Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Rwanda Presented his Credentials to the President of Rwanda

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Rwanda Barlybay Sadykov presented his Letters of Credence to President Paul Kagame, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the formal credential presentation ceremony, the Kazakhstani Ambassador stated that Astana attaches particular importance to strengthening relations between the two countries, including intensifying political dialogue and cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian spheres.





Special attention during the conversation was given to the outcomes of the landmark official visit of Rwandan President Paul Kagame to Kazakhstan on 27-29 May 2025. The Ambassador noted that the agreements reached during that visit have laid a solid foundation for elevating bilateral partnership to a qualitatively new level.





In turn, Paul Kagame stated that Kazakhstan is an important and perspective partner for Rwanda, expressing readiness to further deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including digitization, the mining industry, agriculture, and others. He warmly recalled his negotiations with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana and reaffirmed his commitment to implementing joint projects.





The President of Rwanda congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on his official assumption of his duties and wished him success in further strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Rwanda. The Head of the Rwanda expressed his gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev for his commitment to the implementation of the agreements reached during his visit to Kazakhstan, and conveyed warm wishes to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan.