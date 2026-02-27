26.02.2026, 18:45 34191
Deputies of the Congress of Mexico Are Interested in Intensifying Cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Mexico and the Friendship Group in the Chamber of Deputies of the General Congress of Mexico signed an Action Plan to expand cooperation for 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The document covers a wide range of areas aimed at enhancing interaction, including the development of political and interparliamentary dialogue, economic and cultural diplomacy, cooperation in the fields of technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and others.
One of the concrete steps includes the intention to organize an exchange of visits between parliamentarians. Mexican legislators expressed interest in possible parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan should a constitutional reform be adopted.
As part of their work with the Parliament of Kazakhstan, interest has been expressed in studying Kazakhstan’s experience in developing and adopting laws in the field of artificial intelligence.
Another important area where the parties can join efforts is the issue of opening an Embassy of Mexico in our country.
27.02.2026, 15:31 5671
Why UK-Kazakhstan economic cooperation matters today
Economic relationships that endure are those anchored in substance: trade, investment, production, skills and shared standards. The partnership between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom increasingly reflects this practical foundation. More than three decades after the establishment of diplomatic relations, our cooperation is defined by measurable economic engagement and institutional depth, intellinews.com reports.
Precisely because this relationship has reached a strong and stable level, the current global environment calls for a more deliberate effort to strengthen and adapt it for the years ahead. Economic fragmentation, supply-chain reorientation, accelerating technological change and the energy transition are reshaping how countries pursue growth and security. For Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, this means moving towards a partnership that aligns capital, standards and long-term economic priorities.
The scale of our engagement is growing. In 2025, bilateral trade turnover reached $1.62bn, an increase of 83.6% compared to 2024. Kazakhstan’s exports to the UK rose by over 190%, reaching $1.22bn. Since 1993, cumulative British foreign direct investment into Kazakhstan has reached approximately $23bn, placing the United Kingdom among our top ten investors. In 2024 alone, UK investment totalled $723.7mn, with a further $471.5mn invested in the first nine months of 2025. Today, 516 enterprises with British participation operate in Kazakhstan.
These figures suggest confidence in Kazakhstan’s economic fundamentals. Our GDP exceeded $300bn last year, with growth of 6.5%, placing Kazakhstan among the world’s fifty fastest-growing economies. We rank 34th in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, and account for over 60% of total foreign direct investment into Central Asia. Digitalisation of public services has reached over 90%, while internet penetration stands at 93%, supporting an increasingly technology-driven economy.
Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK is also evolving in character. While energy and extractive sectors remain important, engagement increasingly extends to green technologies, advanced manufacturing, financial services, pharmaceuticals and digital innovation. British firms are active not only in mining and infrastructure, but also in education, healthcare, architecture, financial services and emerging technology sectors.
Critical minerals and energy transition have emerged as a key area of collaboration. Global demand for critical raw materials is rising rapidly, driven by clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing and defence industries. Kazakhstan produces 22 of the 36 minerals identified in the UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy, including uranium, titanium, silicon and rhenium. We are the world’s largest producer of uranium and rank among the top ten globally in reserves of tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum, niobium, nickel and cobalt. Our objective is to expand midstream processing, refining and by-product recovery, areas where UK expertise in engineering, ESG standards and project finance is highly relevant.
The planned renewal of the UK-Kazakhstan Roadmap on Strategic Partnership in Critical Minerals during my visit to London this week reflects a focus on long-term industrial cooperation across the value chain, including processing, recycling and transparent financing mechanisms.
Financial cooperation remains another pillar of the relationship. The successful initial public offering of Air Astana on the London Stock Exchange in 2024 demonstrated the ability of Kazakh companies to operate under international governance and regulatory standards. The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), operating under English common law with an independent court and arbitration system, currently hosts 88 British companies. The presence of British judges in the AIFC Court and the application of familiar legal principles provide predictability for cross-border investment.
Beyond finance and resources, connectivity is shaping Kazakhstan’s economic role. Located at the heart of Eurasia, Kazakhstan serves as a major transit route for trade between Europe and Asia. Approximately 85% of overland cargo moving between the two regions passes through our territory. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - the Middle Corridor - continues to expand in capacity, supported by investments in rail modernisation and port infrastructure at Aktau and Kuryk. Digital coordination platforms such as Smart Cargo are improving efficiency across transit flows.
Agriculture is another area of expanding cooperation. Kazakhstan exported over 13mn tonnes of grain and grain products in the most recent marketing year and supplies more than 200 types of agricultural products to over 70 countries. As global food security becomes increasingly important, agricultural technology, logistics and financing partnerships offer additional scope for UK engagement.
Human capital provides long-term continuity to economic ties. Under the Bolashak scholarship programme, almost 6,000 Kazakh students have completed their studies in the United Kingdom. British institutions, including De Montfort, Heriot-Watt, Coventry, Cardiff, Queen’s University Belfast and others, have established campuses or joint programmes in Kazakhstan. In September 2025, Cardiff University, a member of the Russell Group, opened a campus in Astana. The launch of Kazakh language teaching at Oxford University in 2024 further highlights growing academic exchange.
These institutional links matter because they create familiarity with standards, regulatory systems and business culture - factors that underpin long-term investment and cooperation.
Beyond individual sectors, Kazakhstan-UK relations increasingly illustrate a shared understanding of Central Asia’s growing economic and strategic relevance. The inaugural UK-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting in London this week reflects the United Kingdom’s sustained interest in the region and provides an opportunity to connect bilateral cooperation with broader regional dynamics. For British businesses, this offers not only access to our domestic market, but also a platform for engagement across a region of more than 80mn people.
Why does this cooperation matter today? Because global supply chains are being recalibrated, energy systems are evolving, and technology is reshaping production and services. In such an environment, partnerships grounded in investment, infrastructure, skills and institutional compatibility provide resilience.
Ultimately, my visit to London aims to deepen both bilateral cooperation and the United Kingdom’s engagement with Central Asia. Our economic relationship is measured not only in trade turnover and investment volumes, but in the depth of financial integration, the expansion of processing capacity, and the growth of transport corridors. These are practical foundations. They are also the reason why Kazakhstan-UK economic cooperation matters today.
26.02.2026, 22:19 33256
Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary
Rare footage has been captured in the Almaty State Nature Reserve, where specialists recently installed several camera traps, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The video shows young snow leopard cubs playfully interacting in the reserve’s deep mountain gorges.
These rare images capture extraordinary moments that reveal the hidden world of wildlife. The cubs are seen playing together in a carefree manner, mimicking their mother’s movements and mastering the essential skills they will need for hunting. Through these interactions, they are gradually preparing for an independent life in the wild," the reserve statement reads.
26.02.2026, 21:37 33291
Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in "Central Asia + UK" Foreign Ministers’ Meeting
At the invitation of the UK, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev, took part in the meeting of Central Asian and UK foreign ministers under the "Central Asia + UK" (CA5+UK) framework, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The discussions covered a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, including opportunities for economic growth, expanding trade and investment cooperation, and joint efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and develop international transport corridors.
In his remarks, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the importance of pragmatic, mutually beneficial strategic engagement between the region and the UK, aimed at supporting economic development and sustainable growth of all participating countries.
"Kazakhstan plays a central role in regional connectivity. Thirteen major transit corridors pass through our territory and around 85% of overland cargo transport between Europe and Asia moves through Kazakhstan. The idea of the CA5+UK format stems from these priorities. Within this framework, we view the United Kingdom as a long-term partner and are committed to achieving tangible results that benefit our economies, societies, and shared future," Minister Kosherbayev added.
In her address, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighted Central Asia’s significance as a dynamically developing region with steady economic growth, increasing regional cooperation, and a growing role in international affairs. The countries in the region are taking a pragmatic approach to engagement, strengthening interconnectivity, and gradually expanding their participation in shaping a modern framework for economic and political cooperation.
The discussions also focused on opportunities to align Central Asia’s resource and transit potential with the UK’s strengths in finance, regulatory standards, technology, and education.
For their part, the Central Asian foreign ministers praised the CA5+UK framework as an important platform for structured and results-oriented dialogue with the United Kingdom. They emphasized that the format has already proven effective in facilitating comprehensive discussions on regional priorities, while creating additional opportunities to promote economic initiatives and implement joint projects.
26.02.2026, 18:10 33931
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Hosts Central Asian Foreign Ministers in London
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and member of the British Royal Family, hosted the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia for an official meeting in London, where discussions focused on expanding cooperation between the region and the United Kingdom in education, science and technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The visit in "CA5+UK" format marks a new chapter in relations between Central Asia and the United Kingdom. I am confident that our joint work within this framework will provide a strong impetus for the development of our countries and deepen interregional cooperation," Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev said.
The Minister also highlighted Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to position itself as an international education hub and underscored partnerships with leading British universities, including Cardiff University, Coventry University and De Montfort University, all of which have established independent campuses in Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, the Kazakh side expressed interest in expanding access to British scholarships, grants and educational initiatives, as well as establishing joint research centres in priority areas - ranging from sustainable development and climate change to digital technologies and medicine.
A particular attention was paid to the development of joint projects in history, the arts and tourism, along with the simplification of visa procedures for students, researchers and entrepreneurs, expansion of direct air links and the development of tourism routes between the regions.
In his turn, Prince Edward underscored the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties as the foundation of long-term partnership. He noted that the United Kingdom highly values Kazakhstan’s openness and proactive engagement in advancing cooperation in priority areas for both sides.
26.02.2026, 16:45 32661
Serbian President arrives in Astana on official visit
At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia has arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Qazinform News Agency cites the Government press service
The Serbian President was welcomed at the airport by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov. During his official visit, President Vučić is to hold summit-level talks focusing on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and deepening cultural cooperation.
Serbia is a close and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Balkan Peninsula. Over the past three decades of diplomatic relations, the two nations have established friendly ties based on mutual respect, trust, and a mutually beneficial partnership.
