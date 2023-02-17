Eight trucks carrying humanitarian aid and Kazakh yurts left for Kahramanmaraş

Images | Turkish Embassy in Kazakhstan

A convoy of 8 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and Kazakh yurts left for Kahramanmaraş from İncirlik air base. "Turkish people look forward to the yurts, the most valuable cargo, since a great number of people in this area remain without shelter," Kazinform correspondent reports.





As previously reported, Kazakhstanis are actively collecting humanitarian aid for the quake-affected citizens of Türkiye. Volunteers have already begun installing the yurts in Kahramanmaraş.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government to send additional humanitarian aid to the Republic of Türkiye.





Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.





According to the latest data, the total death toll of the earthquake exceeded 35,400 in Türkiye.