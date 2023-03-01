27.02.2023, 15:34 18986
Head of State receives PM Alikhan Smailov
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on the country’s socioeconomic development as well as revised parameters of the 2023 republican budget, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
President Tokayev was informed that global economy and macroeconomic indicators growth forecasts for 2023 had been preserved at the earlier approved level. Real GDP growth is planned at the level of 4 per cent and oil price is expected to stand at $85 per barrel.
Prime Minister Smailov went on to talk about the revised parameters of the 2023 republican budget which is expected to be revised for additional KZT 2.2 trillion. Additional expenditures are earmarked for the development of small and single-industry towns, implementation of the Auyl - el besigi (Village is the cradle of the country) project, gasification purposes, construction and reconstruction of heating systems, ensuring food security and improving employment rates in rural areas.
In order to develop infrastructure and logistics there are plans to channel additional funds into construction and reconstruction of roads, purchase of railway fleet and new passenger cars, new processing industry projects, modernization of the Kazakh army and more.
At the meeting, the Head of State emphasized the importance of tightening control over budgetary expenditures in order to achieve the maximum possible socioeconomic effect.
28.02.2023, 15:16 1306
President Tokayev receives U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken who arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
Welcoming the American diplomat, the Head of State said that since the moment of establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and the U.S. had built exemplary interaction both in bilateral and multilateral formats.
Addressing the guest, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of giving additional impulse to building the strategic cooperation between Washington and Astana. He commended the reliable long-term partnership relations in such strategically important areas as security, energy, trade and investments. The Kazakh leader expressed readiness for further development of the cooperation, expressing gratitude to the U.S. side for constant and firm support of Kazakhstan’s independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Speaking on economic cooperation, the President said that the U.S. is one of the largest investors of Kazakhstan with the total amount of investments at 62 billion US dollars.
The President of Kazakhstan also welcomed the efforts of the U.S. in advancing the C5+1 cooperation and emphasized the importance of holding the meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asia and the U.S. in Astana.
For his part, the U.S. Secretary of State thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality and conveyed good wishes to him on behalf of the U.S. President.
Antony Blinken noted the importance of boosting the achievements reached in more than 30 years of bilateral relations, deepening and strengthening the Kazakhstan-U.S. partnership at the bilateral level.
The U.S. Secretary of State said Kazakhstan and the U.S. are linked by strong relations and they will keep strengthening. The U.S., in his words, will stay committed to this course.
At the same time we are thankful to you and your team for gathering the Central Asian leaders here in Astana. I hope that together with our colleagues - foreign ministers - we will participate in a more specific work on unification of the region, by creating stronger ties and closer interaction. I believe that this will be of great significance for the people of Central Asia and the U.S. We intend to interact at the highest level. I am glad to be here and contribute to the strengthening of our cooperation," he added.
Besides, the U.S. Secretary of State highly praised the political and economic reforms taking place in Kazakhstan.
Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his best wishes to the U.S. President Joe Biden.
27.02.2023, 13:09 19106
2023 Elections: 111 international observers accredited
111 international observers have been accredited for the early election of the Majilis and Maslikhat deputies slated for March 19, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Secretary of the Central Election Commission Mukhtar Yerman, 111 observers from 14 foreign countries and three international organizations had been accredited by the CEC.
As per the data announced, as of February 27, 2023, the CEC has recommended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to accredit 52 observes from two foreign countries and three international organizations.
24.02.2023, 15:09 42716
EU to allocate €100mln for CA to address environmental issues
The 7th EU-Central Asia High-Level Conference on Environment and Water Cooperation is ongoing in Rome. One of the participants of the Conference is Dr. Johannes Baur, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
In his speech, Dr. Johannes Baur noted the importance of the Conference being held for the first time since 2019 and the environmental issues raised at it, namely water resources in Central Asia.
We are discussing how the European Union and other donors may help the region’s countries better address these issues," he said.
In his words, Kazakhstan attaches special importance to water resources, green energy, and the reduction of emissions.
Johannes Baur also mentioned Wecoop project, which helped organize the 7th High-level Conference.
This project closely cooperated with the relevant ministry in Kazakhstan to assist in implementation of environmental legislation. There are various standards which could be implemented in Kazakhstan including in the modernization of Kazakhstan's industry," he said.
He added that the European Union plans to allocate 100 million euros for the Central Asian region as part of the Team Europe initiative announced at the Samarkand EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference.
24.02.2023, 13:39 43321
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Finnish President to visit Kazakhstan
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, who is also the Co-Chairperson of the Kazakhstan-Finland Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.
Welcoming the guest, the President noted the importance of Finnish delegation’s visit to Kazakhstan as an additional impulse to strengthening the bilateral ties and expanding the cooperation.