26.02.2026, 16:11 34651
Kazakhstan Strengthens Its Role as a Regional Tourism Hub in Cooperation with UN Tourism
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Mussayev held a meeting with the Secretary-General of UN Tourism, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, during which the parties discussed the launch of a new stage of strategic cooperation for 2026-2028, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The talks were held in a constructive and dynamic atmosphere. The Ambassador reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s intention to strengthen its position as one of the key tourism hubs in Central Asia and a reliable partner in promoting sustainable and innovative tourism.
Particular emphasis was placed on transforming the country into a regional platform for dialogue, investment and innovation in the tourism sector, including the promotion of green standards and smart solutions.
The parties confirmed a high level of mutual understanding and agreed to continue practical work on the initiatives with a view to developing concrete joint projects.
26.02.2026, 15:45 34351
A Draft of the New Constitution was Presented in Zagreb
A roundtable discussion on constitutional reform in Kazakhstan was held in Zagreb. Key areas of political reform being implemented in Kazakhstan as part of its commitment to building a Just and Listening State were discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daulet Batrashev noted that the constitutional reform was a logical continuation of the large-scale political transformations initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It was noted that the changes are aimed at institutionally strengthening statehood, increasing government accountability, and expanding citizen participation in political processes.
The Kazakh diplomat presented the main provisions of the draft Constitution, including the formation of a unicameral Parliament, the establishment of the Kazakhstan Halyk Kenesi (Kazakhstan Council of People) as the highest advisory body, and the establishment of the office of Vice President. Particular attention was paid to enshrining the key values of the new Constitution - the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan as well as strengthening guarantees of human rights and freedoms as the state's highest priority.
The initiatives announced by the Head of State at the 5th session of the National Kurultai were also discussed, including the importance of further improving the constitutional model, ensuring continuity of power, and the long-term sustainability of the political system.
Representatives of the Kazakhstan-Croatia Friendship Society, the country's academic community and expert circles participated in the roundtable. In particular, the newly elected Chairman of the Friendship Society, Goran Beus Richembergh, gave a positive assessment of the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan, noting their systemic and gradual nature. According to experts, updating constitutional norms contributes to increasing transparency in public administration, strengthening legal guarantees, developing parliamentarism, and enhancing public oversight mechanisms.
Participants noted that the consistent implementation of reforms strengthens Kazakhstan's international image as a dynamically developing and open state committed to the principles of the rule of law and institutional modernization.
26.02.2026, 13:20 31261
Central Asian Foreign Ministers Meet UK Members of Parliament in London
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev together with his counterparts from the Central Asian countries, met with members of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cooperation with Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its relations with the United Kingdom as one of our key partners in Europe. We highly value our open political dialogue, growing trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in education, innovation and sustainable development. Interparliamentary dialogue occupies a special place in this partnership," said head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. He noted that parliamentary contacts help deepen mutual understanding, facilitate the exchange of best practices in legislative work and parliamentary oversight, and enable more effective coordination of approaches to regional and international issues.
The Foreign Minister highlighted the special role of interparliamentary dialogue in bilateral and regional relations.
Central Asia today is a region of growing opportunities and increasing responsibility. We believe that more active engagement of parliaments can make a meaningful contribution to addressing common challenges, including regional stability, sustainable development, climate change and strengthening ties between our countries," Minister Kosherbayev stated. He also expressed confidence that the activities of the All-Party Parliamentary Group play an important role in strengthening long-term and pragmatic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also briefed participants on the implementation of a comprehensive program of political and constitutional reforms aimed at modernizing public administration and strengthening state institutions. These reforms are designed to create a more balanced, accountable and effective system of governance by enhancing the role of Parliament and strengthening institutional checks and balances.
In turn, British MPs noted that Central Asia’s great potential and increasing role.. They emphasized that more active parliamentary engagement could contribute to addressing common challenges, including ensuring regional stability, promoting sustainable development, combating climate change, and strengthening ties among countries. Members of Parliament expressed readiness to share the legislative experience of the United Kingdom and to further develop interparliamentary cooperation.
A meeting was also held with the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.
During the discussion, Minister Kosherbayev stressed that the United Kingdom is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe and expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual respect, trust and friendship.
He noted that the Kazakhstan-United Kingdom Friendship Group is actively operating in the Parliament of Kazakhstan and welcomed the recent establishment of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on cooperation with Central Asian countries in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, which includes members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons from various political parties.
I am confident that the new group will make a meaningful contribution to the development of interparliamentary cooperation between the United Kingdom and Kazakhstan, as well as other countries of our region, and will help increase the interest and engagement of British parliamentarians," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle highlighted the importance of strengthening interparliamentary ties and confirmed the UK Parliament’s readiness to support initiatives aimed at advancing cooperation with Central Asia. He highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s role as a stable and reliable partner in the region and expressed interest in exchanging legislative experience, implementing joint educational and cultural projects, and expanding dialogue between parliamentary delegations of both countries.
