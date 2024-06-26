24.06.2024, 21:16 7871
Toward the Asian Community Through Strengthening the Asia Cooperation Dialogue
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin took part in the 19th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) held in Tehran (Islamic Republic of Iran, IRI) under the chairmanship of Iran, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his remarks, Akan Rakhmetullin emphasized the importance of taking collective measures in the context of growing geopolitical tensions, climate change, disruption of trade relations, reduction of food and energy security in the Asian and Middle East regions.
Reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for international efforts to strengthen regional security, stability, and conflict resolution. In this context, noted the opportuneness of the new formula for peace, stability, and security called "World Unity for Just Peace and Harmony" with an equal dialogue as its central pillar proposed by the President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.
The head of the Kazakhstan delegation drew the attention of the participants to the initiatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety and the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, the full functioning of which will contribute to the joint solution of regional and global problems in the field of security and development.
Noting the need to mitigate the negative consequences of the "digital and technological gap" in Asia, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan invited experts and investors of the ADC countries to widely use the platform "Astana Hub" for practical interaction in the field of technology and innovation.
As a result of the meeting, the Tehran Declaration was adopted and for the first time "Guiding Principles for the Functioning" and "Rules of Procedures" of the ACD were approved.
Within the framework of participation in the meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, A.Rakhmetullin held bilateral meetings with the Acting Foreign Minister of IRI Ali Bagheri, and Deputy Foreign Minister of IRI for Legal and International Affairs Reza Najafi to discuss issues of the international agenda, including cooperation within the framework of international organizations, as well as the prospects of bilateral cooperation to intensify the expanded good-neighborhood partnership.
The ACD is an interstate forum for dialog, consultations, decision-making, and implementation of consensus-based measures in various areas of political and economic cooperation in Asia. The Forum was established on June 19, 2002. Currently, 35 states of Asia and the Middle East are members of the ACD. Kazakhstan joined it in 2003.
25.06.2024, 19:19 4991
Astana Host the CICA Special Working Group Meeting
Online meeting of the Special Working Group of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held under the Chairmanship of Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the meeting, Member States reviewed the draft outcome document of the Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues, and Action Plan of the CICA Think Tank Forum, as well as draft concept paper on Security of and in the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for 2024-2025.
In addition, participants discussed the draft joint Action Plan of the CICA and Eurasian Economic Commission, draft Memorandum of Cooperation with the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) , as well as prospects for establishing collaboration with the UN Counter-Terrorism Office.
Following the meeting, the SWG participants recommended to the CICA Senior Officials Committee to make decision upon the discussed matters at the next SOC meeting on 27 June 2024 in Astana.
25.06.2024, 18:15 5106
Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu had a meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg as part of his official visit to Astana, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The officials discussed the current situation within the OSCE and its internal dynamics, exchanging views on potential avenues to enhance trust and restore constructive dialogue among its participating States.
Murat Nurtleu underscored the indispensability of the OSCE as a key negotiation platform for resolving crises in the Organization’s area of responsibility. He assured that Kazakhstan will continue contributing to the bolstering of the OSCE and supporting the Chairperson-in-Office’s efforts in the spirit of the 1975 Helsinki Final Act and the 2010 Astana Declaration.
The principles of Astana Declaration, adopted fourteen years ago, from year to year retain their importance without losing its relevance. Today Valletta presides over the organization and responsibly fulfills this mission," said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.
In his turn, Ian Borg presented Malta’s priorities at the helm of the OSCE, emphasizing efforts aimed at strengthening the Organization’s stability towards a safe and peaceful future.
The parties also reviewed cooperation on issues such as combating international terrorism and extremism, illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons, illegal migration, and border security. They also touched upon enhancing transportation connectivity and addressing environmental issues in the Central Asian region.
Their discussions also focused on further constructive interaction between Kazakhstan and Organization institutions, including the OSCE Program Office in Astana, in implementing joint projects aimed at promoting systemic reforms and sustainable development in Kazakhstan.
