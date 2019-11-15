World’s oldest woman, ethnic Kazakh, died in Russia

The world’s oldest woman, ethnic Kazakh Tanzilya Bissembeyeva, was buried in her native village Alcha, in Kransoyarsk district of Astrakhan region, Russia. Since 2016 she has officially been recognized as the oldest woman of the planet. Her name was inscribed in Russia’s Guinness Book of Records, Kazinform learnt from Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Tanzilya Bissembeyeva died at the age of 124.

Born in late 19th century, Tanzilya Bissembeyeva witnessed a number of historical events: revolutions, WWII, the collapse of the USSR. She was the eldest child in her family. She has three sons, ten grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.