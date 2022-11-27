Inauguration of Kazakh President Tokayev begins

Images | akorda.kz

A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the inauguration ceremony are members of the Government, parliament deputies, members of the Constitutional Council, Supreme Court judges, officials of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan as well as other guests.

During the event, Tokayev is to receive the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

The inauguration ceremony is aired on the republic TV channels, websites, as well as official accounts of Akorda on social media.

The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.