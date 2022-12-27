26.12.2022, 19:12 6716
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Yeltsin Presidential Library in St. Petersburg to attend an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
Tokayev was greeted by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
26.12.2022, 20:26 6616
Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an informal meeting of the Heads of the CIS States held in St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Attending the meeting were President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Russian Head of State Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Leader of Tajikistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and Uzbek Head of State Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Addressing the participants, Kazakh President Tokayev noted that the meetings in St. Petersburg give a great chance to exchange views on the ongoing issues of interaction within the CIS and outline future tasks.
The Head of State stressed that as part of its CIS presidency his country adopted a number of concrete measures to strengthen the Commonwealth’s potential.
Throughout the year, over 80 major events were held. Many initiatives aimed at expanding the economic cooperation, maintaining close humanitarian ties and strengthening the Organization’s authority were carried out. Our joint efforts were reflected in the documents adopted following the Astana Summit in October. During the entire year, special attention was placed mainly on the realization of the tasks set within the 2030 CIS Economic Development Strategy. All these steps were effective. I’d like to note with satisfaction that the trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the CIS countries amounted to almost $30bn in January-October this year, a 11% rise compared with 2021 ($26.5bn). There was a rise by nearly $5bn," said the Kazakh Head of State.
According to him, it is important to keep the upward trend in interregional trade and adapt the economic policy to the modern realities.
I’d like to draw your attention to the creation of favorable conditions for trade. We believe that it is necessary to work in detail on eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers, avoid protectionism. It is importance to establish interaction regarding food security. A CIS ministerial conference scheduled to take place in Astana next year is set to look for common approaches in the area. We hope for active participation of relevant ministries. New mechanisms and formats of cooperation to increase the efficiency of transport and logistics projects within the CIS are needed. In this regard, the North-South international corridor with the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway as the important transport artery is of special significance," stated the Kazakh President.
The Head of State went on to call the interaction in security as another key area.
To adapt the Organization to the modern global realities we should enhance its potential, strengthen its position in the international arena. Documents are to be prepared to establish CIS Observer and Partner institutions in the near future. Certainly, the common cultural and humanitarian cooperation and strengthening of language space in the CIS is of paramount importance. St. Petersburg’s official status as the CIS cultural capital for 2023 will benefit greater cultural ties between the CIS countries," noted Tokayev.
The Kazakh President thanked Vladimir Putin for the invitation and warm welcome as well as wished Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov success in his country’s presidency of the CIS in 2023.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2022, 17:45 6786
Kazakhstan pursues balanced foreign policy - FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi outlined the main directions of the Kazakh foreign policy regarding Russia, China, Japan, Turkiye, and Europe in an interview to Japan's broadcasting corporation NHK 24. He said that the country pursues a multifaceted and balanced foreign policy, Kazinform reports.
In an interview to NHK 24, the Kazakh foreign minister pointed out that Kazakhstan has historically friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine.
Tileuberdi said he is concerned over the Ukrainian conflict. Kazakhstan has historically friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in constant contact with the heads of the two countries, urging them to hold talks and find a peaceful and diplomatic way to resolve the dispute.
He stressed that Russia and Kazakhstan have close economic ties, and that the sanctions against Russia have a negative impact on the Kazakh economy.
According to the Kazakh foreign minister, Kazakhstan does not join the sanctions against Russia as well as does not seek different options to bypass them. Kazakhstan pursues multifaceted and balanced diplomacy. Kazakhstan aims to develop mutually beneficial and equal relations with Russia, China, its Central Asian neighbors, as well as world’s major powers such as the US, Japan, the EU, and Great Britain. This allows the country to attract investment from all countries.
Special attention is attached to the potential to promote Kazakhstan as a transit point for transport and logistics. According to the minister, Kazakhstan will manage to attract foreign investment and turn into a hub linking Europe and Asia.
This year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan. High level of interaction has been achieved over the past years. Out relations are positioned as strategic partnership within the parliamentary friendship," concluded Tileuberdi.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2022, 15:26 6871
Tokayev arrives in St. Petersburg
Images | t.me/bort_01
Tell a friendKazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in St. Petersburg as part of his working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President. Kazakh President Tokayev arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, for an informal meeting of the Heads of State of the CIS.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2022, 09:13 6961
Kazakh President signs youth policy law
The text of the law is published in the press
Tell a friend
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts on state youth policy and social welfare", the Akorda press service reports. The text of the law is published in the press.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.12.2022, 16:32 33491
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays visit to Japan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi is on a visit to Tokyo to participate in the 9th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Central Asia - Japan Dialogue, Kazakh cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
On the first day Minister Tileuberdi took part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian states with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In his speech, Tileuberdi noted that over 30 years of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and Japan have jointly managed to reach the level of expanded strategic partnership, which shows the dynamics of the development of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The ministers also met with members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with the Countries of Central Asia, which was established on November 24, 2022 in honor of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the states of our region. Members of both houses of the Japanese Parliament representing various political parties are represented in this League.
Minister Tileuberdi expressed confidence that the League is designed to serve the expansion of active inter-parliamentary and inter-party dialogue to consolidate interregional and global efforts to strengthen peace and stability, ensure sustainable development.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.12.2022, 16:25 33581
Stamp cancellation ceremony dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to UNESCO held
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The cancellation ceremony of the postage stamped dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Representatives of the UNESCO Cluster office and the UN agencies, Kazpost JSC as well as employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan participated in the event, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The postage stamp with a price of 900 tenge per copy depicts a UNESCO World Heritage Site – the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, which was included by Kazakhstan in 2003. The stamp was designed by French illustrator Nicolas Journoud and will be issued in a circulation of 10,000 pieces.
