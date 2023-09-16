14.09.2023, 20:32 2551
3 documents signed following Summit of CA Heads of State
The 5th Consultative Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, resulted in the conclusion of three documents, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The documents signed include the joint statement following the 5th Consultative Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the Treaty between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan on the main areas of youth policy, the Treaty on the enhancement of land transport interconnectedness.
15.09.2023
President Tokayev outlines his vision of IFAS development
Taking the floor at the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State - Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his vision of the fund’s further development, Kazinform cites Akorda.
According to him, the first issue is the quickest completion of the modernization of the IFAS’ organizational structure and regulatory-legal framework. The Head of State proposed to broaden the mandate and liabilities of the management board and executive committee of the fund, as well as to transform the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination into the Interstate Water and Energy Commission. In his words, these measures will enable to raise IFAS' effectiveness.
The second issue, as the Kazakh leader stated, is creation of a long-term and sustainable development mechanism of cooperation for effective use of water and energy resources of Central Asia with the consideration of the interests of all countries of the region in irrigation, hydro-energy and ecology. "The International Water and Energy Consortium could become such a mechanism in that respect," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Thirdly, the Kazakh President proposed to craft an action plan on implementation of a single automated system of recording, monitoring, management and distribution of water resources in the Aral Sea basin.
In his words, the implementation of this initiative will ensure transparency of water use process in the region and will promote the dialogue and friendship between the Central Asian states.
Another important initiative is to set up a project office of the Central Asian states for climate-related issues. This step will let us proceed to the development of effective measures on mitigation of climate change consequences. We positively view involvement of Bishkek in the activity of the Working Group on IFAS' improvement. We hope for resumption of the Kyrgyz Republic's full-fledged membership in the IFAS. We will be pleased to hand over the IFAS chairmanship to fraternal Kyrgyzstan," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
14.09.2023
Senators approved laws on international activities
A meeting of the Chamber was held under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbaev. The deputies reviewed and approved laws providing for the ratification of three international treaties, and also voiced their parliamentary requests, press service of the Senate reports.
On the agenda of the meeting, the deputies considered the following laws relating to international activities: "On the ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement on peacekeeping activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization of October 6, 2007", "On the ratification of the Agreement on jurisdiction and legal assistance in cases , associated with the temporary presence of formations of forces and means of the collective security system on the territories of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization" and "On the ratification of the Agreement on joint logistics and medical support for the Troops (Collective Forces) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization."
As noted at the meeting of the Chamber, the norms of one of the laws provide for the presence of a "coordinating state." This is the requirement of the United Nations for the participation of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent in UN peacekeeping operations. Such a state is determined to interact with the UN on logistics, troop transportation and financial issues. In turn, each CSTO member state decides on the degree of its participation in peacekeeping operations independently and on a voluntary basis.
The laws considered today are aimed at resolving certain issues relating to the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. In particular, the possibility of using the peacekeeping potential of the organization within the United Nations was considered. In addition, the laws establish the legal basis and conditions for interaction between member states in the field of providing legal assistance, logistics and medical support. In general, we believe that the laws will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of the Organization’s tasks to strengthen peace and stability," the Chairman of the Chamber emphasized, commenting on the approved laws.
During the meeting, the senators also voiced their parliamentary requests.
Gauez Nurmukhanbetov expressed concern about the problems associated with the progress of the harvesting campaign in the regions of the Kostanay region and proposed a number of measures to ensure the safety of the harvest.
Sultanbek Makezhanov called on the Government to provide for the possibility of returning value added tax from the republican budget. According to the senator, this will reduce the risk of revenue from value added tax to the local budget.
Bekbol Orynbasarov spoke about the need to recognize the Torysh tract, located on the Mangyshlak Peninsula, as a specially protected area and include it in the tourist route of the Mangystau region.
Evgeniy Bolgert outlined the risks that tightening measures on the country’s private medical institutions entails. First of all, the senator called on the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan to exclude the rule on establishing a minimum number of 10 thousand people for admission to the procedure for purchasing and placing primary health care services within the framework of the guaranteed volume of free medical care.
Sultan Dyusembinov focused on problems in the field of national tourism. According to the deputy, the adoption of a new state program will allow the tourism potential to be revealed.
Ruslan Rustemov, raising the problem of the drying up of the Aral Sea and water shortage in the Kyzylorda region, noted the importance of accumulating water in the reservoir, which should be built in the bed of the Karaozek River.
Kairat Tastekeev proposed limiting the broadcast of foreign TV series on Kazakh screens. Such a step, according to the deputy, will give impetus to the development of the domestic film industry, which will have a positive impact on strengthening national identity and promoting traditional values.
Andrey Lukin pointed out problems of legality in the field of export of ferrous metal scrap and proposed a number of measures to resolve the situation in the industry.
Ali Bektaev focused on problems in the use of agricultural land.
14.09.2023
Kazakhstan has started preparing the first Trade Policy Review within the framework of its WTO membership
Plenary session dedicated to the launch of the first Review of the Trade Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the framework of membership in the World Trade Organization was held, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Opening the meeting, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Janelle Kushukova recalled that Kazakhstan joined the WTO in 2015 and assumed certain obligations, including transparency. The Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with QazTrade, coordinates the work of government agencies in this area.
We are trying to ensure that all the commitments made by Kazakhstan are fulfilled. Every year, MTI sends the necessary notifications, participates in the work of various WTO committees. In 2022, Kazakhstan co-chaired the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference. Today we have gathered all representatives of government agencies to present a mechanism for conducting a trade policy review. The final document should fully reflect the picture of our trade and economic policy", - Zhanel Kushukova said.
Representatives of the WTO Secretariat made a presentation and talked about the rules for conducting a trade policy review. All members of the organization prepare such reports with different frequency.
The work of the first mission to prepare for the review of Kazakhstan's trade policy will last three days until September 15. These days, representatives of the WTO Secretariat will meet with all state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan forming trade and economic policy.
08.09.2023
SCO countries to hold joint anti-terror exercises in China in 2024
Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Ruslan Seissembayev summed up the results of the 40th meeting of the Council of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Council discussed the realization of the solutions taken earlier on the fight against terrorism, extremism, and separatism. Work plans of the RATS and expert groups on current issues have been approved. The results of the study of international practice of airline passenger preliminary data systems’ application as well as the analysis of national experiences of the SCO countries in this sphere were approved," said Seissembayev.
He went on to add that within the meeting the issues of cooperation on suppression and detection of terrorism financing channels as well as combat against illegal weapon trafficking were discussed.
To strengthen the practical cooperation a practical seminar and anti-terror exercises to prevent the use of the internet for terrorist and extremist purposes are set to take place in India. It was decided to hold joint anti-terror trainings in 2024 in China. A start was given to a joint program of cooperation to prevent extremist ideology. The next SCO RATS meeting is planned to take place in China," said the Deputy Chairman.
08.09.2023
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives the President of SINOPEC Corporation Yu Baocai
The head of state was informed on the results of SINOPEC's activities in our country and plans for the upcoming period, Presidential press service reports.
The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in geological exploration and production of oil and gas chemical products.
The head of state expressed confidence that the interaction of domestic companies with SINOPEC will contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.
Along with this, the President pointed out the importance of introducing water-saving technologies in the implementation of joint projects in the energy and chemical industries.
07.09.2023
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Albania held discussions in an expanded format
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Albanian President Bajram Begaj held talks with the participation of official delegations from both countries, Presidential press service reports.
The sides discussed key issues of the Kazakh-Albanian partnership, paying special attention to strengthening trade and economic, transport and logistics, investment and humanitarian cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan and Albania have great opportunities and potential to further develop their partnership.
- We regard Albania as a very important partner in the Balkan Peninsula and it is a very decisive moment, as I already said, to get some practical results in terms of our mutual cooperation. We have lots of common things between Kazakhstan and Albania. We have lots of common things between Kazakhstan and Albania. We are multi ethnic and multi religious countries, but at the same time, the Muslims prevail in our population. We have been talking about the needs to facilitate our cooperation and contacts in the major international organizations like UN, OSCE, OIC, - the Head of State said.
The President stated the importance of establishing direct flights between Astana and Tirana.
- Speaking about existing opportunities in tourism, transport, energy etc., we need to consider opening direct flights between both capitals. Once again, I would like to say that Kazakhstan is very much interested in facilitating our cooperation and we will do our utmost to get practical results, - noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In turn, Bajram Begaj praised the state of bilateral cooperation.
- I also believe that this initial encounter marks the genesis of our ongoing dialogues. I am confident that our future interactions will flourish in line with our shared aspiration to further nurturing the bond between Albania and Kazakhstan and fostering closer cooperation and connection between our people. About economic cooperation, we think that we have lots of opportunities. We can use those possibilities to bring together people between Kazakhstan and Albania. Of course, promoting economic cooperation will be a way ahead for us. We highlight the potential to strengthen our relation in the fields like mining, energy, agriculture and tourism, - stressed the leader of Albania.
Following the discussions, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Bajram Begaj agreed on a Joint statement.
07.09.2023
Head of State held talks with the President of Albania
The official welcoming ceremony of the President of Albania Bajram Begaj, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, took place in Akorda, Presidential press service reports.
The heads of the two states received the welcome report of the Chief of the Guard of Honor, the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Albania were performed. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Bajram Begaj introduced to each other members of official delegations.
Then leaders of Kazakhstan and Albania held a tet-a-tet meeting.
I would like to express my appreciation to you for having accepted my invitation to come to Kazakhstan, to pay first ever-official visit to Kazakhstan made by President of Albania. This visit is extremely important in terms of facilitating mutual cooperation. Kazakhstan is very much interested in having a closer relationship with your country and we believe that we have a lot of opportunities to explore in order to push forward our beneficial cooperation and ties in so many areas of mutual interest. It is very much symbolic that your visit is taking place just two weeks before when we thirty years ago established diplomatic relationship between both countries," indicated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In turn, the President of Albania expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to visit Astana and the hospitality shown.
I am very glad to be in Kazakhstan. Thank you for your invitation. As you mentioned this visit coincides with the 30th year anniversary of our diplomatic relationship. This shows that our political relationship is good and we have to work more finding opportunities in our economic cooperation. The invitation goes back for you to come to Albania," noted Bajram Begaj.
31.08.2023
The Head of State sends congratulatory telegram to the King of Malaysia
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysia on the occasion of the Independence Day of Malaysia, Presidential press service reports.
- Kazakhstan and Malaysia enjoy an enduring partnership developing mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. I stand ready to jointly seize new opportunities for fostering our multifaceted interaction for the best interests of our nations, - the telegram reads.
The Head of State wished the King of Malaysia every success in all his noble endeavours and the friendly people of Malaysia everlasting prosperity.