With respect to bilateral cooperation, the sides highlighted promising areas such as maritime logistics, trade, and tourism.
The OSCE Chair-in-Office expressed his support for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s course towards establishing a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan" and highly appreciated the country’s contribution to regional stability and security. He emphasized the critical need for more active participation and cooperation amid numerous crises within the OSCE’s area. In this regard, Ian Borg expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan across all three dimensions of OSCE security: politico-military, the economic and environmental, and the human dimensions.
Following the talks, the two ministers agreed to maintain regular dialogue both bilaterally and within regional platforms.
25.06.2024, 14:25 7261
Experts from Central Asia, S. Korea talk rare minerals
Experts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and South Korea discussed the region's mineral resources at the 2024 Korea-Central Asia Next-Generation Dialogue on Monday, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
This year, the dialogue focused on global supply chain cooperation, with "core minerals" aligning with President Yoon Seok-yeol's agenda during his recent visit to Central Asia.
The Korean government plans to enhance cooperation in key mineral supply chains with Central Asian countries through the "K-Silk Road" initiative.
South Korea's new diplomatic strategy seeks to connect Asia and Europe by deepening ties with Central Asia.
Speaking with The Korea Herald [https://m.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240625050458] on the sidelines of the forum, Kazakhstan's Deputy Chairman of the Industry Committee, Turar Zholmagambetov, discussed Kazakhstan's ambition to become a midstream country in battery materials and plans to establish five plants producing lithium cathode, nickel, and cobalt within the next four to five years.
KIGAM is currently exploring lithium in Kazakhstan. After this, we plan to produce pyroxene in spodumene and eventually lithium cathode," Zholmagambetov told.
Spodumene is a lithium aluminum silicate mineral crucial as a commercial source of lithium.
Currently, we produce high-purity manganese cathode, holding a 5 percent share of the global market. Next year, we aim to increase this share to 11 or 12 percent with two highly anticipated projects," Zholmagambetov added.
The forum is seen as a step forward in South Korea's strategy to build stronger supply chain partnerships with Central Asia to connect Asia and Europe through enhanced cooperation in the key mineral sector.
25.06.2024, 12:19 7716
Kazakhstan and Italy: Strengthening Dialogue in Year of 15th Anniversary of Strategic Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Marco Alberti, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, the progress of investment projects, the expansion of the legal framework, as well as planned high-level contacts and cultural and humanitarian events in the year of the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy.
Roman Vassilenko noted the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Italian Republic in January 2024, as well as the need to maintain the dynamics of contacts at the highest level.
The diplomats agreed that the first Astana-Milan flight scheduled for early July by "Neos" airline, as well as the eventual launch of a regular service in the near future, will give a significant impetus to the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Italian relations.
In turn, Marco Alberti informed about the activities of the Italian Cultural Center in Almaty and shared plans for the implementation of cultural and image projects aimed at strengthening humanitarian ties between the two countries.
In addition, the interlocutors noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in the development of contacts in the field of education and science, including the planned launch of a double degree program with one of the leading Italian university in the field of agriculture this fall.
At the same time, the Kazakh diplomat raised the issue of facilitating the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. Expressing gratitude to the Italian side for its support in this matter, Roman Vassilenko noted that promoting dialogue and achieving specific measures in this area would help create favorable conditions for intensifying mutually beneficial interaction in all areas of cooperation.
For reference: Italy is the third largest trading partner of Kazakhstan (after China and Russia) with a share of 14.4% in the total volume of foreign trade turnover in 2023.
According to Kazakh statistics, in January-April 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached 6.4 billion US dollars (exports - 6 billion, imports - 400 million). At the end of 2023 - 16 billion US dollars (exports - 14.8 billion, imports - 1.2 billion). Since 2005, the volume of foreign direct investments from Italy to Kazakhstan has amounted to over 7.6 billion US dollars.
According to the Italian side, in the first five months of 2024, it issued 12,210 visas to citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan (more than 9,600 of which are tourist Schengen visas), which is 47% more than in the same period in 2023.
