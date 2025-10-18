This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Cyprus Hold Telephone Conversation
relevant news
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of CICA
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev meets VTB Bank President and Chairman Kostin
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Putin hails relationship with Kazakhstan during meeting with Tokayev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
CIS leaders to strengthen border security
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Strengthening Cooperation with the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President supports Gaza ceasefire agreement
The Head of State highlighted the productive mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, as well as the significant contribution of the United States, led by President Donald Trump, to the negotiation process aimed at achieving lasting peace in the Middle East," Zheldibay wrote.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh and Israeli Foreign Ministers hold a Telephone Conversation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Series of Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines of the OTS Summit in Gabala
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.10.2025, 12:55Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating AgenciesKazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies 17.10.2025, 20:115056Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of CICA 17.10.2025, 14:204761Tokayev awards state decorations to rescuers 17.10.2025, 18:214746Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Cyprus Hold Telephone Conversation 17.10.2025, 10:152146Thousands in UK take legal action against Johnson & Johnson over alleged talc cancer link 13.10.2025, 19:4573811Tokayev meets VTB Bank President and Chairman Kostin 13.10.2025, 15:2671056Majilis adopts and submits 15 laws to Senate 14.10.2025, 16:55Bektenov Instructed to Continue Increasing Growth Rates in Key Economic Sectors and Take Measures to Raise Incomes of the Population65456Bektenov Instructed to Continue Increasing Growth Rates in Key Economic Sectors and Take Measures to Raise Incomes of the Population 13.10.2025, 09:3557986Ashikbayev named 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan 14.10.2025, 13:5856516Kazakhstan’s parliamentary reform to affect around 40 articles of Constitution - Tokayev 26.09.2025, 14:58304016Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30 30.09.2025, 21:45268856Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles 01.10.2025, 12:30249826Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region - Satkaliyev 02.10.2025, 13:14236116Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan 26.09.2025, 11:05230406Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie