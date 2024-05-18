1999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons1999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons
15.05.2024, 14:22 3241
German investments in Kazakhstan hit record $770mln - President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
During the meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Cathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser, Chairwoman of the Board of the German Eastern Business Association and Chairwoman of Supervisory Board of CLAAS Group, the prospects for further deepening of economic cooperation between the parties were discussed, Presidential press service reports.
President Tokayev asserted that Germany is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. He highlighted positive trends in the development of trade and economic relations, and emphasized the growing interest of German businesses in establishing a stronger presence in Kazakhstan.
The President stressed that last year German direct investment in Kazakhstan increased by 64 per cent, reaching a record high of $770 million.
At the meeting, special attention was paid to cooperation in the agricultural sector. In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled his proposal to establish a Regional Centre for Sustainable Agriculture in Kazakhstan. In his opinion, this centre could facilitate to fully utilize our agricultural potential, transferring innovative technologies and their commercialization.
The Kazakh President also praised the contribution of the CLASS assembling plant to the development of Kazakhstan's agrarian potential.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
17.05.2024, 14:27 3236
Kazakhstan-Malaysia Investment Roundtable: agreements on joint projects signed
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of the Government of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim held in Astana Kazakhstan-Malaysian investment round table with the participation of representatives of business communities and academia of the two countries, primeminister.kz reports.
They exchanged views on the prospects for increasing cooperation in priority sectors of the economy.
In his welcoming speech, the Head of the Government of Kazakhstan noted that Malaysia is one of the key trade and economic partners in Southeast Asia. Over the year, bilateral trade turnover increased from $150 million to almost $245 million. The goal is to unlock the existing potential of the economies and exceed the pre-pandemic figure of mutual trade of $650 million.
Our countries maintain a close political dialogue, which serves as a solid foundation for the partnership. Your meeting yesterday with our President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev marks an important historical milestone in the development of bilateral relations. The Government of Kazakhstan expresses its readiness to implement all the agreements reached at the highest level," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Olzhas Bektenov announced Kazakhstan's intention to diversify exports to Malaysia and called on Malaysian businessmen to jointly explore new opportunities to strengthen partnerships in services, manufacturing, finance, education, subsoil use, agriculture and construction. As of today, 48 companies with Malaysian capital operate in Kazakhstan. 17 joint investment projects totalling over $410 million are being implemented.
In turn, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim noted the positive dynamics of interstate cooperation. In recent years, the growth of trade turnover between the countries exceeds 30%. Malaysia intends to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in the tourism, education, energy sectors, as well as in the supply of Kazakhstani halal products. The need to increase the number of joint projects in areas with strong potential was noted.
Participants of the round table were told about the implementation of systemic measures in Kazakhstan to increase the investment attractiveness of the country. Investors are provided with tax and customs privileges, consulting and infrastructure support.
Within the framework of the round table, representatives of Kazakh and Malaysian businesses held substantive negotiations. Senator of Parliament, President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) Low Kian Chuan noted that Kazakhstan is an important strategic partner of Malaysia and the largest in the Central Asian region.
The discussions resulted in an agreement to deepen investment ties and jointly explore new markets. Agreements and memoranda totalling more than $350m were signed on the margins of the roundtable. Cooperation is planned in attracting investment in Islamic finance and trade development, as well as in food processing, mining, gold processing and joint production of transformer and automotive oil.
The implementation of the agreements will be an important step towards the expansion of fruitful cooperation between the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2024, 14:39 2866
Kazakh President receives secretaries of Central Asian Security Councils
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received secretaries of the Security Councils of Central Asian countries, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Greeting those present the Head of State noted the first meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of Central Asian countries is called to serve as an efficient platform for joining efforts to prevent internal and external threats and changes and elaborate necessary response measures.
The Head of State noted the interstate political dialogue embarked on a new level. Trade and economic cooperation between the countries is expanding. For the past five years, the interregional trade grew by more than 80% to exceed 10 billion US dollars. Business ties were strengthened and the number of joint ventures grew. Large regional projects not only benefit the countries but also change the configuration of the Central Asian economies. Development of the transport and logistics potential becomes a new benchmark for the rampant development of the region. The President said cultural and humanitarian ties deepened contributing to further rapprochement of Central Asian nations.
