reviewed the possible framework of the event, including the participation of government agencies, national development institutions, chambers of commerce, and business representatives from both countries.
M.Baimukhan emphasized the importance of the Forum as a practical platform for establishing direct contacts between exporters, importers, and investors, as well as for discussing prospects for cooperation in agro-industry, food production, logistics, digital technologies, and other priority sectors.
The parties also separately discussed the participation of the Kazakh delegation and domestic producers in THAIFEX - Anuga Bangkok 2026 as one of Asia’s largest food and trade exhibitions. The Thai side expressed its readiness to provide the necessary support to ensure Kazakhstan’s effective participation.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue joint efforts to ensure the successful participation of the Kazakh delegation in the events scheduled for May 2026.
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02.05.2026, 16:15 40841
Kazakhstan strengthens digital partnership with Alibaba Group in the fields of artificial intelligence and data centers
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The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, met the Chairman of "Alibaba Group", Joseph Tsai, where prospects for cooperation in the fields of digital technology and artificial intelligence was discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Chairman of "Alibaba Group" was briefed on the progress of Kazakhstan's implementation of the "Digital Kazakhstan" strategy, aimed at developing the digital economy and establishing a regional AI hub.
An invitation was extended to "Alibaba Group" to participate in the AI Data Center Valley project - an international hub for data centers, cloud services, and AI companies, as well as the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to strengthen international expertise.
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02.05.2026, 15:46 41156
Kazakhstan and Montenegro Discuss Cooperation in Digitalization and Public Administration
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The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Montenegro Gabiden Temirbek, held a meeting with the Minister of Public Administration of Montenegro, Marash Dukaj, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing Kazakh-Montenegrin cooperation in digital transformation, including public administration, GovTech, civil service modernization, and the application of artificial intelligence.
The Montenegrin side was briefed on Kazakhstan’s experience in introducing digital solutions, including the E-Qyzmet system, as well as approaches to the digital transformation of the public sector.
The parties noted significant potential for expanding cooperation in these areas, including through the exchange of experience, expert-level contacts, and further development of the legal framework.
Minister Marash Dukaj highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan in digitalization and expressed interest in studying Kazakhstan’s experience.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening cooperation and continuing dialogue on the issues discussed.
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02.05.2026, 13:01 41461
Kazakhstan and Northeastern Regions of Thailand Expand Cooperation in Industry and Logistics
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As part of a working visit to the northeastern regions to study transport corridors of the Kingdom of Thailand, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, held a series of meetings and familiarization visits in the provinces of Udon Thani Province and Nong Khai Province, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, and logistics, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In Udon Thani Province, the Kazakh diplomat met with the provincial Governor, Rachan Soonhua, to discuss prospects for expanding interregional cooperation, including trade, investment, and humanitarian ties. It was noted that Udon Thani is one of the economic centers of northeastern Thailand, with well-developed industrial and logistics infrastructure.
As part of the visit program, a meeting was also held with representatives of the Federation of Industries of Udon Thani Province, where opportunities for establishing direct contacts between business communities of Kazakhstan and Thailand were discussed.
Margulan Baimukhan delivered a presentation on Kazakhstan’s investment and economic opportunities, including projects in the agro-industrial complex, manufacturing, logistics, and energy sectors.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in attracting Thai companies to participate in joint projects, as well as in developing cooperation in industrial production and technology transfer.
Special attention was also given to visits to the industrial zone of Udon Thani Province and the region’s logistics center, where opportunities for establishing production facilities and warehouse infrastructure were presented. The parties discussed prospects for Kazakh companies’ participation in regional supply chains, as well as the use of Thailand’s logistics potential to access markets in Southeast Asia.
During the visit to Nong Khai Province, a meeting was held at the Customs Office, where information was presented on current customs procedures, regulation of cross-border trade, and the functioning of one of Thailand’s key border checkpoints with Laos. The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in logistics, simplifying trade procedures, and developing international transport corridors linking Southeast Asia with Central Asia.
Particular attention was given to the region’s potential as a major transit hub in the Greater Mekong Subregion, as well as opportunities to utilize its infrastructure for developing multimodal transport and strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and ASEAN countries.
Following the meetings, an agreement was reached on the participation of a business delegation from Udon Thani Province in the Kazakhstan-Thailand business forum scheduled for the end of May this year.
