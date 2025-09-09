Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Ukraine Hold Telephone Conversation

Images | Xinhua

Very soon, leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will convene in Tianjin, China, for a summit that promises to shape not only the future of its member states, but also its growing role on the global stage, Xinhua reports.





At the center of this gathering is the "Shanghai Spirit," a shared set of values rooted in mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development.





China has often emphasized that the Shanghai Spirit is the shared asset of all SCO members and the foundation of long-term cooperation. By upholding it, member states can transform differences into strengths and challenges into opportunities.





Kazakhstan shares this vision, believing that the SCO is an effective platform for strengthening regional and global stability, promoting economic cooperation, and building bridges of friendship between nations.





The SCO Tianjin summit will be an important moment to reaffirm these principles, not just for Eurasia, but for the entire world.





A GLOBAL PLATFORM IN A CONNECTED WORLD





The SCO has evolved far beyond a regional framework. With 10 member states, two observer states and 14 dialogue partners from Asia, Europe and Africa, it has become a truly global platform for dialogue and cooperation. Its members represent almost half of the world's population, and its projects in trade, security, and culture extend across continents.





The 2025 Tianjin summit will demonstrate how this model of collaboration can deliver real solutions in an era of geopolitical uncertainty. From energy security to digital trade, from counter-terrorism to cultural exchange, the SCO is advancing initiatives that touch people's everyday lives.





Tianjin itself is a fitting stage for this moment. With its maritime heritage and role as one of China's most dynamic economic hubs, the port city reflects the openness and connectivity at the heart of the SCO's mission. Just as Tianjin links inland China to global markets, the SCO connects diverse nations into a network of trust, trade and shared progress.





FROM SECURITY TO SHARED PROSPERITY





The SCO was founded with the primary goal of ensuring security and tackling the "three forces" of terrorism, extremism, and separatism. Said mission remains central, but in Tianjin, leaders will also focus on the future.





The summit is expected to expand trade and investment, accelerate transport connectivity through projects such as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, advance cooperation in renewable energy and green technologies, and enhance joint health initiatives to bolster regional resilience.





For Kazakhstan, a co-founder of the SCO, these priorities align with its national interests. Positioned at the crossroads of major trade routes, Kazakhstan sees the SCO as a means of turning geography into opportunity. In view of the achievements of last year's Astana SCO summit, which adopted the SCO Development Strategy until 2035, Kazakhstan's delegation is expected to advocate for practical steps to transform strategic plans into real projects.





Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly called for the SCO to serve as a model of practical multilateralism, where concrete projects improve the lives of ordinary people. In Tianjin, Kazakhstan will continue to champion efficient transport corridors, green energy partnerships and deeper cultural exchanges.





UNITY IN DIVERSITY AND BEYOND





In a world of rising tensions, the SCO's consensus-based approach, where every member has an equal say, is a rare strength. The Shanghai Spirit transcends differences in social systems and development models. It is about building a community with a shared future for humanity.





For Central Asia, and for Kazakhstan in particular, this principle is the key to turning neighborhood ties into regional prosperity. The Tianjin summit will mark not an end point, but another milestone on the SCO's long journey toward building a peaceful, connected and prosperous community that contributes to global stability.





For Kazakhstan, this is more than diplomacy. This is active participation in shaping a world of open trade, secure borders and cultures bound together in mutual respect. And in Tianjin this year, that message will be heard far beyond the shores of the Bohai Sea.





Author: Serik Korzhumbayev





The views expressed in the informational materials may not reflect the official position of the Kazakhstan Today news agency.