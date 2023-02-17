15.02.2023, 08:34 8201

Eight trucks carrying humanitarian aid and Kazakh yurts left for Kahramanmaraş

Images | Turkish Embassy in Kazakhstan
A convoy of 8 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and Kazakh yurts left for Kahramanmaraş from İncirlik air base. "Turkish people look forward to the yurts, the most valuable cargo, since a great number of people in this area remain without shelter," Kazinform correspondent reports.

As previously reported, Kazakhstanis are actively collecting humanitarian aid for the quake-affected citizens of Türkiye. Volunteers have already begun installing the yurts in Kahramanmaraş.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government to send additional humanitarian aid to the Republic of Türkiye.

Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.

According to the latest data, the total death toll of the earthquake exceeded 35,400 in Türkiye.
 

16.02.2023, 20:46 3291

Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone

Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed humanitarian issues between Kazakhstan and Ukraine.
 
President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's position on the diplomatic solution of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter and generally recognised norms of international law.
 

15.02.2023, 12:29 8006

Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye

Images | gov.kz
Kazakh rescuers pulled seven people alive from collapsed buildings in earthquake-hit areas of Türkiye. Besides, they dug 88 bodies, including the bodies of 10 children, out of the debris, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

The first responders also provided primary health care to 140 locals, including 17 kids.

Images | gov.kz

The rescuers of Kazakhstan work around the clock to continue the search operations in two rural settlements in Türkiye.

Images | gov.kz

The first team works in a nine-storey house. The building has collapsed completely. Four people trapped in the ruins were rescued. 30 more were buried under the quake rubble. Another team found 24 bodies digging through the rubble in a six-storey building. Besides, in Nurdagi Kazakh rescuers pulled three people alive digging over 18,000 square meters of rubble. 11 bodies were recovered.

As earlier reported, two quakes jolted Türkiye on February 6 killing over at least 31,000.
 

15.02.2023, 09:45 8076

Kazakhstan to send 55 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye

Images | gov.kz
In accordance with the President's instruction, Kazakhstan will send 55 tonnes of additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye. This issue was discussed at a meeting of a governmental commission chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Kazinform reports.

The humanitarian aid includes clothes (warm jackets and trousers), tents, metal beds, bedding, and other essential items.

The aid will be delivered by aircraft to the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to allocate $ 1 million as emergency aid for Türkiye and tasked the Government to send humanitarian aid to Syria through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to Aleppo under the support of the Islamic Organization of Food Security.

Kazakhstanis are actively engaged in collecting humanitarian aid for earthquake-stricken Turkish citizens. First Kazakh yurts have already been installed in Kahramanmaraş.

Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17 am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.

According to the latest data, the total death toll from the earthquake exceeded 35,400 in Türkiye.
 

14.02.2023, 14:24 17921

Kazakh universities to accept Kazakh students studying in quake-hit Türkiye

Kazakh students studying in Türkiye may continue their education at the universities of Kazakhstan

Kazakh students studying in Türkiye may continue their education at the universities of Kazakhstan," Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said.


Kazakhstan is ready to accept our nationals, compatriots, Kazakhstani students studying overseas and facing challenging situations as well as those receiving education in Türkiye," the minister told journalists on Tuesday.


To this end, the university admission rules were changed to let them accept students experiencing hardships.

At least 31,643 people were killed, and 80,278 were injured as a result of twin quakes that struck Türkiye on February 6. 6,444 buildings were ruined. The search and rescue operations are underway. Rescuers keep digging to pull people alive from quake rubble a week after the devastating disaster.

Source: kazinform 
 

14.02.2023, 13:42 18736

Kazakh President orders to send additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye

Images | twitter/@SooyasSystem
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan ordered the government to send additional humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

At the instruction of the Head of State Kazakhstan will additionally send tents, radiators, warm clothing and essential supplies to the those affected by the most powerful quake in the country’s history.
 

14.02.2023, 10:40 18856

Kazakh CEC registers Auyl party list

The party list includes 25 people
The Kazakh Central Election Commission registered the party list of the Auyl People’s Democratic Party for the early Majilis elections, Kazinform reports.

The party list includes 25 people. Of which 10 are women, people with disabilities, and youth that is 41% of all its candidates," member of the CEC Asylbek Smagulov told the meeting. He reminded the Party won 5.29% of votes in the Majilis elections held in 2021. Consequently, the Party is excused from any paying nomination fees.


As earlier reported, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered the party list of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party for the early Majilis elections set to take place on March 19.
 

13.02.2023, 13:54 29716

Elections 2023: CEC registers 12 more foreign observers

The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan continues its work on the accreditation of the international observers for the upcoming Majilis and maslikhat elections slated to take place in Kazakhstan on March 19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to CEC Secretary Mukhtar Erman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted 12 candidatures of observers from three foreign countries and two international organizations, including the Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand as well as the CIS Observer Mission and the OSCE ODIHR.

Erman noted that two OSCE ODIHR observers will be unable to take part in the elections and it looks like the list of the OSCE ODIHR observers will be amended respectively.

Since January 20, the Central Election Commission has already accredited 62 observers from three foreign countries and two international organizations.

Earlier it was reported that the CEC had registered the party list of the Nationwide Social and Democratic Party for the early elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

All seven political parties registered in the country were greenlit to take part in the oncoming elections. The early elections to the Majilis and maslikhats are scheduled to take place on March 19 countrywide.
 

13.02.2023, 11:03 29996

Majilis elections: CEC registers Nationwide Social Democratic Party’s deputies

The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered the party list of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party for the early Majilis elections, Kazinform reports.
 