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02.05.2026, 12:48 41771
Kazakhstan Expands Cultural Opportunities for Pilgrims in Mecca and Medina
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The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jeddah, Ruslan Kospanov, visited the International Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, located within the Abraj Al Bait complex (Clock Tower) in Mecca, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting and discussions with Mr. Fayez Kansara, the General Manager of Al-Salam Company (ASC), the exclusive operator of the Museum, the parties discussed possible areas of cooperation in culture, education, and tourism aimed at expanding opportunities for citizens of Kazakhstan visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
The Consul General noted that, in accordance with previously reached agreements with the leadership of the Muslim World League and with the participation of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, work is currently underway to open the first Prophet Museum in Central Asia in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana.
In turn, Mr. Fayez Kansara highly appreciated the initiative and expressed readiness to further establish and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.
Following the visit, the official signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation took place between the Museum, represented by its exclusive operator Al-Salam Company (ASC), and the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the ceremony, Fayez Kansara emphasized that the Republic of Kazakhstan has become the first foreign country with which the Museum has concluded such an agreement.
In accordance with the signed document, an agreement was reached to introduce a special discount program for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, providing reduced admission fees to the International Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization. The initiative applies to the Museum’s branches in Mecca and Medina and will be valid for a limited period, after which it may be extended upon mutual agreement of the parties.
Following the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to further strengthen their partnership, develop joint cultural and educational initiatives, and continue operational coordination aimed at improving service quality and expanding opportunities for Kazakhstani citizens visiting the Kingdom.
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01.05.2026, 10:00 55336
Businesses from the Indian State of Maharashtra have Reaffirmed their Interest in the Kazakhstani Market
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Azamat Yeskarayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India during his visit to Mumbai held a series of meetings with the leadership of Kazakhstani and Indian companies, representatives of Maharashtra’s political circles, and religious leaders, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The purpose of the visit was to strengthen trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as to promote joint projects of mutual interest.
During the talks with the management of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium-Magnesium Plant JSC., the parties discussed the implementation of the Kazakh-Indian project "IREUK Titanium Limited", which focuses on the production of titanium slag. Its strategic importance was noted, given the steady demand for titanium products and its contribution to the development of industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and India. The Ambassador reaffirmed the Embassy’s full support for the project and its readiness to provide assistance at every stage of its implementation, including liaising with Indian government agencies and facilitating the negotiation process.
The visit also included a meeting with Sucharita Choudhury, President of Business Development and Corporate Relations at Tata Sons Private Limited. The prospects for investment cooperation and priority areas of collaboration were discussed. The Indian side confirmed its interest in implementing projects in Kazakhstan, viewing the our country as a key partner in Central Asia. Kazakhstan’s significant potential, which creates favorable conditions for the implementation of long-term industrial initiatives, has been noted.
There is particular interest in projects in the energy sector, the mining and metallurgical industry, and heavy industry, including participation in the extraction and processing of raw materials, the modernization of production facilities, and the implementation of advanced technologies. In addition, the possibility of implementing infrastructure projects in the field of digital technologies was discussed, including the construction of an artificial intelligence data center in Ekibastuz using cutting-edge solutions. Particular interest was expressed in participating in airport construction, as well as in implementing major infrastructure projects aimed at developing transportation, logistics, and industrial infrastructure.
Special attention was given to cooperation in the spiritual and humanitarian spheres. During a meeting with religious leader Samir Somaiya, President of the Somaiya Vidyavihar Center for Indology, the significance of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as an effective platform for interfaith dialogue was highlighted. Samir Somaya spoke highly of Kazakhstan’s experience in fostering interfaith harmony and reaffirmed his interest in continuing cooperation.
Overall, mentioned visit helped to strengthen Kazakh-Indian ties, gave new impetus to the development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and expanded contacts in the business and cultural spheres. The agreements reached and the ties established form the basis for the practical implementation of joint projects and the further deepening of the bilateral partnership.
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30.04.2026, 19:20 60666
Expansion of Trade and Economic Cooperation at the Center of the Kazakh-Finnish Dialogue
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov met with Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland Ville Tavio, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Finnish side about the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at modernizing the economy and improving the investment climate.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of the development of Kazakh-Finnish relations, with a particular focus on expanding trade and economic cooperation and strengthening business ties between the two countries. Mutual interest was noted in further enhancing practical cooperation, including through relevant government bodies.
Special attention was paid to the preparation of the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which is expected to give additional impetus to practical engagement and the implementation of joint initiatives.
The parties confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.
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