Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Hold Telephone Conversation

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The foreign ministers discussed current issues and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest and high levels. They confirmed their mutual commitment to comprehensively strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the spirit of friendship and good-neighborliness.





The parties emphasized the importance of deepening regional cooperation and joint efforts to strengthen stability in Central Asia, and "compared the notes" on topical issues of the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East.





During the conversation, the ministers also reviewed the schedule of upcoming events planned until the end of this year.