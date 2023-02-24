23.02.2023, 15:34 11451
Head of State receives Shymkent mayor
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the key socioeconomic indicators of development of the third largest city in the country and its plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
In his report Shymkent mayor Murat Aitenov revealed that last year the investments into the city’s economy saw a 13.8 per cent increase, exceeding KZT 549 billion. Number of SMEs surpassed the mark of 110,000. 40.7 per cent of total volume of GRP falls at them, according to the report.
The brand-new General Plan of the city’s development is set to be approved this year at the instruction of the Head of State. Shymkent mayor vowed the outskirts of the city and local community will be fully provided with drinking water and electricity by yearend. Moreover, 25 schools are to be constructed in the city as part of the Comfortable School nationwide project.
In conclusion, President Tokayev gave a number of specific tasks to Murat Aitenov regarding social issues, better life quality for Shymkent residents and the city’s further development.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
24.02.2023, 15:09 1256
EU to allocate €100mln for CA to address environmental issues
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The 7th EU-Central Asia High-Level Conference on Environment and Water Cooperation is ongoing in Rome. One of the participants of the Conference is Dr. Johannes Baur, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
In his speech, Dr. Johannes Baur noted the importance of the Conference being held for the first time since 2019 and the environmental issues raised at it, namely water resources in Central Asia.
We are discussing how the European Union and other donors may help the region’s countries better address these issues," he said.
In his words, Kazakhstan attaches special importance to water resources, green energy, and the reduction of emissions.
Johannes Baur also mentioned Wecoop project, which helped organize the 7th High-level Conference.
This project closely cooperated with the relevant ministry in Kazakhstan to assist in implementation of environmental legislation. There are various standards which could be implemented in Kazakhstan including in the modernization of Kazakhstan's industry," he said.
He added that the European Union plans to allocate 100 million euros for the Central Asian region as part of the Team Europe initiative announced at the Samarkand EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2023, 13:39 1861
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Finnish President to visit Kazakhstan
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, who is also the Co-Chairperson of the Kazakhstan-Finland Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.
Welcoming the guest, the President noted the importance of Finnish delegation’s visit to Kazakhstan as an additional impulse to strengthening the bilateral ties and expanding the cooperation.
In 30 years of development of the two countries’ relations, Finland has become Kazakhstan’s second largest investor among the Northern European countries. Kazakhstan accounts for 90 per cent of Finland’s trade with Central Asian states.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of the two states’ partnership in trade-economic, transport-logistics, and education sectors. He expressed readiness to provide a comprehensive support to Finnish entrepreneurs to stimulate them to invest in Kazakhstan.
For his part, Ville Skinnari thanked the Kazakh leader for a warm welcome having noted a huge potential for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.
According to him, the Finnish delegation includes the representatives of 15 large companies such as Nurminen Logistics Plc, Nokia, EastCham Finland, Business Finland, Lamor, Wärtsilä Finland, PayIQ, EPSE and others. The upcoming meetings are expected to focus on strengthening the trade-economic ties.
Besides, the Finnish side plans to open a visa hub at the Embassy of Finland in Astana which will offer services to the nationals of the Central Asian countries.
The parties also exchanged views on the relevant issues of the international and regional agendas.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his best wishes to the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö and invited him to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2023, 13:09 11551
Almaty Mayor reports to President on the city's socio-economic situation
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev who reported to him on the socio-economic situation in the city, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.
According to Dossayev, in January 2023, the short-term economic indicator accelerated to 136.7% due to investment and economic activity. Fixed capital investments rose by 21.9%. Growth is observed in trade, transport, and processing industries.
He briefed the Head of State on the main approaches to the development of the city’s new 2040 General Layout.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the measures on ensuring seismic security and the plans to carry out seismic testing of the buildings slated for H2 2023.
Yerbolat Dossayev also presented a preliminary report on the Action Plan of creation of green corridors in the city developed in association with the World Bank. As part of this project, the area of landscaped territories will be expanded, including along the riverbeds and water canals.
The President was also informed about the course of creating an automobile cluster in the territory of the Almaty Industrial Zone.
At the end of the meeting, the President tasked the Mayor of Almaty to ensure real growth of the population’s income and improve the ecological situation in the city.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.02.2023, 15:42 29271
President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with businessmen in the agro-industrial complex discussing pressing issues and prospects for the development of agriculture, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the Kazakh President noted that last year there was a 9.1% growth in the agricultural sector. Around 23 million tons of grain were harvested. Systematic work is ongoing to diversify cultivated areas as well as transit to high-yield crops. The area of oilseeds was expanded 4-fold to 3.5 million hectares.
Reports were made by Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev, 'Rodina' enterprise director Ivan Sauer, 'Olzha Agro' Director-General Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov, 'Zenchenko and K' peasant association director Gennady Zenchenko, and director of 'Pilot Farm of Oil Plants' LLP Farid Abitayev.
