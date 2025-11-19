Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Meeting with the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea

Images | gov.kz

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Baik Joo Hyeon, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the parties discussed the current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Korean expanded strategic partnership in trade and economic, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.





Particular attention was paid to the preparation of joint events at the highest and high levels in 2026, including within the framework of the "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" format.





Minister Kosherbayev noted that the South Korea is an important partner of Kazakhstan in Asia and makes a significant contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation on regional and international platforms.





The interlocutors expressed interest in developing joint projects, which will contribute to the growth of mutual trade and reinforce investment cooperation.





At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain an active political dialogue based on mutual respect, trust, and a commitment to the steady development of their partnership.