It is to be recalled, that the Republic of Kazakhstan was acceded as a member of UNESCO on May 22, 1992, at the plenary session of the 46th session of the UN General Assembly. Cooperation with the Organization is coordinated by the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO. Kazakhstan is a party to 15 international conventions under the auspices of UNESCO. The Memory of the World Register includes 3 Kazakhstan nominations (collection of manuscripts of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and his students, audiovisual documents of the international antinuclear movement «Nevada-Semipalatinsk», as well as the «Aral Sea Archival Funds»), World Heritage List includes 5 sites (Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi (2003), Petroglyphs of the archaeological landscape of Tanbaly (2004), Sary-Arka - steppes and lakes of Northern Kazakhstan (2008), Silk Road: network of routes of the Chang'an-Tien-Shan corridor (2014), and also Western Tien Shan (2016), Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage includes 13 elements (national nominations «Orteke», «The art of performing dombra», «Kazakh kuresi», «Playing asyks», «Traditional festive spring rituals of Kazakh horse breeders», joint nominations with Kyrgyzstan «Yurt making skills» and «Aitys Aitysh, the art of improvisation», as well as multinational nominations «Nauryz» (12 countries), «Falconry» (24 countries), «Thin Turkic bread» (5 countries), «Heritage of Korkyt» (3 countries), «Togyzkumalak» (3 countries), «Anecdotes of Kozhanasyr» (7 countries), Network of Biosphere reserves includes 15 sites, UNESCO anniversaries include 27 Kazakhstan’s proposals. There are 5 UNESCO faculties in Kazakhstan’s universities, 31 schools have UNESCO certificates and 182 country clubs included in the Kazakhstan Federation on UNESCO Clubs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2022, 16:16 42641
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan holds talks in narrow format
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The official greeting ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan took place at the International Congress Hall in Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
During the official ceremony the anthems of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were played. Then, the Kazakh and Uzbek leaders introduced members of the official delegations to each other.
Afterwards, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held talks in the narrow format. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev for warm reception, pointing out the relevance of his state visit to Uzbekistan.
The Kazakh President emphasized Kazakhstan is interested in further strengthening cooperation with Uzbekistan, its brotherly nation, as the two countries enjoy long-standing friendship and mutual respect. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan share common cultures, traditions, languages and religions. For that reason, the current state visit is of paramount importance as the two nations can propel their relations to a brand new level. It was stressed that the stronger and more successful Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan cooperation is, the more stable situation in the Central Asian region is.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, for his part, extended his congratulations to the Kazakh counterpart on the occasion of his victory in the recent presidential election and expressed gratitude for accepting the invitation to pay the state visit to Uzbekistan. In his words, the visit will give a new impulse to the development of bilateral relations between Astana and Tashkent and the documents signed will set the stage for the implementation of specific tasks.
The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders went on to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan strategic partnership, paying utmost attention to cooperation in political, trade-economic as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also touched upon the pressing issues of international and regional agenda.
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan happen to be the biggest trade partners in Central Asia. 2022 saw the two-way trade increasing by 35% and almost reaching $5 billion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2022, 13:11 39021
Kazakhstan approves 2023 SDGs Implementation Action Plan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
On December 21, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held the 6th meeting of the UN SDGs Coordination Council. Those attending the event were the heads of central executive structures, as well as the representatives of diplomatic corps, UN Office and UNDP in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.
The meeting discussed the results of activity of interdepartmental working groups in 2022, the course of fulfillment of the Presidential instructions on the opening of the UN Regional Hub on SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty and approved the Action Plan on SDGs Implementation in 2023.
Taking the floor, Alikhan Smailov said that the implementation of The Sustainable Development Goals is aimed at improving the people’s life and applying the best international standards in all spheres of economy.
The Prime Minister reminded that in July 2022, at the High-Level Political Forum held in the UN Headquarters in New York, Kazakhstan made a presentation of the II Voluntary National Review (VNR) on Sustainable Development Goals compiled with the participation of interdepartmental groups, NGOs, expert communities and international organizations. According to him, the document has become a comprehensive evaluation of the progress reached by Kazakhstan in the past three-year period.
Foreign partners expressed support for the reforms launched in Kazakhstan and announced their recommendations on further development of the key areas of socio-economic sphere.
At the end of the meeting, Alikhan Smailov noted that the recommendations voiced by the members of the Coordination Council will be used in the future work of the Government and tasked all relevant state bodies and organizations to ensure timely and quality fulfillment of the 2023 Action plan of SDGs Implementation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
27.12.2022, 09:25Kazakhstan in Photographs exhibition opens in Cuba 21.12.2022, 14:1943616Kazakh PM, Sir Suma Chakrabarti discuss measures to lower inflation 22.12.2022, 16:1642381Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan holds talks in narrow format 22.12.2022, 13:1138906Kazakhstan approves 2023 SDGs Implementation Action Plan 22.12.2022, 07:4336516President Tokayev plants tree in alley at Uzbek Presidential Palace 22.12.2022, 11:02FM Tileuberdi unveils priority areas of new Kazakshtan-UK Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement36496FM Tileuberdi unveils priority areas of new Kazakshtan-UK Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement 28.11.2022, 14:3280506Oil workers discover ancient tomb near Aktau 29.11.2022, 14:5761771Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece 29.11.2022, 09:5157186Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana 30.11.2022, 15:1156111Sakura In Snow 06.12.2022, 16:1555341Natural seal conservation reserve to be created in Caspian Sea