The meeting focused on issues of production diversification, raw materials deep processing, production of new agricultural products, development of sugar sector, seed production, animal production and veterinary medicine, as well as domestic market provision, and greater export potential.
The heads of agricultural enterprises drew great attention to the issues of effective allocation and utilization of the funds for the development of the agro-industrial complex, as well as just distribution of land and water resources.
The importance to raise the standard of living in rural areas as well as to better the road and transport and social infrastructure, including schools and kindergartens and train personnel was stated.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh President instructed the government to put into action all the proposals voiced as well as carry out a thorough analysis of the situation in agriculture taking into account the views of agrarians.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2023, 15:23 31226
Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin meets with German parliamentarians
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting with a delegation of Germany's Bundestag led by President of the Germany-Central Asia parliamentary group Eugen Schmidt, Kazinform cites Akorda.
The meeting focused on a wider range of issues, including the state of and prospects for bilateral cooperation.
Yerlan Karin familiarized in detail the German parliament deputies with the content and role of the political reforms underway in the country as well as the features of the upcoming elections to the Majilis of Parliament and maslikhats of all levels.
For their part, the members of the German parliamentary delegation commended the systemic nature of the political modernization of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2023, 20:16 89246
Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia Zsuzsanna Hargitai discussing the realization of investment projects in Kazakhstan for 2023, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
The sides exchanged views on the development of the banking sector, and energy sector regarding the commissioning of new generating capacities, as well as the modernization of engineering infrastructure, including sewage treatment facilities.
During the meeting, Smailov stressed that Kazakhstan commends the strategic nature of interaction with EBRD and its input to the implementation of structural reforms.
The government is ready for active joint work to carry out projects in the green economy field, transport and logistics, renewable energy, and private business. We're determined to expand our cooperation at both the country and regional levels," he said.
The Kazakh Prime minister added that the country attaches special attention to decarbonization as part of its economic development, approving the carbon neutrality strategy for 2060 in February last year.
For her part, Zsuzsanna Hargitai confirmed EBRD's commitment to achieving concrete results on all existing and planned projects. She also stressed the Bank's readiness to step up the development of new green projects in priority areas of the economy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2023, 15:17 89396
British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan
The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan appointed member of the British Parliament Daniel Robert Kawczynski as an observer in the Majilis elections in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan appointed member of the British Parliament Daniel Robert Kawczynski as an observer in the Majilis elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan was first registered at the British Parliament in 2015 to foster interparliamentary cooperation. Its competence includes issues of foreign policy, defense, intelligence and security, arms export control, economy, trade, science, and education.
Daniel Robert Kawczynski said it is great honor for him to visit Astana as an election observer. He would like to see the real situation at the polling stations, to talk with people who came to cast their votes.
As earlier reported, the Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2023, 13:35 89041
Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025
First Prime Minister Roman Sklyar reported today to the senators on the process of implementation of new technologies in electricity generation
Tell a friend
First Prime Minister Roman Sklyar reported today to the senators on the process of implementation of new technologies in electricity generation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
We concentrate our efforts on increasing the capacity of energy sources. Last year, auctions were held for the construction of new stations. By 2026, new energy generation sources with a total capacity of 1700 MWt will appear in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Turkistan and Ulytau regions. We are also working on investment agreements aimed at modernization of the existing power plants with an additional capacity of more than 1,300MWt," said Roman Sklyar at the parliamentary hearings today.
According to him, a road map of construction of the new Ekibastuz GRES-3 has been developed. Samruk Energy JSC is implementing a project of building additional energy blocks at the Ekibastuz GRES-2. The authorities plan to expand Aksu GRES as well.
In 2022, we launched 12 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 385MWt. This year, we have commissioned 15 projects with a capacity of 276MWt which enabled us raise the share of renewable energy sources up to 5%. Another 41 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 757MWt will be launched by 2025," the Vice Prime Minister concluded.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
24.02.2023, 08:39U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan 24.02.2023, 13:391856Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Finnish President to visit Kazakhstan 24.02.2023, 12:501741Kazakhstan, Latvia focus on parliamentary cooperation 24.02.2023, 14:301636Kazakhstan set to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland 24.02.2023, 15:091251EU to allocate €100mln for CA to address environmental issues 17.02.2023, 09:3993486Kazakh aircraft carrying humanitarian aid leaves for quake-battered Gaziantep 17.02.2023, 15:1789391British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 20:1689241Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 17.02.2023, 13:3589196Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 17.02.2023, 16:0240261Humanitarian aid of Kazakhstan lands in Türkiye 27.01.2023, 21:39101676Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 16.02.2023, 20:4697536Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 15.02.2023, 12:2995836Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye 17.02.2023, 09:3993486Kazakh aircraft carrying humanitarian aid leaves for quake-battered Gaziantep 15.02.2023, 09:4590076Kazakhstan to send 55 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye