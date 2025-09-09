This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Ukraine Hold Telephone Conversation
Kazakhstan and Mongolia Discuss Expansion of Investment Cooperation
Today’s meeting is an important step in deepening economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia. We see significant potential for expanding partnership in non-resource sectors of the economy and are ready to provide full support to investors. At the same time, several Kazakh companies are also showing interest in entering the Mongolian market by launching production and organizing trade." - noted Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.
Our Heads of State have set an ambitious goal - to bring bilateral trade turnover to 500 million US dollars. Mongolia, in turn, aims to actively attract investors from Kazakhstan, as our countries have complementary opportunities for successful joint projects in agriculture, trade, and industry." - emphasized Chairman Amarbaysgalan.
Kazakhstan and United States Discuss Expansion of Investment Cooperation
Kazakhstan and Estonia Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
8th meeting of Kazakhstan - China Business Council kicks off in Beijing
20 key documents signed following 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin
- Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO;
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the adoption of documents following the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO:
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on granting the Lao People’s Democratic Republic dialogue a partner status with the SCO
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on granting the SCO an observer status within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS);
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the SCO partner status;
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on declaring the city of Cholpon Ata, the Kyrgyz Republic, the tourist and cultural capital of the SCO for 2025-2026;
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the powers of the SCO Secretary-General to sign documents:
- Resolution of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO on the approval of reports on the activities of the SCO over the past year:
- Agreement among the SCO Member States on the SCO Anti-Drug Centre;
- Agreement among the SCO Member States on the Universal Centre for Countering Security Challenges and Threats of the SCO Member States;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on the 80th Anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the establishment of the United Nations;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on strengthening cooperation in the digital economy;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on sustainable energy development;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on cooperation in the field of green industry;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on further deepening international cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on supporting the multilateral trading system;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on effectively addressing and combating the global drug problem;
- Statement of the SCO Heads of State Council on scientific, technical, and innovation cooperation;
- Statement of the Heads of Authorized Ministries and Agencies of the SCO member states on strengthening investment cooperation in the field of sustainable development;
- Protocol to the Agreement between the SCO and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the conditions of stay of the SCO Secretariat in the People’s Republic of China dated June 17, 2004.
Tokayev says Kazakhstan supports creation of SCO security centers
Amid escalating geopolitical conflicts, technological rivalry, financial and economic sanctions, as well as environmental and man-made disasters, the SCO must serve as a permanent platform for broad political dialogue, building mutual trust in the international community, and fostering humanitarian cooperation and intercivilizational dialogue. In this regard, we positively assess the initiatives of President Xi Jinping on global development, global security, global civilization, and global governance. We consider it extremely important to fully implement the ten-year development strategy of the SCO, to be adopted today, said Tokayev.
Tokayev extends Constitution Day greetings to Slovak President
Carrying forward Shanghai Spirit for peace and shared prosperity
