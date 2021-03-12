Tokayev and Fukuyama discussed evolution of geopolitical order

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a videoconference meeting with a well-known American expert in international relations, professor at Stanford University Francis Fukuyama, the presidential press office said.





The interlocutors discussed current trends in world development and prospects for evolution of the geopolitical order in the post-coronavirus period.





The key factors of reformatting the technological structure of the world economy were also considered, including in the light of the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actualization of climate change issues in international relations.





The President informed the American scientist about the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as the country's key priorities in the foreign policy arena, including in the Central Asian region.





At the end of the detailed conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Francis Fukuyama to visit Kazakhstan after the epidemiological situation improved. In turn, the professor thanked the Head of State for the opportunity to meet and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation on the most pressing issues of international politics.





***

Francis Fukuyama is Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Director of the Mosbacher Institute of the Center for Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law, and Senior Fellow of the Institute for International Studies named after F. Spoli from Stanford University. Author of a series of fundamental research papers and numerous articles in leading world publications. He has also been ranked among the Top 100 World Thinkers by Foreign Policy magazine.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.