In 30 years of development of the two countries’ relations, Finland has become Kazakhstan’s second largest investor among the Northern European countries. Kazakhstan accounts for 90 per cent of Finland’s trade with Central Asian states.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of the two states’ partnership in trade-economic, transport-logistics, and education sectors. He expressed readiness to provide a comprehensive support to Finnish entrepreneurs to stimulate them to invest in Kazakhstan.
For his part, Ville Skinnari thanked the Kazakh leader for a warm welcome having noted a huge potential for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.
According to him, the Finnish delegation includes the representatives of 15 large companies such as Nurminen Logistics Plc, Nokia, EastCham Finland, Business Finland, Lamor, Wärtsilä Finland, PayIQ, EPSE and others. The upcoming meetings are expected to focus on strengthening the trade-economic ties.
Besides, the Finnish side plans to open a visa hub at the Embassy of Finland in Astana which will offer services to the nationals of the Central Asian countries.
The parties also exchanged views on the relevant issues of the international and regional agendas.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his best wishes to the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö and invited him to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.
23.02.2023, 15:34 52911
Head of State receives Shymkent mayor
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the key socioeconomic indicators of development of the third largest city in the country and its plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
In his report Shymkent mayor Murat Aitenov revealed that last year the investments into the city’s economy saw a 13.8 per cent increase, exceeding KZT 549 billion. Number of SMEs surpassed the mark of 110,000. 40.7 per cent of total volume of GRP falls at them, according to the report.
The brand-new General Plan of the city’s development is set to be approved this year at the instruction of the Head of State. Shymkent mayor vowed the outskirts of the city and local community will be fully provided with drinking water and electricity by yearend. Moreover, 25 schools are to be constructed in the city as part of the Comfortable School nationwide project.
In conclusion, President Tokayev gave a number of specific tasks to Murat Aitenov regarding social issues, better life quality for Shymkent residents and the city’s further development.
23.02.2023, 13:09 53011
Almaty Mayor reports to President on the city's socio-economic situation
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev who reported to him on the socio-economic situation in the city, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.
According to Dossayev, in January 2023, the short-term economic indicator accelerated to 136.7% due to investment and economic activity. Fixed capital investments rose by 21.9%. Growth is observed in trade, transport, and processing industries.
He briefed the Head of State on the main approaches to the development of the city’s new 2040 General Layout.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the measures on ensuring seismic security and the plans to carry out seismic testing of the buildings slated for H2 2023.
Yerbolat Dossayev also presented a preliminary report on the Action Plan of creation of green corridors in the city developed in association with the World Bank. As part of this project, the area of landscaped territories will be expanded, including along the riverbeds and water canals.
The President was also informed about the course of creating an automobile cluster in the territory of the Almaty Industrial Zone.
At the end of the meeting, the President tasked the Mayor of Almaty to ensure real growth of the population’s income and improve the ecological situation in the city.
21.02.2023, 15:42 70731
President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with businessmen in the agro-industrial complex discussing pressing issues and prospects for the development of agriculture, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the Kazakh President noted that last year there was a 9.1% growth in the agricultural sector. Around 23 million tons of grain were harvested. Systematic work is ongoing to diversify cultivated areas as well as transit to high-yield crops. The area of oilseeds was expanded 4-fold to 3.5 million hectares.
Reports were made by Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev, 'Rodina' enterprise director Ivan Sauer, 'Olzha Agro' Director-General Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov, 'Zenchenko and K' peasant association director Gennady Zenchenko, and director of 'Pilot Farm of Oil Plants' LLP Farid Abitayev.
The meeting focused on issues of production diversification, raw materials deep processing, production of new agricultural products, development of sugar sector, seed production, animal production and veterinary medicine, as well as domestic market provision, and greater export potential.
The heads of agricultural enterprises drew great attention to the issues of effective allocation and utilization of the funds for the development of the agro-industrial complex, as well as just distribution of land and water resources.
The importance to raise the standard of living in rural areas as well as to better the road and transport and social infrastructure, including schools and kindergartens and train personnel was stated.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh President instructed the government to put into action all the proposals voiced as well as carry out a thorough analysis of the situation in agriculture taking into account the views of agrarians.
20.02.2023, 15:23 72251
Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin meets with German parliamentarians
Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting with a delegation of Germany's Bundestag led by President of the Germany-Central Asia parliamentary group Eugen Schmidt, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The meeting focused on a wider range of issues, including the state of and prospects for bilateral cooperation.
Yerlan Karin familiarized in detail the German parliament deputies with the content and role of the political reforms underway in the country as well as the features of the upcoming elections to the Majilis of Parliament and maslikhats of all levels.
For their part, the members of the German parliamentary delegation commended the systemic nature of the political modernization of Kazakhstan.
