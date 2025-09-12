This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Hold Telephone Conversation
Tokayev held talks with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a narrow format
Your first state visit carries great significance. It will give new impetus to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Kazakhstan regards your country as an important partner on the African continent and is interested in a comprehensive expansion of bilateral cooperation. With a population of over 110 million, your nation is rich in human and natural resources, while its authority continues to grow at both international and regional levels. In this regard, I believe today’s talks will contribute to strengthening ties between Central Asia and Africa. Expanding cooperation with African states is one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy", - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
Allow me to thank you, and through you, the entire people of Kazakhstan for the very warm welcome extended to me personally and to my delegation. I am here to strengthen ties and cooperation not only between our countries but also more broadly between the African region and Central Asia. These are two worlds far apart, yet visits like this allow us to come closer and better understand one another. We have already had the opportunity to work with your country through the company ERG, which is very active in the mining industry. At the same time, I believe there are many other areas where we could share expertise and enhance our cooperation", - Félix Tshisekedi noted.
Kazakhstan and Pakistan Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Partnership
For over 33 years of diplomatic relations, our countries have maintained a substantive political dialogue and established strong relations based on mutual trust, openness, and humanitarian contacts," he noted.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Ukraine Hold Telephone Conversation
Prospects for Kazakhstan-Kenya Cooperation in Space Sphere Discussed in Nairobi
Kazakhstan and Mongolia Discuss Expansion of Investment Cooperation
Today’s meeting is an important step in deepening economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia. We see significant potential for expanding partnership in non-resource sectors of the economy and are ready to provide full support to investors. At the same time, several Kazakh companies are also showing interest in entering the Mongolian market by launching production and organizing trade." - noted Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.
Our Heads of State have set an ambitious goal - to bring bilateral trade turnover to 500 million US dollars. Mongolia, in turn, aims to actively attract investors from Kazakhstan, as our countries have complementary opportunities for successful joint projects in agriculture, trade, and industry." - emphasized Chairman Amarbaysgalan.
Kazakhstan and United States Discuss Expansion of Investment Cooperation
Kazakhstan and Estonia Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