25.06.2024, 09:22 7461
In Islamabad, on the Eve of the SCO Summit, a Round Table was Held Dedicated to Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship
The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), together with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, organized a round table titled "Astana Summit 2024: Solidifying SCO’s Partnerships", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The main speakers at the event were the SCO National Coordinator from Pakistan, Marghoob Saleem Butt, and ISSI Director General, Sohail Mahmood. Former Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Murtaza Solangi, was invited as the guest of honor.
Representatives from expert, diplomatic, scientific, academic circles, leading analysts in the field of international relations and world politics, participated in the round table.
The agenda of the event included issues of current interaction and prospects for cooperation among SCO member countries, with an emphasis on the priorities of the Kazakh chairmanship, including security, economic cooperation, and the cultural and humanitarian dimensions.
In his speech, Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin spoke about the activities being implemented by Kazakhstan within the SCO, drawing parallels with the bilateral agenda between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of ensuring regional security by strengthening and deepening bilateral and multilateral ties.
The Ambassador noted that the upcoming Astana summit will be an important milestone in the development of cooperation among the SCO member countries, creating new opportunities for joint initiatives.
Yerzhan Kistafin drew the attention of the event participants to the article "Middle Powers Have the Power to Preserve Multilateralism" published by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in EuroNews (May 28, 2024), outlining its main points.
ISSI Director General Sohail Mahmood, noted that Pakistan has considered the SCO an integral part of the process of maintaining international peace and security for two decades since the establishment of the organization.
SCO National Coordinator, Marghoob Saleem Butt, spoke about Pakistan's role in the organization since joining it as an observer state. He highlighted the process of expanding the structure and the inclusion of the Republic of Belarus, noting the growing influence of the SCO on the world stage. National Coordinator also informed about Pakistan’s priorities in the SCO, emphasizing effective interaction between member countries.
Overall, the event participants recognized Kazakhstan’s proactive stance during its chairmanship in the SCO.
24.06.2024, 14:42 6411
Organised a seminar on anti-corruption policy for the Ministry's subordinate organisations
At the site of JSC "NC "QazExpoCongress" jointly with the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a seminar on "Anti-corruption policy", press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The event was attended by employees of the national company "QazExpoCongress" and RSE "KazStandard".
During the training, Asan Aidarkhanov, officer of the Prevention Service of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, familiarised the attendees with the main anti-corruption reforms, anti-corruption measures, as well as the work of anti-corruption compliance services of quasi-public sector entities.
Structural units or a responsible person performing the functions of anti-corruption compliance services are determined in quasi-public sector entities. Their main task is to ensure compliance of the organisation and its employees with the anti-corruption legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Institute of anti-corruption compliance has been operating in the country since 2020", - Asan Aidarkhanov explained during the seminar.
According to Aziza Nurpeisova, ethics commissioner, the ministry regularly conducts explanatory and training activities. Since the beginning of this year, employees of the central office, territorial departments and subordinate organisations have been trained.
At the end of the seminar, compliance officers of the companies were able to ask questions and express their opinion on the compliance service's activities.
21.06.2024, 09:52 29316
Kazakhstan’s Policies to Utilize Its Transit Potential Presented during ITF Day at OECD
Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Paris Askar Abdrakhmanov spoke at the International Transport Forum (ITF) Day at the headquarters of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event gathered Ambassadors of OECD member and partner states, senior management and competent experts of the two organizations engaged in discussions of the relevant issues of development of the global mobility system, the expansion of the "hard" and "soft" infrastructures of the international cargo traffic, measures for digitalization and decarbonization of transports, etc.
In his opening remarks, Secretary General of the ITF Kim Young Tae focused on multilateral efforts within the organization to generate relevant research and policy recommendations for the development of the global and regional transport networks.
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann noted the close work of experts from the two organizations on elaborating approaches to planning the transport infrastructure investments, including the increasing use of artificial intelligence tools, and to strengthen the resilience of the transport infrastructure to natural disasters and other threats.
