13.03.2023, 16:13 14821
Head of State to put forward new initiatives after parliamentary elections
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is planning to put forward a number of new initiatives right after the March parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.
President Tokayev announced a range of new initiatives at the meeting with the Prime Minister, heads of government agencies, akims of regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.
At the meeting, the Head of State pointed out the key task of the Government as well as regional and city authorities is to enhance the quality of life of ordinary Kazakhstanis. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that each and every Kazakhstani should feel positive changes that are taking place in the country.
He went on to say that it is crucial to ensure the rule of law. In his words, where there is the rule of law, there is public order and stability. Where there is stability, there is progress and prosperity.
It was noted that unity of people is a guarantee the ongoing reforms will be a success. Everyone must work together towards comprehensive modernization of the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
14.03.2023, 16:33 11246
Kazakh PM instructs to remove barriers to ease truck passage at border with China
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
A meeting to settle the issue with queues of freight trucks at the Chinese border was chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh government.
Trucks delivering commercial cargo through the Nurly Zhol checkpoint lined up at the Kazakh border with China as the latter had lifted COVID-related restrictions for transport services.
The Nurly Zhol checkpoint handling less than 100 freight trucks per day is not fully operational partially due to administrative barriers affecting investment project’s implementation as well as hampering the country’s economic development.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed to prepare regulatory developments to remove artificial barriers in a three-day period to increase the capacity of the checkpoint to around 1,000 trucks per day.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2023, 16:15 11316
Head of State receives Russian, Chinese ambassadors
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received ambassadors of Russia and China, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
During the meeting with Russian ambassador Alexey Borodavkin the Head of State noted the importance of Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kazakhstan as well as holding of the XIX Cross-Border Cooperation Forum in Kostanay this fall.
The sides went on to touch upon the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation.
At the meeting with Chinese ambassador Zhang Xiao, the sides pointed out the relevance of the upcoming Central Asia + China Summit in Xian in May 2023 and the scheduled state visit of President Tokayev to China.
The importance of further strengthening of bilateral relations, expansion of economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian ties was highlighted at the meeting.
The Head of State highly appreciated Chinese President Xi Jinping’s efforts towards peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2023, 10:26 11396
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal spring holiday
Since ancient times, people have been looking forward to this day of spring awakening
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Amal spring holiday, Kazinform has learned from the Akroda press office.
Since ancient times, people have been looking forward to this day of spring awakening. The holiday which calls for unity and harmony is a vivid embodiment of the traditional responsiveness of our people. May the new year be blessed!" he tweeted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.03.2023, 16:00 14941
President holds meeting with regional governors, heads of state bodies
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the participation of the Prime Minister, heads of state bodies, governors of the regions, and mayors of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent cities, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
The meeting discussed the pivotal issues of the regions’ socio-economic development. Special attention was given to the implementation of the objectives set in the President’s Address to the Nation and fulfillment of the tasks assigned earlier.
The issues of the country's political modernization, upcoming elections to the Majilis and local maslikhats, maintaining public stability, strengthening the national identity and unity, interethnic relations as well as preservation of spiritual values were raised as well.
The Head of State emphasized the importance of improving people’s quality of life and holding personal meetings with the population.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.03.2023, 13:17 15051
New Deputy General Director of KazTransOil named
Images | kaztransoil.kz
Tell a friend
Temirkhan Abdirov was appointed Deputy General Director for Production of KazTransOil JSC. By the decision of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC dated March 6, 2023, Temirkhan Abdirov was elected a member of the Management Board of KazTransOil JSC, Kazinform cites the company’s press service.
Temirkhan Abdirov has 27 years of experience in the oil pipeline industry. Prior to being elected to the Management Board of KazTransOil JSC, Temirkhan Abdirov was the head of the Pavlodar Oil Pipeline Department of KazTransOil JSC. Over the years, he worked as Director of the Operator Services Department of KazTransOil JSC, General Director of Batumi Oil Terminal LLC, Head of the Karaganda Oil Pipeline Department of KazTransOil JSC, Head of the Zhezkazgan Oil Pipeline Department of KazTransOil JSC, Chief Engineer - First Deputy Director of the Eastern Branch of KazTransOil JSC, Chief Engineer - First Deputy Director of the Western branch of JSC "KazTransOil".
Temirkhan Abdirov graduated from the Kazakh National Technical University K.I. Satpayev specializing in "Design, construction and operation of gas and oil pipelines and gas and oil storages", and Zhezkazgan University named after O.A. Baikonurov, specializing in "Underground mining of mineral deposits".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.03.2023, 14:17 41061
Kazakhstan calls UN to actively participate in election monitoring
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov invited the UN representatives to take an active part in monitoring upcoming elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels, Kazinform reports.
Last year President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a number of important initiatives to build a new socioeconomic groundwork for further development of the country. We have to create inclusive economic growth while building a New Kazakhstan, pursue political reforms, guarantee macroeconomic stability, and develop entrepreneurship. Following successful presidential elections held last November we are heading towards parliamentary elections slated for March 19. We invite you to take an active part in observing the forthcoming elections," Umarov told the meeting in the Kazakh capital.
Earlier the CEC accredited 157 international observers to monitor Majilis elections, including 165 observers from 16 foreign countries and four international organizations.
The early Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.03.2023, 13:27 41236
President Tokayev congratulates Chinese leader Xi Jinping on re-election
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the Chinese leader success in his endeavors and responsible activities and to the friendly people of China - wellbeing
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on securing his third term as president, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.
In his telegram of congratulations, President Tokayev expressed confidence that the important decisions made following results of the two sessions and the Chinese leader’s wise policy will help build an unshakable foundation to achieve the bright future and prosperous China.
It is with great satisfaction the Head of State noted that the scale of close ties between Kazakhstan and China is expanding every year. President Tokayev believes that this success is a result of Xi Jinping’s personal contribution and unwavering support.
The Head of State also stressed that Xi Jinping’s fruitful visit to Kazakhstan last September had heralded the next ‘gold 30 years’ of cooperation between Astana and Beijing.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the Chinese leader success in his endeavors and responsible activities and to the friendly people of China - wellbeing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.03.2023, 12:51 35331
Elections 2023: 77 polling stations for Kazakhstanis to open doors abroad Mar 19
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
77 polling stations will open their doors in 62 foreign countries as part of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are slated for next week, March 19.
The ministry said in a statement that all nationals of Kazakhstan eligible to vote may exercise their right and do so abroad in case they are outside Kazakhstan for business, educational, tourist or other purposes. All they have to do is contact a diplomatic mission or a consulate of Kazakhstan in the country where they are. They should do it in advance in order to check whether they are on the voters’ list.
The voting will take place at the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan on the day of the parliamentary elections (Sunday, March 19) from 7:00 am till 20:00 pm local time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
10.03.2023, 13:27President Tokayev congratulates Chinese leader Xi Jinping on re-election 10.03.2023, 14:1741026Kazakhstan calls UN to actively participate in election monitoring 09.03.2023, 17:1739086President pays visit to Atameken Palace of Arts 09.03.2023, 15:1637581Tokayev visits engineering plant in Uralsk 09.03.2023, 12:5836081Kazakh President arrives in W Kazakhstan for a working visit 17.02.2023, 20:16125856Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 17.02.2023, 15:17116226British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 13:35110321Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 16.02.2023, 20:46102931Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 15.02.2023, 12:29100796Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye