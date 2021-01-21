Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Akim of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev

The Head of State heard a report on the results of the region’s development in 2020, about the progress of the execution of his instructions, as well as plans for the implementation of the tasks announced in his State of the Nation Address.

Berdibek Saparbayev reported that the growth of the economy of Zhambyl region for the reporting period amounted to 102.2 %, and investments in fixed assets reached 344.1 billion tenge, the presidential press office said.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the development of the social sphere. President Tokayev was informed that during the period of the pandemic, 524 thousand residents of the region have received social assistance for 44.6 billion tenge. On the Independence Day and New Year holidays, 8 thousand people received additional one-time assistance for 203 million tenge.

Moreover, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the situation in the Kordai district. According to the Akim, the situation there is stable. In 2020, 392 projects in housing and road construction, education, medicine, culture and sports for a total amount of 35.1 billion tenge were implemented. In accordance with the President’s instructions, a large-scale work was carried out in gasifying 22 settlements, providing drinking water and building roads with a length of 391 km. Besides, five residential buildings with 360 apartments were built.

Berdibek Saparbayev spoke about the readiness for the next wave of coronavirus. 4.5 thousand infectious diseases and 468 intensive care beds have been prepared in the region. A two-month supply of medicines has been formed. If necessary, up to 7 thousand additional medical workers will be involved.

Besides, in Gvardeysk village of Kordai district, a plant for the production of domestic immune drugs on the basis of the Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems continues to be built.

The Akim informed the President about plans to solve the problems of emergency and three-shift schools in Zhambyl region, and to bring the umber of people engaged in mass sports up to 35 %.

Having positively assessed Berdibek Saparbayev’s work on the socio-economic development of the region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed him to keep the epidemiological situation under control, to intensify the work in attracting investment and effectively implementing the Employment Roadmap.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.