We are working together to help countries in Central and Southeast Asia to advance their decarbonization efforts as part of the Sustainable Infrastructure Program in Asia (SIPA), that governs the scale up the industry and energy infrastructure investments and shifting towards lower emissions and resilient development pathways aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement," Mathias Cormann said.
Speaking at the session "Connectivity in Times of Crisis", Ambassador Abdrakhmanov briefed the meeting attendees on the measures undertaken in Kazakhstan to further develop the transport infrastructure and the international freight transportation.
Astana’s efforts to develop transport cooperation with all the neighboring states and use the potential of both traditional and previously less developed routes were emphasized.
In particular, the beginning of the construction of second tracks on the "Dostyk - Moynty" railway section from the border of Kazakhstan and China, a container hub and dredging in the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk, a new "Darbaza - Maktaral" railway line with further access through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran to the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, the functioning of the eastern branches of the North-South corridor were highlighted.
Special attention paid to the work of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), widely known as the Middle Corridor, and statistics on the growth of its key indicators. The recent creation by the interested governments of a joint venture designed to become a single operator of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor and the TITR Coordination Platform with the participation of the states of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, and the European Commission were mentioned.
The current geopolitical situation has created new economic and logistical challenges for Kazakhstan and other countries in the region, and the answers to them lie in closer cooperation with our neighbors and international partners," the Kazakh diplomat said.
The sessions of the ITF Day at OECD featured engaging discussions and exchange of views and experiences in addressing relevant issues of the sustainable development of the transport industry at the global and regional levels, further strengthening the ITF’s role in elaborating efficient policy recommendations and producing high-quality international standards in this area, taking into account the measures for further decarbonization and digitalization of transport, strengthening and practical implementation of the international transit potential of the nations, especially the landlocked ones, etc.
The International Transport Forum (ITF) at the OECD is an intergovernmental organization with 69 member countries. It acts as a think tank for transport policy and organizes the annual summit of transport ministers. The ITF is the only global body that covers all transport modes. The ITF is administratively integrated with the OECD, yet politically autonomous. Kazakhstan has been a member of the ITF since 2017.
20.06.2024, 18:03 34716
Kazakhstan and Lithuania Set Course for Closer Cooperation
Delegations from the Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Lithuania held the 10th round of political consultations, comparing notes on the topical issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda, and reaffirming their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in political, trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko, and the Lithuanian side by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Jonas Survila.
During the consultations, the parties explored ways to enhance trade-economic and investment partnership, implement promising projects in transport, energy and infrastructure sectors, as well as improve the legal framework for cooperation.
The interlocutors emphasized the importance of the implementating the agreements reached at the 14th meeting of the Kazakh-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Vilnius on 29 February this year.
The parties confirmed that a stable political dialogue has been built between Astana and Vilnius, and mutual support for the initiatives and candidates of the parties is also provided at various international platforms.
The effective work of the Kazakhstan-Lithuania Interparliamentary Friendship Group was highlighted, which facilitates expansion of contacts between MPs through specialized meetings, round tables discussions, briefings, and cultural events.
During the visit, Roman Vassilenko also held meetings with the Mayor of Klaipeda city Arvydas Vaitkus and Director General of the Port of Klaipeda Algis Latakas, during which he underscored the importance of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics: "I am confident that the visit of the Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev to Lithuania in May this year, along with the signing of the Memorandum on Cooperation within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route will give a significant impetus to the development of this area and create new opportunities for optimizing transport and logistic chains."
Overall, the Kazakh-Lithuanian negotiations confirmed the mutual interest of the parties in further strengthening cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Lithuania for 2023 amounted to 223.6 million US dollars (exports - 92.9 million US dollars, imports - 130.7 million US dollars.
From 2005 to September 2023, the gross inflow of direct investments from Lithuania to Kazakhstan totaled 95 million US dollars.
As of January 1, 2024, 190 companies with Lithuanian capital are operating in Kazakhstan.