The President said the processes should be underpinned by a productive dialogue to ensure regional security and stability. Most of the modern challenges and threats are transboundary and require combined forces. First of all, the point at issue is a war on international extremism, terrorism, and drug and arms trafficking. The President stressed Afghanistan should be spotlighted as diverse processes are taking place there. One of the strategic tasks is to involve Afghanistan in regional ties actively. Too much depends there on the coordinated position of our countries. He noted it is essential to establish a UN Regional Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
The President mentioned today’s meeting is an important stage of the preparations for the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia scheduled to take place in Astana on August 9.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan developed the Central Asia 2040 regional cooperation development strategy. Regional rapprochement prioritizes firstly the expansion of five-sided cooperation and the strengthening of the Central Asian international identity. He expressed confidence that the adoption of the document at the summit in Astana will be of concept-based importance for the region.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the high level of regional cooperation in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and alliance, and all-round cooperation with external partners. Global players are keen to continue active cooperation in the Central Asia+ format proven by the outcomes of the meetings held last year in the format of CA-EU, CA-China, CA-USA, and CA-Germany.
The Head of State called on to stand against external forces eager to set countries against each other and disunite them. He said we reject flatly such approaches and attempts.
In conclusion, the Head of State expressed confidence that the outcomes of the meeting will contribute to strengthening the cooperation of Central Asian nations in the sphere of security. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the countries for their fraternal solidarity and aid provided to flood-affected Kazakhstan.
Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov, secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov, Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan Nasrullo Makhmudzoda, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, and military attaché of the embassy of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan Annamyrat Yagmyrov attended the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.05.2024, 18:09 28806
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić eye stepping up bilateral coperation
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
During the telephone conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić discussed issues of intensifying bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of previously reached agreements and the organization of the visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Belgrade in the second half of the year, Presidential press service reports.
The sides also exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the regional and international agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.04.2024, 15:09 52476
Kazakhstan ready to increase its exports to Tajikistan by $190mln
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov paid an official visit to Dushanbe. On the agenda are issues of Kazakhstan-Tajik cooperation in the field of trade and investment, industrial cooperation, energy, agriculture and transport connectivity, as well as water and energy cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
On arrival, Olzhas Bektenov was received by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Kazakhstan is Tajikistan's fourth largest trading partner. Today, thanks to the intensive political dialogue and agreements reached between the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, bilateral trade and economic cooperation is progressively developing. In view of the existing wide potential, the governments have set a task to increase trade turnover by 2 times - up to $2 billion.
The intergovernmental talks were held in an extended format and were devoted to measures to strengthen cooperation and diversify trade flows. The readiness of Kazakhstan to increase exports of 85 commodity items worth about $190 million was noted.
Government delegations noted the importance of developing industrial cooperation and outlined the relevance of creating new export-oriented joint ventures.
Given the extensive experience of Kazakhstan, the possibility of joint development of deposits and implementation of projects in Tajikistan was considered. Along with this Kazakhstan has large production capacities of railway equipment for Tajik railways. Aktobe plant is ready to co-operate in terms of supply of rail products. There is also a possibility of increasing export volumes of locomotives, diesel locomotives, switches, transformers, agricultural machinery, batteries and motor vehicles produced in Kazakhstan.
An important item on the bilateral agenda is cooperation in the water sector, which is strengthening every year and is characterised by a high level of mutual understanding. Joint actions taken by the countries allow ensuring the necessary operation regime of the Bakhri Tojik reservoir during the growing season. Here were also discussed the efforts to organise the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, where the chairmanship since the beginning of this year was transferred to Kazakhstan from Tajikistan.
In the agricultural sphere, after last year's reduction in trade volumes, positive growth dynamics is noted. For two months of the current year, trade turnover of agricultural products totalled $84.9 million with an increase of 8.9 per cent compared to the same period of 2023. At the same time, there is a diversification of the structure of agricultural exports to Tajikistan. Among the current tasks in the industry is to increase the volume of flour supplies. The creation of joint projects on flour milling, processing of livestock products, etc. is seen as promising.
Among the new areas of cooperation is the sphere of digitalisation, where within the framework of implementation of agreements at the highest level Kazakhstan has started work to assist Tajikistan in deployment of its own national eGOV systems, such as Smart Bridge, UPIR (Unified Platform of Internet Resources), Smart Data Ukimet. Fruitful co-operation in the IT sphere will contribute to the development of the economies and improvement of the lives of the citizens of the two countries.
