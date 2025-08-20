Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting with Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva  

Images | akorda.kz

Tell a friend

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Uzbek Senate Tanzila Norbaeva, discussing the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance with a focus on promotion of interparliamentary ties, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





Greeting Uzbek Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Norbaeva, the Kazakh leader said: "This visit to Astana is a clear example of special nature of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan strategic relations".





President Tokayev commended the contribution of Tanzila Norbaeva to strengthening the ties of friendship, kind-neighborliness between the two Central Asia nations.





We attach utmost importance to developing cooperation with fraternal Uzbekistan and believe that it is a key factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. The better, closer and more productive relations between our nations, the more peaceful the situation in the region will be, said Tokayev.









In turn, Tanzila Norbaeva, expressed her gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and extended greetings from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.





As was said, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the closest, most reliable partners, she said.





The interlocutors also discussed the continuous development of interparliamentary diplomacy as well as trade-economic and investment cooperation. Special attention was placed to issues of boosting cultural and humanitarian ties.





Taking the opportunity, Kazakh leader Tokayev conveyed his warm wishes to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.





Earlier today, the Head of State received governor of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, who reported on the development of the region for the first half of the year and plans for the period ahead.