The sides also discussed cultural and humanitarian co-operation. An important event this year will be the holding of Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan. Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of the upcoming opening of the monument to the great Kazakh thinker and writer Abai Kunanbaev in Dushanbe.
Following the talks, the Heads of Government reaffirmed their readiness to maintain the high dynamics of bilateral strategic partnership in all areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.04.2024, 14:36 52226
Parliamentary diplomacy plays key role in strengthening international cooperation, President
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a parliamentary delegation from Singapore led by Speaker Seah Kian Peng at the Akorda residence, Presidential press service reports.
The meeting was held in a friendly and productive atmosphere, reflecting the depth of the relationship and the desire of both sides to further strengthen bilateral ties.
We are reliable, time-tested partners. Much has already been done to strengthen our ties, but at the same time we set high goals for the further development of our cooperation", the President said.
According to the Head of State, parliamentary diplomacy plays a crucial role in strengthening international cooperation and promoting dialogue between countries.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out, more than 140 Singaporean companies and joint ventures are currently operating in Kazakhstan, with total investment in Kazakhstan's economy exceeding $1.4 billion.
In turn, Seah Kian Peng expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the hospitality and noted the huge potential for deepening cooperation.
At the meeting, special attention was paid to the prospects of economic and investment cooperation. Regional and international agenda issues were also discussed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.04.2024, 22:35 74436
President met with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Welcoming the Head of the British Foreign Office, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of his visit to Kazakhstan on giving additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations, Presidential press service reports.
''We greatly value the dynamic of mutually beneficial cooperation with Great Britain - our important strategic partner. Taking this opportunity, I would like to commend the signing today of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. I am confident that this comprehensive document will definitely give a fresh boost to our multifaceted bilateral agenda,'' the President stated.
The Kazakh leader drew attention to the existing potential for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation, including the areas of energy, green economy, finance and innovations.
In turn, David Cameron expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality and warmly recalled his first visit to Kazakhstan as the UK Prime Minister.
''I came here 11 years ago to start the strategic dialog. It was great today with the Foreign Minister to sign the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. I think we look across the partnership in energy, education, business and cultural sectors and developing people to people change,'' the Foreign Secretary said.
During the talk, a special attention was paid to the issues of deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, especially in the fields of education and youth support.
The sides also exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.04.2024, 13:44 113871
Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hold talks in Astana
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov held closed-door talks in Akorda. The Kazakh President spoke on the importance of his Kyrgyz counterpart's visit for both countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today we sign the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations, a historical document, which will give a new impulse to the development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties," the Kazakh President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan for the humanitarian aid sent due to the massive floods in several regions of Kazakhstan. He pointed out dynamic development of the bilateral contacts. In his opinion,active political dialogue, close intergovernmental and interparliamentary ties give a special impulse to the relations.
Our bilateral trade and economic cooperation strengthens year by year. Last year, commodity turnover reached $1.5 billion having increased by 26%. We set a goal to raise this indicator to $2 billion. A number of promising projects are implemented in this area. In whole, the agreements in trade-economic sector are fulfilled," the Kazakh President noted.
Special attention was given to the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.
Holding the Days of Culture has already turned into a good tradition. We exchange experience in education. The contacts between the youth have intensified. Today we will open the monument to Manas in Astana, which proves a high level of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations. We are interested in bringing them to a brand new level," he stated.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized he highly values the personal contribution of Sadyr Zhaparov to strengthening the traditional friendship and good-neighborly relations.
The President of Kyrgyzstan thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality.
Kazakhstan is our close partner, fraternal nation and one of the major trade partners. Kazakhstan is a priority in our foreign policy. There are no politcal or regional disputes between our countries. Since the first days of my presidency, you have constantly supported me in international structures and issues related to the expansion of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations. We are ready to provide all possible assistance to the fraternal Kazakh people in flood relief efforts. Our countries enjoy centuries-long friendship, fraternity, good-neighborly relations, common culture, spirituality and religion. I am confident that our mutual cooperation, strategic partnership will strengthen further," said Sadyr Zhaparov.
The sides also discussed the issues of enhancing interaction in political, transport-transit, energy spheres, as well as regional and international agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.04.2024, 18:23 113986
Olzhas Bektenov discusses water resources management issues with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Union countries
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held the 14th meeting of the dialogue platform "Kazakhstan - European Union". The meeting was attended by heads of diplomatic missions of member states of the European Union, as well as top managers of a number of European companies, primeminister.kz reports.
On the agenda considered issues of trade and economic and investment cooperation, outlined the prospects for joint work in the field of water management and agricultural development.
Head of the Government of Kazakhstan noted the importance and necessity of expanding partnership with the EU countries for the development of sustainable water infrastructure against the background of the ongoing difficult flood situation in the country.
The scale and consequences of the natural disaster require from us radically new approaches for the proper use of resources and avoidance of similar incidents in the future. In this matter we are particularly interested in the best practices and experience of European countries and companies. It is important to synchronise the efforts of the Government of Kazakhstan with the assistance programmes of the European Union," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Today the Government of Kazakhstan has adopted the Concept of water resources management system development. As a result of its implementation will be reduced unproductive losses in water transportation, improved monitoring system of irrigated lands, as well as modernised hydraulic structures to reduce the threat of emergencies.
In turn, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation Kestutis Jankauskas confirmed the priority of this direction. Thus, cooperation in the field of agriculture and water management will be a key issue on the bilateral agenda this year.
The water issue is in the priority of our co-operation with Central Asia. Like other natural resources, water must have its price in order to be used efficiently. This will stimulate the introduction of more efficient technologies, and many European companies are ready to work in this direction," Kestutis Jankauskas said and confirmed the readiness to ensure the transfer of knowledge and technologies in the field of sustainable management of water basins and rivers.
In addition, the participants of the meeting noted the fruitful co-operation within the framework of the joint agri-food mission, which aims to promote European products in the market of Kazakhstan and increase the range of Kazakh products in the EU markets.
During the meeting, ambassadors of European countries and representatives of foreign companies shared their experience in the introduction of water-saving technologies and the development of agro-industrial complex. Austrian Ambassador Willy Kempel presented an innovative irrigation technology, as well as an innovative solution in the field of rain-fed agriculture, which allows to obtain a higher yield with a significant reduction in water consumption.
Dr. Olga Hunger, Head of the German-Kazakh agrarian-political dialogue, noted that water conservation is a fundamental direction for both the agricultural sector in Germany and Kazakhstan. In this regard, it is promising to transfer knowledge and innovations in the field of introduction of artificial intelligence in irrigation technology, application of new treatment methods to preserve fertility and moisture in the soil.
The meeting also considered the experience of Finland in monitoring surface and groundwater quality using autonomous online stations powered by solar energy. Prospects for launching pilot installations in Kazakhstan were noted. The digital platform will make it possible to control risks associated with dams and ensure the sustainability of water infrastructure.
In addition, the meeting participants discussed the experience of Sweden in the introduction of innovative technologies in wastewater treatment, Hungary in terms of transition to advanced agricultural technologies, including in seed production.
At the end of the Government session, the Head of the Government of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that water issues directly affect the efficiency of agricultural development. Therefore, the interaction of Kazakhstan with the EU countries should be conducted intensively and in parallel in both planes.
The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a task for the Government - to develop the agro-industrial complex and ensure rational use of water resources. Agriculture and food industry are among the most important sectors of our economy. We have a huge potential for the production of high-quality and organic agricultural products and foodstuffs. We are interested in increasing food exports to the EU market. Taking into account the advanced agrarian technologies of European companies, we invite you to create joint projects for the production and processing of agricultural products. For our part, we are ready to make every effort to create a favourable environment for doing business," Olzhas Bektenov said.
For reference: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the countries of the European Union is $42 billion. Since 2005, the total volume of European investments has exceeded $180 billion. Last year the EU countries invested almost $10.5 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan. The EU share in foreign trade is about 30%. About 6,000 joint ventures operate in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.05.2024, 10:34 13.05.2024, 19:2940736What exactly is happening in American colleges? 14.05.2024, 11:2834536Prime Minister: We must get people affected back to normal life as quickly as possible 13.05.2024, 21:2533026Measures to forecast and prevent floods to be strengthened in Kazakhstan 14.05.2024, 19:5429296Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to raise KazPost logistics potential 03.05.2024, 21:45131946Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01121281President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 04.05.2024, 13:41117176Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 19.04.2024, 12:26Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region116546Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region 18.04.2024, 18:23Olzhas Bektenov discusses water resources management issues with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Union countries114076Olzhas Bektenov discusses water resources management issues with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Union countries